ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peoplenewspapers.com

Faith Friday: Celebrate the Sixth Night of Hanukkah at Temple Emanu-El

Temple Emanu-El will celebrate the sixth night of Hanukkah with a Shabbat service and dinner beginning at 6 p.m. “Bring your hanukkiyot and candles and get ready to celebrate the sixth night of Hanukkah with your Temple community!” the event page reads. To register or join in the festivities...
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

La Fiesta Makes Big Donations to Education Foundation, Other 2022 Beneficiaries

La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas gifted nearly $460,000 to its 2022 beneficiaries, including the Highland Park Education Foundation, which received $251,361. In addition to using the money to continue such impactful legacy programs as Teacher Innovation Grants and Teacher of the Year financial awards, the foundation will support new critical needs in fine arts, school safety, student wellness, technology, and math.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy