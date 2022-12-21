Read full article on original website
4d ago
Not enough to pay for the ptsd he caused and the terrifying event he put these people thru,he should be put down as a bad dog
Daniel
3d ago
wow. Lightfoot hates criminals getting off the street. I'm bet she feels betrayed and she and Kim Foxx are already working on his appeal since they care more about criminals than they do victims
SOUL MAN ✌️
4d ago
he'll be out in 18 years 👎🤬😡😠they should let him rot in prison for a very long time.
fox32chicago.com
Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man at Chicago O'Hare Holiday Inn: police
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old woman attacked and stabbed a man using a knife at the Chicago O'Hare Holiday Inn Sunday morning, according to police. Police say the 29-year-old victim was taken to Resurrection Hospital in good condition with wounds to both arms. The incident happened in the 5600 block of...
ABC7 Chicago
Officer witnesses Englewood shooting, fire shots at gunman and suspected accomplices: Chicago police
CHICAGO -- A shooting that wounded two people Saturday night in Englewood prompted an officer who witnessed the attack to open fire at the gunman and two suspected accomplices, officials said. Officers were on patrol about 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Halsted Street when they saw a...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head during argument inside South Side home
CHICAGO - Two men were in an argument inside a home on Chicago's South Side Saturday night when one of the men shot the other in the head. Police say a 32-year-old man was shot at a residence in Longwood Manor located in the 400 block of West 95th Place around 10:42 p.m.
Suspect engages in shootout with off-duty officer during attempted car theft on Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – An attempted car theft leads to a shoot-out involving an off-duty Chicago police officer on the city's Near West Side Saturday morning. Police said the incident happened in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road around 2:05 a.m. Preliminary information says the officer was outside of the vehicle when a suspect entered the vehicle and struck a fire hydrant as he attempted to flee the scene. The suspect then exits the vehicle and the two exchanged gunfire. Neither was struck, police said. No other injuries were reported, and the suspect is in custody.A weapon was recovered, and charges are pending. Area Three detectives are investigating.
Shootout with off-duty cop after attempted carjack on West Side
CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer engaged in a shootout when an individual attempted to hijack an officer’s car in Near West Side early Saturday morning. Police said the off-duty officer was standing next to the vehicle at the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood around 2:05 a.m. when […]
cwbchicago.com
Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with car thief at gas station
An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a man who stole his car from a service station on the Near West Side overnight, officials said. The officer was outside his Jeep Cherokee at the service station in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt when the offender jumped behind the wheel and drove away around 2:05 a.m.
Bar patron accused of telling cop: 'I have an automatic weapon and I'm going to shoot you'
A 24-year-old Rosemont man faces a felony charge after allegedly threatening the Villa Park police officers who responded to a disturbance at a bar on Christmas Eve.
cwbchicago.com
Man accused of CTA ‘busjacking’ gets 1-year sentence
A Chicago man who prosecutors said forced a CTA bus operator at gunpoint to drive him to an off-route location has received a one-year prison sentence in a plea deal with prosecutors. Maurice Lowry, 28, boarded the eastbound #67 bus around 11 p.m. on December 8, 2021, and asked the...
cwbchicago.com
Victim slashed during robbery at Grand Red Line, Chicago police say
Chicago — A man was cut on the wrist as three offenders robbed him on the Grand Red Line platform on Christmas Eve, Chicago police said. The 43-year-old was approached by three people who struck up a conversation around 3:43 a.m. But the situation turned violent when the group pushed the man down, causing him to hit his head on the wall. The robbers rifled through his pockets, took his property, and left the platform, according to a CPD report.
fox32chicago.com
Crete man allegedly robs Joliet gas station at gunpoint, leads police on high-speed chase on Christmas morning
JOLIET, Ill. - A Crete man robbed a Joliet gas station at gunpoint and led police on a high speed chase before crashing into a ditch Christmas morning, according to officials. Police say, Larry Johnson, 37, was arrested for Armed Robbery, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, No FOID, Defacing Identification Mark on a Firearm, and Obstructing Identification.
Man killed, another hurt in shooting at Waukegan sports bar, police say
Investigators are speaking with a person of interest, police said.
cwbchicago.com
19-year-old with 3 juvenile carjacking adjudications this year had a gun during traffic stop, prosecutor say
Chicago — A 19-year-old man who was adjudicated delinquent in juvenile court for three carjackings this year and illegal gun possession in 2021 was found carrying a gun during a traffic stop in Chicago this week, prosecutors said. Jamarrie Armstrong was ordered to pay a $3,000 bail deposit to...
cwbchicago.com
Man threw his boyfriend’s Goldendoodle to its death during an argument on Brown Line platform, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Chicago man slammed his boyfriend’s miniature Goldendoodle against a CTA station wall and threw it to its death during an argument early Thursday in Lakeview, prosecutors said. Demetrice Spencer, 43, was allegedly seen arguing with his boyfriend, who was holding the dog, as they waited...
Chicago police: 10-year-old girl finds gun, accidentally shoots herself in the hand
CHICAGO — A 10-year-old girl is hospitalized after she found a firearm inside a home and accidentally shot herself in the hand, Chicago police said. It happened around 5:20 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of South California Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department. This is in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood. A family […]
cwbchicago.com
Men wearing ski masks dropped off a dead gunshot victim at downtown hospital, police say
Chicago — Police are investigating after two men wearing ski masks dropped off a gunshot victim at Northwestern Memorial Hospital early Friday. The injured man, 31, died. Chicago police said a blue pickup truck arrived at the hospital, 251 East Huron, around 12:41 a.m. Two occupants of the truck delivered the victim, then drove away. Police said the man had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
cwbchicago.com
Fake ‘city inspector’ is scamming business owners, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a scam artist who poses as a city worker to bilk North Side businesses out of cash. The man seen in these images entered a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan around 11:15 a.m. on December 13 and claimed to be an inspector who was checking on a gas leak, according to a CPD community alert.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with robbing woman in South Austin
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man is facing charges for robbing a woman on the West Side earlier this month. Police say Devonte Madge was identified as the offender that forcefully took property from a 39-year-old woman in the first block of North Lorel Avenue in Austin around 9:58 p.m. on Dec. 4.
fox32chicago.com
Man dropped off at hospital dies of gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man died Friday morning after being dropped off at a Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was dropped off at Northwestern Memorial Hospital around 12:41 a.m. by two unknown individuals in a blue pickup truck. The victim was shot in the abdomen and...
cwbchicago.com
13 people robbed in overnight spree on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say
Chicago — For the second night in a row, armed robbers swept through Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhoods overnight, leaving at least 13 victims in the wake of their crime wave. CWBChicago reported yesterday that at least nine victims had been targeted in a similar spree on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another spike on Sunday claimed at least seven robbery victims.
cwbchicago.com
Man had fake passports, IDs, and stolen credit cards while burglarizing Edgewater storage facility, prosecutors say
Chicago — When police arrested Jacob Mallander in Lakeview earlier this year, he was allegedly carrying fake IDs, credit cards in the names of several other people, and a burglary tool kit. He received probation in that case, prosecutors said on Thursday, one day after Chicago police allegedly caught...
