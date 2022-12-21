ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County Officials: Father and son died in Christmas morning fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in DeKalb County early on Christmas morning. Fire crews responded to the 2800 block of Thompson Circle around 3:15 a.m. after reports of a house fire. DeKalb County Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels confirmed to Atlanta News...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSOC Charlotte

Woman dead, man injured in suspected murder-suicide attempt at hotel in Georgia

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A woman died, and a man was injured after a suspected murder-suicide attempt at a hotel in Brookhaven, Georgia. Brookhaven Police Department officers arrived at the Microtel Hotel on Corporate Boulevard around 9 p.m. Friday. According to WSB-TV, officers found a woman dead with a gunshot wound. A man was also found with a gunshot wound to the head.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Christmas Eve fire in Walton County results in one victim sustaining severe burns

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 24, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department were again called out to battle a fire this Christmas Eve. “WCFR and Loganville Fire Department responded to fire in a RV parked near a residence in the 4300 block of Tiffany Lane near Loganville tonight at 6:51 p.m.,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “One male patient was transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS after sustaining severe burn injuries.”
WALTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man shot in the head, another found dead at Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve

ATLANTA — A woman was shot and killed, and a man was sent to the hospital after what police are calling a possible attempted murder-suicide on Christmas Eve in Brookhaven. The shooting took place at 1840 Corporate Blvd., which is a Microtel Hotel in Brookhaven. Around 9:11 a.m., units from the Brookhaven Police Department said they were dispatched to the hotel regarding shots being fired on the hotel's second floor.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
11Alive

Missing | Man left Clayton County home days before Christmas and no one has heard from him since: police

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers need help finding a 34-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia. According to a Mattie's Call Alert, Akevis Walton was last seen on Dec. 21 around noon in the 11000 block of Heritage Drive in Hampton, Georgia. Clayton County Police said he left home on foot and no one has heard from him since.
HAMPTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Christmas Eve murder-suicide attempt

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide attempt at the Microtel Hotel in northeast Atlanta. Reports of shots fired came in just before 9:11 a.m. Christmas Eve. Upon arrival, officers found a man on the second floor of the hotel with a gunshot wound to the head.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
11Alive

Crews investigate fire in Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue investigators are looking into what sparked the flames at a home in the Bankhead neighborhood. Crews were called to a house fire along Cairo Street NW, about a mile away from Atlanta's Trap Music Museum. Video from an 11Alive viewer shows Atlanta Police Department...
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Alcovy Judicial Circuit DA’s office to commission gun/gang violent crime prosecutor

MONROE, GA – (Dec. 22, 2022) – During the month of December, Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley made the case and solicited the initial funding for a gun/gang violent crime prosecutor. The Alcovy Judicial Circuit covers Newton and Walton County and McGinley asked for $30,000 each from both counties as well as the cities of Covington and Monroe for the 2023 Fiscal Year.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Police identify human remains found near river in Canton

CANTON, Ga. — Police have identified the human remains found more than a month ago in Canton. The remains of John Waller were found on Nov. 17 near a river in Canton. The remains of the 62-year-old were found at Reformation Parkway, near the Waleska Street underpass, according to a release from the Canton Police Department.
CANTON, GA
