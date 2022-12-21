ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield Heights, OH

Jenna
4d ago

I'm so sorry for your loss ❤️ what a handsome young man! May God bless you and your family and give you strength in your time of need ❤️

Stolen car recovered in Cleveland: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Riverside Drive. A resident called the police department at 12:33 p.m. on Dec. 15 to report discovering her vehicle was missing. The Cleveland Police Department contacted the Lakewood Police Department at 12:48 p.m. to report they found the vehicle with broken-out windows on W. 28th Street in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old woman was shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Cleveland police. Police reported the shooting happened in the 8700 block of Willard Avenue, and the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to metro in critical condition, according to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman victim of carjacking in her driveway: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Elbon Road. At 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, police were dispatched to a home where a woman reported that, as she pulled her car into her driveway, a group of four or five males walked up to her vehicle. One of the males showed a gun and demanded the woman’s car. A suspect grabbed the keys from the woman’s possession and pushed her to the ground.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man wanted for biting, strangling victim in 2017 attack

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Stemming from a 2017 incident, Clarence Flowers is charged with abduction, assault and petty theft. According to Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers, Flowers strangled and bit the victim of the event in their right leg as they attempted to escape from his car. After driving the victim to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman stopped for drunk driving pulls into police station lot, nearly backs into officer: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- OVI: Lee Road. At 8:10 p.m. Dec. 17, officers observed a Toyota car traveling slowly and impeding the flow of traffic on Lee Road, near Van Aken Boulevard. Officers initiated their overhead lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle as it traveled into the restricted police department parking lot.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Garfield Heights family, police, seek answers on unsolved homicide

CLEVELAND — Family and police in Garfield Heights are still looking for answers following the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs in September. At a press conference on Wednesday, detectives showed new a video highlighting two unidentified people of interest -- one of which is believed to have fatally shot Briggs. You can watch the entire press conference in the video player above.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Hitchhiker’s journey ends at jail: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

Police went to the Pearl Road intersection at 10:18 a.m. Dec. 14 for a man soliciting for a ride. They went there and saw him get into a pick-up truck. Police stopped the truck. They explained to the driver the reason for the stop. The hitchhiker had several active warrants in the area. Most of them were for thefts. He was taken into custody and searched before he was placed into the cruiser. Police found several new items on the man. He said they were his, but later admitted he took them from store outside the city. The man was transported to another city where he was transferred to a different jurisdiction who had warrants on him. The man had a wrench set, batters, earbuds and epoxy putty on him.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Elyria teenager charged with multiple robberies after arrest for parole violation

ELYRIA, Ohio — A teenager in Elyria has been charged with multiple robberies after being arrested for a parole violation on Wednesday. According to the Elyria Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Harvard Ave. for a report of shots fired just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning. After speaking with multiple residents, officers learned that multiple shots were fired into a dwelling.
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 23 to help find missing 16-year-old Aliyah Burston. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall, and 120 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a white tank top, purple shorts, and a white winter hat.
CLEVELAND, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Lorain teen charged with Elyria High School freshman's killing

A Lorain teen has been charged in Lorain County Common Pleas Court with shooting and killing Elyria High School freshman Shayne Edwards Jr. during a drive-by shooting in Elyria in September. Hezekiah Shepard, 17, of East 32nd Street, was indicted Thursday by a Lorain County grand jury on 17 criminal...
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Identity released of 42-year-old shooting victim in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Police are continuing to investigate after a 42-year-old man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds Sunday in his residence in the Kenmore neighborhood. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victim as Eddie Johnson III of Akron. Johnson was was pronounced dead at the scene on the 2300 block of 29th Street SW.
AKRON, OH

