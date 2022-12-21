Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Sunshine with afternoon temperatures in the 70s
South Florida will see partly cloudy skies this afternoon and tonight. Lows will dip into the 60s tonight.
WPBF News 25
3 St. Lucie County businesses affected after attic fire on Christmas Day
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Monday's headlines and weather. Three St. Lucie County businesses were affected on Christmas Day after an attic fire. It happened at 1:10 p.m. in the 3300 block of S. US Highway 1. In The Headlines: At least 48 dead...
WPBF News 25
3 Christmas Day fires displace Treasure Coast residents, disrupt businesses
Three Christmas Day fires on the Treasure Coast caused multiple people to be displaced and disrupted local businesses. A Jensen Beach fire in the Fisherman's Haven community started in the garage and spread into the living room, according to Martin County Fire Rescue. Crews were able to keep it from...
WPBF News 25
New attractions, experiences coming to Central Florida theme parks in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — A look ahead to the new thrills at Central Florida theme parks in 2023 reveals a sci-fi roller coaster, a competitive blaster game and more excitement. Follow us on social: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. Disney World. Magic Kingdom: TRON Lightcycle. From the big screen to...
WPBF News 25
One dead, another transported to trauma center after Jensen Beach crash
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Monday's headlines and weather. One person is dead after a crash in Jensen Beach Monday morning. Martin County Fire Rescue said it happened at about 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 1 when two drivers were between Westmoreland Boulevard and Eugenia Street.
WPBF News 25
'We’re just thankful nobody was hurt': Police in Port St. Lucie investigate 3 swatting calls
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 17-year-old from Maryland who is accused of making three hoax 911 calls in Port St. Lucie is facing charges. Assistant police chief Richard Del Toro said during the month of November, officers responded to a residence in the 2200 block of SW Marshfield Ct. on three different occasions for 911 calls regarding reports of violent crimes.
WPBF News 25
EXCLUSIVE: Hear the fake 911 calls that lead to the arrest of a teenager
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — WPBF 25 News has exclusively obtained recordings of fake 911 calls to Port St. Lucie thatlead to the arrest of a 17-year-old from Maryland. Port St. Lucie police said the teen made the 911 calls as part of an online dispute with a teenage girl in Florida.
