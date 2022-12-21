Boat House Restaurant and Tiverton Police Department collect hundreds of toys for local children through Operation Blue Santa Toy Drive

Read full article on original website
newbedfordguide.com
Cape Cod Hells Angels ensure that 40 kids and local homeless have a Christmas
The Cape Cod Hells Angels Motorcycle Club is a non-profit organization that promotes motorcycle safety and participates in various fundraising throughout the year. During the holiday season, they host their annual toy drive in hopes of giving to children living in local shelters with their families. “The bags are ready to be distributed out to the homeless,” said Jeremy Borges. “In each bag there are hand warmers, socks, gloves, toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, pads for ladies, a bag of snacks, and 6 waters. We are also handing out clothing. To those who had donated we thank you, we appreciate it.”
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County family turns Christmas Day tragedy into something positive in honor of their son
A Bristol County family is taking a tragedy and turning it into a positive while honoring their son taken far too soon. Brett Ploude was a 16-year-old Taunton High School sophomore when he lost his life in 2015. According to Brett’s father Rich, he lost his battle with depression on Christmas Day.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Fire Department and EMS respond to Christmas Day fire at residence in frigid conditions
The Fall River Fire Department and EMS responded to a morning fire on Christmas Day. According to scanner transmissions, a call came in just after 8:15 a.m. for an attic fire at 396 Whipple Street. Dispatch stated that a man at the home attempted to fight the fire himself. Upon...
fallriverreporter.com
Letting your pets outside? A Massachusetts police department is warning owners you could be breaking the law
With temperatures falling lower than we have seen so far this season, a Massachusetts police department is reminding the public to protect your pets. The Dedham Police Department wants to let pet owners know to bring your pets inside or you may be breaking the law. According to M.G.L. Chapter...
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River announces Trash Amnesty Week, Tree Collection, and Holiday Trash Collection Schedule
(FALL RIVER, MA- December 22nd, 2022)- Mayor Paul E. Coogan’s office, in conjunction with the Department of Community Maintenance, has issued a number of reminders related to trash collection over the holiday season. Holiday Collection Schedule. Residents are reminded that the weeks following Christmas Day and New Year’s Day...
frmedia.org
Fall River Holiday Trash Collection Schedule
Here is the schedule of trash collection for the next two weeks in Fall River. (FALL RIVER, MA- December 22nd, 2022)- Mayor Paul E. Coogan’s office, in conjunction with the Department of Community Maintenance, would like to issue a number of reminders related to trash collection over the holiday season.
whatsupnewp.com
Middletown celebrates winners of Annual Holiday Card Art Contest
The holiday season in Middletown, Rhode Island was filled with excitement this year as the town held its annual “Holiday Card Art” contest. Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown and his team worked tirelessly to put the event together, and their efforts paid off as they received a record number of entries.
Warwick girl raises more than $300 to benefit children with cancer
A 10-year-old in Warwick received an early Christmas gift — all thanks to her charity work.
Turnto10.com
Police respond to armed robbery at market in Fall River
(WJAR) — The Fall River Police Department is searching for an individual who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint on Thursday night. The department says it got a call at 9:35 p.m. at the Farm Market on 233 Durfee Street about the armed robbery. The clerk told police a...
ABC6.com
Hotel Providence once again offers free Christmas stays for family of hospital patients
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “‘Tis the season for spreading holiday cheer!” That’s exactly what Hotel Providence is doing once again this Christmas. Hotel Providence is offering free rooms to the families of those who are hospitalized. “No one should have to be alone for Christmas,”...
GoLocalProv
“It’s About Tradition” - Why This RI Couple Bakes Hundreds of Ricotta Cookies Each Year
Rich Pezzillo and his husband Michael DeGrandpre made a lot of ricotta cookies this year — 628 to be exact. This week, Pezzillo shared a photo of the results of hours — and days of work in the couple’s kitchen in Warwick — and the response was enormous.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts police warn communities after credit card skimmers found at convenience stores
“Boston Police Department Community Alert: On Tuesday December 20, 2022, credit card skimming devices were located on point-of-sale card readers at 7-11 stores located at 532 Commonwealth Avenue in Kenmore Square (District D-4) and 509 Cambridge Street in Allston (District D-14). This particular overlay device, identified as Ingenico ISC Touch...
Turnto10.com
Swansea family's mission gives 30,000+ foster care kids monogrammed bags for holidays
(WJAR) — A Swansea family is on a meaningful mission to not only help kids in foster care around the holidays but to get them into loving homes. Nearly eleven years ago, Kimberly Gagne and her husband started the non-profit, "Bags of Hope." “My husband and I, we have...
Barrington church cancels service following power outage
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Barrington Presbyterian Church announced Saturday night that they had to cancel their Christmas Eve Service due to a power outage. According to the church’s Facebook page, crews worked from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. to restore power to the church, and members were able to gather Christmas morning.
Warwick mayor hopes to meet girl who left heartfelt note in holiday donation box
Mayor Frank Picozzi is asking for help connecting with a young girl who recently visited his holiday lights display and left him a heartfelt letter.
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The city of East Providence, Rhode Island, has announced plans to install 10 new red light cameras and one additional school zone camera in the coming year, following the collection of nearly $3 million in fines in 2022.
GoLocalProv
Speeding Mercedes Flips Over in Providence Attempting to Evade Police — Stolen Gun Found in Vehicle
Providence police say that the driver of a black Mercedes SUV flipped the vehicle over in the city on Friday, trying to flee the police. According to police, occupants of the vehicle fled when it crashed — they were later apprehended, and a stolen gun was located in the Mercedes.
independentri.com
St. Peter’s by-the-Sea Community Market still going strong
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Even though various December holidays may be ending soon, the food needs of area residents will continue long into the next year and as cold months force choices between food and medicine, said one local religious leader. “The spiraling costs of food for people, it just...
Critically ill North Kingstown teen defies odds just in time for Christmas
The 17-year-old North Kingstown girl has spent the last few weeks battling pneumonia and the flu at Rhode Island Hospital.
ABC6.com
Winds topple tree into Rehoboth home
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Violent winds pushed a tree onto a home Friday night, leaving a family displaced. ABC6 was on scene when first responders arrived to a Tremont St. home in Rehoboth for a tree that had fallen through the second floor. The residence is said to house...
