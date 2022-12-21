Read full article on original website
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Dec. 24 through Friday, Dec. 30. Holiday work restrictions on interstates and major State routes will be in place beginning Thursday, Dec. 22 at 5 a.m. until Monday, Dec....
Bryan County home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Firefighters say that a family is displaced this morning due to a fire that completely destroyed a residential home Saturday morning. According to Bryan County Fire Chief, Freddy Howell, the fire broke out on the 300 block of Bluff Road in the Keller section of Bryan county and was reported […]
WATCH: Humpback whale spotted in St. Catherines Sound
ST. CATHERINES SOUND, Ga. (WSAV) — Captured in an incredible video, a rare humpback whale sighting occurred off Georgia’s coast. The majestic humpback was spotted in St. Catherines Sound, just south of Savannah, when WSAV viewers Joel and Stephanie Osteen were out in the inlet spreading the ashes of a loved one with family. Stephanie […]
Investigation underway after 25-year-old inmate dies in Effingham County Jail
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. A death investigation is underway after an inmate died Thursday at the Effingham County Jail. According to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, Nathaniel Rought, 25, died at the jail around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. Wind Chill Advisory: Cold blast to send...
Savannah mayor responds to DA’s criticism of police investigations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A WTOC investigation found there have been more plea deals this year than the past five years combined. Most of those deals included reduced charges and lighter sentences, including probation in several cases. In a previous WTOC report, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones criticized...
Miss Wisconsin, a Savannah native, visits her hometown
The 2014 graduate of Savannah Arts Academy talks about pageant competition and why she's encouraging more girls to pursue careers in sports. Miss Wisconsin, a Savannah native, visits her hometown. The 2014 graduate of Savannah Arts Academy talks about pageant competition and why she's encouraging more girls to pursue careers...
Police Chase from Pierce to Ware
A driver speeding from Pierce County into Ware County was arrested Sunday after the pursuing Georgia State Patrol trooper performed a PIT maneuver and forced the vehicle to stop on U.S. 1 at the Alma Highway. Malachi Tyrone Jenkins, 44, was taken into custody and charged with numerous traffic violations...
Kingsland Police officer involved in crash at I-95 off-ramp
KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland police officer and the driver of another vehicle are in the hospital tonight with non-life-threatening conditions after a crash took place. The Kingsland Police Department said that on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at around 6:36 p.m. the patrol officer was involved in a vehicle crash at the Interstate 95 ramps to Laurel Island Parkway.
Savannah-area activist charged in Jan. 6 riot after nearly two years
Dominic Box, a Savannah resident and QAnon activist and election conspiracy theorist, has been charged in the Jan. 6 riot. He made his initial court appearance on Thursday via teleconference in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., where he was charged with four misdemeanors related to his entry into the Capitol.
Soda Pop Shoppe closing after more than three decades
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Locals are saying goodbye to yet another Savannah staple - Soda Pop Shoppe is closing its doors for the final time Friday evening. It’s been in business for more than three decades. Since 1989, Soda Pop Shoppe has been serving food at Broughton and Bull...
No More Crepes, but a Good New Restaurant
Editor’s Note: The author is our new restaurant and culture writer. Think that’s an odd combination? Well, we think restaurants are so important to this community (and so good) that they must be part of the culture. The author is a singer, performer, writer and a church music minister. He lives in Yulee.
