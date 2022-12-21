The Cowboys closed out Christmas Eve with a win against the Philadelphia Eagles, and with only two weeks left of the regular season, the Cowboys are coming into playoff form. There were moments in last week’s game against the Eagles that surely had us all scratching our heads and seeing this Dallas defense give up 34 points to a Gardner Minshew-led Eagles team was disheartening, to say the least.

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO