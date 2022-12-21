Read full article on original website
Son with disabilities and father die in Christmas Day house fire, DeKalb County authorities say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A father and his son are dead after a house fire in Decatur on Christmas Day. DeKalb County Fire Rescue was called to a home along Thompson Circle, off Snapfinger Road on Sunday at 3:15 a.m. Crews arrived to the home on fire and said a resident was concerned about two people trapped inside.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County Officials: Father and son died in Christmas morning fire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in DeKalb County early on Christmas morning. Fire crews responded to the 2800 block of Thompson Circle around 3:15 a.m. after reports of a house fire. DeKalb County Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels confirmed to Atlanta News...
Gwinnett County emergency lines overwhelmed, police ask to not call 911 for burst pipes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As the nation grapples with a wave of winter weather, emergency officials in Georgia are advising people to know when a situation warrants a call to 911. Pipes bursting doesn't necessarily make the cut, according to Gwinnett County Police Department. The agency said calls about...
Smyrna police lieutenant to spend Christmas at home after heart attack
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A local lieutenant will spend Christmas at home this year-- nearly a year after a heart attack sent him to the hospital. WSB spoke with him and learned his message this year:. “I was determined to walk again, that was all I thought about,” Lt....
Woman dead, man injured in suspected murder-suicide attempt at hotel in Georgia
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A woman died, and a man was injured after a suspected murder-suicide attempt at a hotel in Brookhaven, Georgia. Brookhaven Police Department officers arrived at the Microtel Hotel on Corporate Boulevard around 9 p.m. Friday. According to WSB-TV, officers found a woman dead with a gunshot wound. A man was also found with a gunshot wound to the head.
Photos released of suspect in deadly Christmas Eve gas station shooting in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police are looking for a man they believe shot and killed a man at a Chevron gas station in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood on Christmas Eve. APD responded to the gas station off Boulevard and Irwin Street, not far from the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park, around 11:15 p.m.
Driver slides on patch of ice, hits officer's vehicle, a pedestrian: APD
ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer and another person are tending to their injuries Sunday after being struck by a pickup truck, authorities said. It happened Christmas Day at 7 p.m. along Campbellton Road off Enon Road. The area was across London's Little Angels Learning Academy. A spokesperson with...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Christmas Eve fire in Walton County results in one victim sustaining severe burns
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 24, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department were again called out to battle a fire this Christmas Eve. “WCFR and Loganville Fire Department responded to fire in a RV parked near a residence in the 4300 block of Tiffany Lane near Loganville tonight at 6:51 p.m.,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “One male patient was transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS after sustaining severe burn injuries.”
Man shot in the head, another found dead at Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve
ATLANTA — A woman was shot and killed, and a man was sent to the hospital after what police are calling a possible attempted murder-suicide on Christmas Eve in Brookhaven. The shooting took place at 1840 Corporate Blvd., which is a Microtel Hotel in Brookhaven. Around 9:11 a.m., units from the Brookhaven Police Department said they were dispatched to the hotel regarding shots being fired on the hotel's second floor.
Bald Eagle believed to have been hit by car rescued by Atlanta animal shelter
ATLANTA — A bald eagle is recovering after he was rescued in early December by the Atlanta Wild Animal Rescue Effort. AWARE said on Facebook in early December that Panola park rangers contacted the organization about a grounded bald eagle near Alexander Lake. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County police seek help identifying two shooters who left male injured
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people who allegedly shot a man on Dec. 13 in the metro Atlanta area. According to police, two individuals approached and shot a victim who was entering his vehicle near...
Missing | Man left Clayton County home days before Christmas and no one has heard from him since: police
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers need help finding a 34-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia. According to a Mattie's Call Alert, Akevis Walton was last seen on Dec. 21 around noon in the 11000 block of Heritage Drive in Hampton, Georgia. Clayton County Police said he left home on foot and no one has heard from him since.
4-year-old taken to hospital with gunshot wound in his foot, DeKalb Police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are working to find out what led to a shooting that left a 4-year-old injured just days before Christmas. Officers went to the Woods at Decatur Apartments along Tregoney Drive just after 7 p.m. to respond to an incident about a person shot.
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Christmas Eve murder-suicide attempt
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide attempt at the Microtel Hotel in northeast Atlanta. Reports of shots fired came in just before 9:11 a.m. Christmas Eve. Upon arrival, officers found a man on the second floor of the hotel with a gunshot wound to the head.
11Alive
Crews investigate fire in Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood
ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue investigators are looking into what sparked the flames at a home in the Bankhead neighborhood. Crews were called to a house fire along Cairo Street NW, about a mile away from Atlanta's Trap Music Museum. Video from an 11Alive viewer shows Atlanta Police Department...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 79-year-old Fayetteville man may be driving around metro Atlanta, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Fayetteville police are desperately trying to find a 79-year-old man who left home for a doctor’s appointment Friday morning and has yet to return. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Investigators have been using technology to...
Monroe Local News
Alcovy Judicial Circuit DA’s office to commission gun/gang violent crime prosecutor
MONROE, GA – (Dec. 22, 2022) – During the month of December, Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley made the case and solicited the initial funding for a gun/gang violent crime prosecutor. The Alcovy Judicial Circuit covers Newton and Walton County and McGinley asked for $30,000 each from both counties as well as the cities of Covington and Monroe for the 2023 Fiscal Year.
Cobb man wanted for making false insurance claim that Lyft driver drove over his foot, officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A man is currently wanted for committing a fraudulent ride-share insurance claim, according to state officials. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced on Tuesday that Daronte Powell, 26, of Marietta, has been charged with insurance fraud and forgery. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
18-year-old arrested at Atlanta airport in connection to 16-year-old shooting death
ATLANTA, Ga. — Police arrested an 18-year-old at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in June. Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges in Troup County. Authorities did not say where he was going at the airport when he was arrested.
Police identify human remains found near river in Canton
CANTON, Ga. — Police have identified the human remains found more than a month ago in Canton. The remains of John Waller were found on Nov. 17 near a river in Canton. The remains of the 62-year-old were found at Reformation Parkway, near the Waleska Street underpass, according to a release from the Canton Police Department.
11Alive
