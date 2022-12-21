For the Scott family, Dec. 18 is a big day. Cassidy and Dylan Scott, a married couple from Huntsville, Alabama, just happen to have the same birthday. This week, they welcomed their first baby – on their birthday. For the couple to have their baby on their birthday is a one in 133,000 chance, according to Huntsville Hospital for Women and children, which shared the family's story on Facebook.Their baby girl, who they named Lennon, arrived at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 18 – just in time to celebrate. To celebrate their birthdays, here are more fun stats about babies and birthdays.While this phenomenon...

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO