‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Angry at Contestants for Not Knowing Gene Kelly as a Dance Icon
'Jeopardy' fans can't believe contestants missed an easy trivia question about famous movie star and dancer Gene Kelly.
The 'Wednesday' Dance Is Driving the Internet Wild
Wednesday Addams, the eldest child of The Addams Family, is known for her deadpan, dreary, nature. But in addition to loving doom, she also loves... to dance. This tendency comes front and center in Episode 4 of Netflix's new series, Wednesday, which focuses on a teenage Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega)—creating a moment that has taken the internet by storm upon the show's release. But past iterations of the character (played by Lisa Loring in the original TV series and Christina Ricci in the '90s feature films) have also memorably busted a move on screen.
Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63: 'A Beautifully Gifted Soul'
Irene Cara, the singer best known for performing the title tracks to the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance, has died. She was 63. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the news of her death in a statement shared on the singer's Twitter account early Saturday morning. "It is with...
Mike Myers, 59, looks incredibly youthful at NYC premiere of If These Walls Could Sing
Mike Myers looked youthful and rosy-cheeked as he attended the New York City premiere of Mary McCartney's Disney+ documentary, If These Walls Could Sing, on Wednesday.
See the Stars of George & Tammy Compared to the Real-Life People They Play
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon lead the cast of the six-part television series about the partnership, for better or for worse, of country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette Tammy Wynette, played by Jessica Chastain in the six-episode limited series George & Tammy, was a country icon born May 5, 1942, in Mississippi. Early in life, Wynette, born Virginia Wynette Pugh, worked picking cotton and later enrolled in beauty school. It wasn't until 1965 that the young...
Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Stars in New Musical Series: See the First Look
Riley Keough is embracing the industry that made her family famous in Daisy Jones & The Six. Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, stars as the titular lead singer in the long-awaited adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's hit novel. The first photos from the series were published by Vanity Fair on Tuesday, alongside a release date. The show will debut on Amazon's Prime Video on March 3.
'The Bodyguard' at 30: Kevin Costner says there were warnings against casting Whitney Houston because she was Black
Whitney Houston was said to be “declining in terms of her popularity” when her name came up as a possible co-star/romantic partner for Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard, the hit drama that opened 30 years ago today, on Nov. 25, 1992. “It wasn’t her ‘in’ moment," Costner told...
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34
The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer. Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours...
Alicia Silverstone Strips Down for PETA Ad Wearing Vegan Boots & No Clothes for Edgy Campaign
Alicia Silverstone proved her dedication to animal rights this week in PETA’s new “Wear Vegan” campaign. In imagery shot by Brian Bowen Smith, the “Clueless” star posed in front of numerous cacti while unclothed. What she was wearing, however, were glossy brown vegan leather cowboy boots with knee-high shafts and squared toes. The billboard will be located in New York’s Times Square at the intersection of 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. The campaign itself, protesting the environmental effects of animal-sourced leather, aims to encourage consumers to buy products made from vegan textures like mushroom, pineapple, cactus and apple leather. “There’s this idea that...
Irene Cara Reportedly Lived Like a ‘Recluse’ in Her Final Days Say Neighbors of the ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ Singer
Irene Cara reportedly lived like a 'recluse' in her final days say neighbors who lived in the singer and songwriter's Florida neighborhood.
Cheerleading influencer and 'Cheer' star Gabi Butler apologizes for blackface photo, and says it was part of a Navarro College cheer team initiation ritual
In 2018, team vets told the rookie class to dress in all-black clothing and paint their faces black for an initiation event, Butler explained.
Bobby Brown Gives His Candid Thoughts on Upcoming Whitney Houston Movie
Bobby Brown is ready to see Whitney Houston's life play out on the big screen. Ahead of the release of I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Sony's biopic about the legendary singer's rise to superstardom, Brown exclusively told E! News at the Urban One Honors on Dec. 2 that though he was not involved in the project about his ex-wife's life, he is "probably gonna watch it."
Iggy Azalea Shares Rare Photo with Son Onyx, 2, as They Match in Adorable Christmas Pajamas
The rapper shares son Onyx with ex Playboi Carti Iggy Azalea and her little boy are ready for the holidays! The "Fancy" rapper, 32, shared a rare snap with son Onyx, 2½, on her Instagram Story Tuesday, featuring the mother-son duo posing in matching Christmas pajamas in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. In the cute photo, Azalea and Onyx, whom she shares with ex Playboi Carti, both hold up peace signs as they show off their festive plaid pajamas. Onyx also sports a pair of red sunglasses in...
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix
If you're after a more than solid sci-fi flick on Netflix, you're in luck. Newer gems like Synchronic are sitting in the vault alongside established classics like Men in Black and Starship Troopers. Then there are the newer flicks like Spiderhead to satisfy your sci-fi needs. Here are the best...
Jenna Ortega Choreographed the Viral Dance Scene in “Wednesday” Herself
Wednesday Addams, the dancing queen. The Jenna Ortega-led series Wednesday has not only dominated Netflix streaming records in recent weeks — it’s also ignited a viral trend on TikTok, inspired by the titular character’s now-iconic dance scene in episode 4. For You Pages worldwide are riddled with recreations of the routine, as “#wednesdaydance” surpasses 480 million views on the app.
Couple who shares birthday welcomes baby on birthday
For the Scott family, Dec. 18 is a big day. Cassidy and Dylan Scott, a married couple from Huntsville, Alabama, just happen to have the same birthday. This week, they welcomed their first baby – on their birthday. For the couple to have their baby on their birthday is a one in 133,000 chance, according to Huntsville Hospital for Women and children, which shared the family's story on Facebook.Their baby girl, who they named Lennon, arrived at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 18 – just in time to celebrate. To celebrate their birthdays, here are more fun stats about babies and birthdays.While this phenomenon...
Rare photos of Jenna Marbles, a YouTuber who quit the platform in 2020 over past offensive content, getting married
Jenna Mourey, the former YouTuber better known as Jenna Marbles, got married to her long-term partner Julien Solomita at the end of November.
Here’s Why Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ Was Cut From New ‘Elvis’ Biopic
There’s an emotional scene in Baz Luhrmann’s recent Elvis biopic that shows the King of Rock and Priscilla Presley having a brief heart-to-heart talk shortly after they ended their six-year marriage. In it, Elvis makes a reference to a Dolly Parton classic by saying “I will always love you.”
The heartwarming reaction to this couple’s pregnancy announcement is going viral
At first, the video just seems like a group of friends gathered in front of a Christmas tree to snap a fun holiday photo. The photographer counts down: 3, 2 ... but instead of saying 1, he drops a bombshell. “Tiah’s pregnant.”. The video zooms in slow motion to...
