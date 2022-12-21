Read full article on original website
Stranger Things Star Reveals Favorite Anime
Stranger Things has become one of Netflix's biggest original television series, introducing the world to the town of Hawkins, Indiana which has been beguiled by terrifying creatures spawning from the "Upside Down". With the series looking to bring the show to an end with its upcoming fifth season, one of the young actors revealed not just his love of anime but shared his favorite anime with none other than legendary director Guillermo Del Toro. Needless to say, anime's skyrocketing popularity keeps finding new unexpected avenues in the world.
The Sentry: Who Is Marvel's Superman-Like Character and Where Did He Come From
Marvel Studios is preparing to introduce fans to a plethora of new characters for the first time in Phase Five and Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We already know that the Fantastic Four and Wolverine will be appearing in Phase Five, and we'll also be introduced to iconic Marvel team the Thunderbolts. Thunderbolts is rumored to feature the Squadron Supreme including The Sentry, who is also rumored to have his own project in some form of development. The Sentry has all of the powers of Superman and then some. But if you really want to know who the character is, then we got your back.
Marvel's Seventh Infinity Stone Has a Shocking Connection to a Powerful Avenger
Marvel has revealed that there is a seventh Infinity Stone out in the universe (now in Thanos' possession), but we're about to learn that this seventh "Black" Infinity Stone has a deep connection to a powerful Avengers hero. January will bring Thor #30 to comic book stands, and Thor will have a reunion with none other than King Bor to learn some deep secrets about how Asgard is connected to the Black Infinity Stone.
Doctor Who Teases Christmas Surprise With New Footage
In an unexpected move, the BBC's Doctor Who has revealed that a surprise...something will drop tomorrow, posting an ominous tweet that simply reads "Tomorrow. #DoctorWho" and included a short snippet of footage with Neil Patrick Harris. The short video that accompanied the social media post featured Harris in a festive accent simply saying, "Worldwide premiere!" With no Christmas Special previously announced as being in the works, the tweet from the Doctor Who account very quickly caused some confusion among fans. One user wrote. "Hang on? You mean a trailer right? Not an actual episode??" with others simply responding with an all-caps "WHAT?"
Glass Onion Dominates Netflix Top 10, But A Surprise Horror Movie is Closing In
After just two days of being on Netflix, Rian Johnson's new movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is dominating the Netflix Top 10 and is currently the #1 movie on the streamer. Official viewership numbers for the film won't be released until Tuesday, but a big debut seems to be in the cards for the murder-mystery ensemble. Perhaps the least surprising thing about Netflix's current Top 10 is that five of the ten titles are Christmas movies, and only some of them Netflix originals. The most surprising thing about the Top 10 is what's nipping at the heels of Glass Onion, none other than Sony's 2022 horror movie The Invitation.
Dragon Ball Super: Teen Goten And Trunks Explained
Dragon Ball Super is taking a page from its recent movie which focused on Gohan and Piccolo instead of Goku and Vegeta, giving readers a window into the lives of Goten and Trunks as teenagers. Following the epic conclusion of the Granolah Arc, this new storyline doesn't put the universe at risk but it gives fans some hilarious high school hijinks as the songs of Goku and Vegeta attempt to navigate their way in high school and also patrolling the streets as the city's new superheroes.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Ending Explained
The Witcher: Blood Origin is finally out and available to stream on Netflix, and contained within are new revelations about Witchers, the identity of the prototype Witcher, and how the universe as we know it was ultimately shaped. For those who have watched Blood Origin (or are just curious), the final episode packs a lot into its just shy of 40-minute runtime. We're here to break everything that happened in that epic finale down for you, but obviously, huge spoilers are incoming for The Witcher: Blood Origin, so if you haven't finished the series yet you've been warned.
Marvel's Best Catchphrase Is Now a Comic
Over decades upon decades of issues, the world of Marvel Comics has introduced some pretty memorable characters — as well as memorable lines of dialogue from them. One of the most beloved among them might be "It's Clobberin' Time", the catchphrase frequently utilized by Ben Grimm / The Thing. Early next year, that catchphrase will be canonized in a whole new way with Clobberin' Time, a new miniseries starring Ben. Written and illustrated by Steve Skroce, the series will partner him up with various other characters from Marvel's canon, similarly to his role in the previous Marvel Two-in-One series.
Trigun Stampede Highlights Wolfwood's Makeover With New Poster
Trigun Stampede is hyping up the premiere of its big reboot anime next month as part of the Winter 2023 new schedule of anime releases, and the series is highlighting Nicholas D. Wolfwood's new design for the anime with a new poster! The upcoming reboot series will be interpreting Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action franchise in a whole new kind of way with not only younger versions of each of the main characters, but through a fully 3D CG animated production to top it off.
Jeff Garlin Cast in New TV Series After Controversial The Goldbergs Exit
Jeff Garlin has officially landed a new role in a television series, following his controversial exit from ABC's The Goldbergs late last year. According to new reports, Garlin has been cast in the fourth and final season of the Netflix sitcom Never Have I Ever. Garlin will reportedly portray Len, a sweet man who fixes a mean sandwich and who makes Devi's grandmother, Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty), reconsider if she really is done with relationships forever. This is Garlin's first casting since he exited his nine-season stint as Murray Goldberg on The Goldbergs, following an internal investigation into allegations of on-set misconduct.
Pokemon Anime Brings Back Late Narrator in New Special
Pokemon is making headlines these days, and we have the anime to thank for all the buzz. If you have not heard by now, the series is gearing up for its move to the Paldea region, but it will make that transition without its star. After all, Ash Ketchum is leaving the anime, and he just began his farewell tour. And to help see him off, the anime brought back its original narrator, the late Unsho Ishizuka.
Community Movie: Dan Harmon Reveals What WON'T Be In It
Dan Harmon has become a legend in the entertainment world, not just thanks to his brainchild of Rick And Morty, which has become one of Adult Swim's biggest original animated series, but also thanks to his fan-favorite series, Community. Though Community came to an end in 2014, resurrected on Yahoo for its sixth and final season, the love surrounding the series has refused to die down. A long-running joke in the series was the idea of "Six Seasons and a Movie", with the latter recently confirmed. Now, in a new interview, Harmon has detailed some elements that won't be making a return with the community college class.
The White Lotus Season 3 Rumor Predicts Major Character Return - With a Twist
The White Lotus Season 3 may give fans more than some fresh new drama to enjoy: they may get some larger connections between Seasons 1 and 2 being formed in some fun ways!. A new rumor about The White Lotus Season 3 claims that fan-favorite actress Connie Britton could be back for Season 3 as her Season 1 character, Nicole Mossbacher, who came to The White Lotus with her husband Mark (Steve Zahn), daughter Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and son Quinn (Fred Hechinger). Nicole and Mark had longstanding marital tensions to that came to a head on their vacation, but they ultimately worked them out. However, the theory for White Lotus Season 3 that's gaining a lot of popularity is that the third season will see Nicole taking a spiritial journey to the East – with an important companion in tow.
Mortal Kombat 2 Movie Gets Exciting Update
The Mortal Kombat movie sequel, which we will simply call Mortal Kombat 2, has gotten an exciting update. The Mortal Kombat franchise is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there, which has always made it ripe for a film adaptation. Hollywood took a crack at it in the 90s and while it's not... great. it's better than a lot of other video game-to-movie adaptations. It has all of the characters wearing the right costumes, they're killing each other quite violently, and it's a bit hokey. It hasn't aged gracefully, but it is something that was at least relatively appreciated. However, fans wanted something with a bit more edge, a bigger budget, and WB decided to do it. It also wasn't great, but it was brutal and bloody, so it was on the right track.
Glass Onion: How Among Us Foreshadows the Knives Out Mystery
Major spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are contained in this article. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery more or less borrows a lot of its set pieces and structure from Among Us, which may sound weird, but stick with me. In the intro of Glass Onion, Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc is seen playing the beloved game, Among Us. Part of the reason for this is because the film is set during the early days of the pandemic and he's stuck inside his home. During this time people were looking for new games to play and Among Us found massive success in mid-2020. Naturally, being a detective, Blanc was drawn to the murder mystery game.
Star Trek Brings Back Deep Space Nine's Defiant
The USS Defiant from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine just made its first appearance in Star Trek canon since the show went off the air in 1999. SPOILERS for the Star Trek: Prodigy episode "Supernova, Part 1" follow. In "Supernova, Part 1," the first half of Star Trek: Prodigy's first season finale, the Diviner's plan comes to fruition. The USS Protostar has returned to the United Federation of Planets space with the booby trap placed aboard by the Vau N'Akat still intact. A contingent of Starfleet vessels arrives to meet the ship, playing right into the Diviner's hands, as well as the Vindicator's hands.
Hugh Jackman Addresses if Wolverine's Return in Deadpool 3 Will Be a One and Done
The return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine once again for the upcoming Deadpool 3 is something many Marvel fans thought they'd never see. Not only had the actor pretty firmly called his 2017 movie Logan his swansong, but Marvel Studios gaining the rights to the X-Men seemed all but certain to reboot the character. Speaking in a new interview with The Empire Film Podcast, the actor was asked if he was already thinking about his return to the character for the new movie with Ryan Reynolds as a one-and-done movie or if it was the start of a new chapter as Wolverine. His answer...might surprise you.
My Hero Academia Celebrates the Holidays With Big Three Poster
My Hero Academia's Big Three have had some big moments in the spotlight during Season 6 of the series, and thus the anime is rounding out the year and celebrating the end of year holiday season with a special new poster for the heroic trio! First introduced during the anime's fourth season to help show Izuku Midoriya and the other Class 1-A members the peak of what the hero students in the school were capable of, the Big Three have remained big players on the sidelines during much of the intense action in the seasons since then.
Kang the Conqueror's Final Battle Will Change Marvel Forever
Kang the Conqueror's final battle is poised to change Marvel Comics forever. Timeless has promised some massive revelations for the future of the company. (Interestingly, Jonathan Majors' villain is taking an outsized importance in the comics just in time for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania early next year.) Timeless #1's preview shows Kang discovering that a variant of his is responsible for the destruction of a knowledge center called the University of Phearthon. This time, Kang needs the "Missing Moment," which is the one second of history that eludes even him. Can the villain claim the "greatest prize in all of history?" Check out some of it for yourself down below.
World War Hulk Movie Teased by Possible New Marvel Production Company
A suspected Marvel production company is teasing a World War Hulk movie. My Cosmic Circus reports that Shadowstone Productions LLC is indeed working as Marvel Studios. Tracking working titles and trying to determine what they could be referring to is a well-worn practice among MCU obsessives. Sometimes there are character bits in there, and other times there are more outright allusions to glean. At any case, Shadowstone is a rare-Earth mineral in Marvel Comics. Now, why does that matter for World War Hulk? Well, that rock was used to craft the ship that brought Hulk back to his home planet to seek revenge against the Avengers who sent him away during Civil War.
