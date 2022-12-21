Sasha Banks has remained one of the biggest topics of discussion all year after she walked out in the middle of Raw back in May. This had a ripple effect and brought about quite a few changes in WWE. A lot of people also supported Sasha Banks throughout it all. Her time in WWE is over, which is why fans can’t wait for her upcoming NJPW appearance. With her NJPW appearance set to take place soon, it seems the company is planning to make her appearance a surprise.

1 DAY AGO