'We’re just thankful nobody was hurt': Police in Port St. Lucie investigate 3 swatting calls

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 17-year-old from Maryland who is accused of making three hoax 911 calls in Port St. Lucie is facing charges. Assistant police chief Richard Del Toro said during the month of November, officers responded to a residence in the 2200 block of SW Marshfield Ct. on three different occasions for 911 calls regarding reports of violent crimes.
