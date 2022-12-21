Read full article on original website
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Weird Pittsburgh: The Mystery of the Toynbee TilesTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Community efforts return lost dog to Mercer humane agent
One family in Hermitage is grateful to have their dog home for the holidays.
butlerradio.com
Thompson Meat Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire
A longtime business in West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Meat Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 12/23/22
Sarah was recently brought to us a stray so we do not have any history for her. She is young, and the sweetest little girl, she just wants to be loved on! She has the unmistakable hound bark! She loves her soft blankets and wants to spend all day with her person. Sarah will make anyone the perfect little companion, apply for her today! Visit Sarah at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
wtae.com
Christmas holiday closings in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Government offices and courts will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas, which falls on a Sunday this year. Banks may have limited hours on Saturday. Check with your local branch. Banks will be closed on Sunday, as normal, and Monday will be a bank holiday.
Cruising toward Christmas: Latrobe woman gifted car during holiday season
A 70-year-old Latrobe woman who went five years without a car after a failed inspection now has one after her longtime friend, Joseph Lanatovich, gifted her a 2000 Lincoln Town Car. For years, Angie Bush had to rely on public transit, car services and the kindness of her friends to...
Allegheny Valley Association of Churches hosts free Christmas store for clients
In the social hall at Trinity United Methodist Church in Brackenridge, single father Samajai Williams loaded up a shopping bag with toys, clothes and other goodies to supplement Christmas wish lists from his three children. “I’m so thankful,” the Harrison resident said. “In these post-covid times, a lot of people...
Holiday help wanted as Unity restaurant preps free meals for charity drive
When the pandemic first forced the shutdown of restaurants and bars across the state, the community reached out to support Sharky’s Café in Unity. Months later, the restaurant’s management wanted to repay the favor. Owners Jamie and Johnathan Huemme started the first Sharky’s Holiday Dinner Drive meal...
cranberryeagle.com
Warming centers open across Butler County to provide shelter from cold
A number of volunteer fire departments are opening their doors Friday for people who need a place to warm up. The Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company, 162 Elm St., Slippery Rock, and Unionville Volunteer Fire Company, 102 Mahood Rd, Butler, have opened as warming stations to ensure community members have a secure place to outlast recent power outages within Butler County, according to dispatchers.
WGAL
Pennsylvania restaurant to offer free meals on Christmas Day, no questions asked
ELIZABETH, Pa. — Wagner's Restaurant in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh, will offer free meals on Christmas Day, no questions asked, to anyone in need this holiday season. Glenn Wagner says he felt called to do this as a way to give back to his community. Glenn and his wife,...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler Eagle announces its December “Pet of the Month”
Four year old Suzie, a small pitbull mix with a giant spirit, is the Butler Eagle’s pet of the month for December. She is very much a people person and enjoys spending time behind the front desk where she gets showered with attention. Her response to this includes smiling ear to ear and lots of butt wiggles.
downtownpittsburgh.com
Restaurants in Downtown Pittsburgh that are open on Christmas Day
If you’re looking to dine out or take out on Christmas Day, here are several options in Downtown that are open for business on December 25. Be sure to check the restaurants’ websites for updated availability and hours!. 📍600 Grant Street. 🕒 Christmas Day: 11 a.m. –...
butlerradio.com
Zoo Closing For Weekend
The Pittsburgh Zoo is closing today due to the weather. Officials say the safety of the animals and guests is the top priority. However, there will still be staff on-hand to take care of the animals. The zoo will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday for Christmas. It reopens to...
Santa and Mrs. Claus visit cats and dogs at Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh to spread some holiday cheer to the dogs and cats waiting to find their forever homes.They also delivered toys and treats.With an abundance of animals, the organization is encouraging people to visit its North Side and East Side locations to adopt. Appointments are no longer required. HARP said it's taking in 20% more strays and surrenders compared to the same period last year. The organization said the pandemic drove high demand that's been dropping for adoptions and interrupted spay and neuter services. Families are also facing financial challenges. The North Side and East Side locations are now open for adoptions starting at 1 p.m. and ending by 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on weekends.
butlerradio.com
Free Parking At Meters In Downtown Butler
Everyone is invited to get into the holiday spirit with a trip to downtown Butler and free parking in some areas. Parking is free at all street meters starting today through January 1st of 2023. “We invite everyone to come to Downtown Butler to shop, eat, have fun, and make...
explorejeffersonpa.com
School & Community Closings for Friday, December 23, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Friday, December 23, 2022, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. Butler Co. Community College-All Locations – no classes; all activities canceled. Clarion-Limestone Area School District. Keystone School District. North Clarion County...
2 suffer injuries in Christmas Eve house fire in Freeport
Two people suffered minor injuries in a fire that damaged a Freeport house Saturday morning, Freeport’s fire chief said. A mail carrier reported a porch on fire in the 500 block of Franklin Street around 8:30 a.m., Chief Ryan Sweeny said. When firefighters arrived, Sweeny said the home’s residents...
butlerradio.com
Linda Kay Geibel
Linda Kay Geibel, 72, of East Butler, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, with her family by her side. Linda was a graduate of Butler High School. She was very active in the community and belonged to the East Butler Hunting and Fishing Club, East Butler Firemen’s Club, Chicora Moose, Boyers Sportsman’s Club and the Northeastern Walking Horse Association. She was also a member of St. Clare Parish, St. Wendelin Catholic Church. Linda loved spending time with her grandchildren, riding horses, wagon training, camping and spending time with her friends.
wtae.com
Giant Eagle Secret Santa surprises customers with $100 bills
BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. — A shopping surprise for a local couple at giant eagle Thursday night. A Secret Santa walked out of the store at Ardmore and Yost Boulevard in Braddock Hills and started handing out $100 dollar bills to strangers. After that, he just kept walking. "I have...
House in Washington County damaged after space heaters result in flames
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — A house fire that began with overheated space heaters has left a couple without a home for the holiday weekend. The homeowner said the fire began after they tried to thaw out their pipes with a space heater in the home’s basement. Aaron Benney, assistant...
Truck to give away food and sandwiches in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Mahoning Mobile Truck will be giving away hot soup and sandwiches downtown in Youngstown. They’ll be in the parking lot across from WRTA on 5th Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will also be giving away $10 vouchers to anyone riding the bus, walking the streets, or just riding […]
