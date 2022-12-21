ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Lima News Digital Newspaper available as storm arrives

By David Trinko
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago
LIMA — Anticipated hazardous weather may delay the delivery of The Lima News on Friday and Saturday mornings.

A winter storm warning is in effect for both the Lima region and the area of the printing facility that produces The Lima News.

Readers are encouraged to take advantage of the Digital Newspaper, an electronic replica of the printed newspaper, by visiting LimaOhio.com/today.

The Digital Newspaper will remain free and open to the public through the weekend. The Lima News will continue to work diligently with the independent contractors who deliver newspapers to resume normal delivery.

An advertisement on page 7A explains how to use the Digital Newspaper, which is regularly available at LimaOhio.com/digitalnewspaper.

We’re sorry for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience.

Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 15-21

Denny L. Bowers II, 38, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 180 days jail. 120 days suspended. $750 fine. Shawn R. Warwick, 36, of Bluffton, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Dec. 16. Eric W. Borowsky, 21, of Canton, found guilty of...
LIMA, OH
