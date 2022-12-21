Boat House Restaurant and Tiverton Police Department collect hundreds of toys for local children through Operation Blue Santa Toy Drive

The Cape Cod Hells Angels Motorcycle Club is a non-profit organization that promotes motorcycle safety and participates in various fundraising throughout the year. During the holiday season, they host their annual toy drive in hopes of giving to children living in local shelters with their families. “The bags are ready to be distributed out to the homeless,” said Jeremy Borges. “In each bag there are hand warmers, socks, gloves, toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, pads for ladies, a bag of snacks, and 6 waters. We are also handing out clothing. To those who had donated we thank you, we appreciate it.”

WESTPORT, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO