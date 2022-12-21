ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

The 'Wednesday' Dance Is Driving the Internet Wild

Wednesday Addams, the eldest child of The Addams Family, is known for her deadpan, dreary, nature. But in addition to loving doom, she also loves... to dance. This tendency comes front and center in Episode 4 of Netflix's new series, Wednesday, which focuses on a teenage Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega)—creating a moment that has taken the internet by storm upon the show's release. But past iterations of the character (played by Lisa Loring in the original TV series and Christina Ricci in the '90s feature films) have also memorably busted a move on screen.
People

See the Stars of George & Tammy Compared to the Real-Life People They Play

Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon lead the cast of the six-part television series about the partnership, for better or for worse, of country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette Tammy Wynette, played by Jessica Chastain in the six-episode limited series George & Tammy, was a country icon born May 5, 1942, in Mississippi. Early in life, Wynette, born Virginia Wynette Pugh, worked picking cotton and later enrolled in beauty school. It wasn't until 1965 that the young...
Popculture

Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Stars in New Musical Series: See the First Look

Riley Keough is embracing the industry that made her family famous in Daisy Jones & The Six. Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, stars as the titular lead singer in the long-awaited adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's hit novel. The first photos from the series were published by Vanity Fair on Tuesday, alongside a release date. The show will debut on Amazon's Prime Video on March 3.
E! News

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34

The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer. Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours...
Footwear News

Alicia Silverstone Strips Down for PETA Ad Wearing Vegan Boots & No Clothes for Edgy Campaign

Alicia Silverstone proved her dedication to animal rights this week in PETA’s new “Wear Vegan” campaign. In imagery shot by Brian Bowen Smith, the “Clueless” star posed in front of numerous cacti while unclothed. What she was wearing, however, were glossy brown vegan leather cowboy boots with knee-high shafts and squared toes. The billboard will be located in New York’s Times Square at the intersection of 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. The campaign itself, protesting the environmental effects of animal-sourced leather, aims to encourage consumers to buy products made from vegan textures like mushroom, pineapple, cactus and apple leather. “There’s this idea that...
E! News

Bobby Brown Gives His Candid Thoughts on Upcoming Whitney Houston Movie

Bobby Brown is ready to see Whitney Houston's life play out on the big screen. Ahead of the release of I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Sony's biopic about the legendary singer's rise to superstardom, Brown exclusively told E! News at the Urban One Honors on Dec. 2 that though he was not involved in the project about his ex-wife's life, he is "probably gonna watch it."
People

Iggy Azalea Shares Rare Photo with Son Onyx, 2, as They Match in Adorable Christmas Pajamas

The rapper shares son Onyx with ex Playboi Carti Iggy Azalea and her little boy are ready for the holidays! The "Fancy" rapper, 32, shared a rare snap with son Onyx, 2½, on her Instagram Story Tuesday, featuring the mother-son duo posing in matching Christmas pajamas in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. In the cute photo, Azalea and Onyx, whom she shares with ex Playboi Carti, both hold up peace signs as they show off their festive plaid pajamas. Onyx also sports a pair of red sunglasses in...
CNET

The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix

If you're after a more than solid sci-fi flick on Netflix, you're in luck. Newer gems like Synchronic are sitting in the vault alongside established classics like Men in Black and Starship Troopers. Then there are the newer flicks like Spiderhead to satisfy your sci-fi needs. Here are the best...
seventeen.com

Jenna Ortega Choreographed the Viral Dance Scene in “Wednesday” Herself

Wednesday Addams, the dancing queen. The Jenna Ortega-led series Wednesday has not only dominated Netflix streaming records in recent weeks — it’s also ignited a viral trend on TikTok, inspired by the titular character’s now-iconic dance scene in episode 4. For You Pages worldwide are riddled with recreations of the routine, as “#wednesdaydance” surpasses 480 million views on the app.
CBS Minnesota

Couple who shares birthday welcomes baby on birthday

For the Scott family, Dec. 18 is a big day. Cassidy and Dylan Scott, a married couple from Huntsville, Alabama, just happen to have the same birthday. This week, they welcomed their first baby – on their birthday. For the couple to have their baby on their birthday is a one in 133,000 chance, according to Huntsville Hospital for Women and children, which shared the family's story on Facebook.Their baby girl, who they named Lennon, arrived at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 18 – just in time to celebrate. To celebrate their birthdays, here are more fun stats about babies and birthdays.While this phenomenon...
