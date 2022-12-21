Read full article on original website
Jenna
4d ago
I'm so sorry for your loss ❤️ what a handsome young man! May God bless you and your family and give you strength in your time of need ❤️
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Gyro in Westlake, Ohio? Consider Checking Out This PlaceIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing PermanentlyTy D.Beachwood, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Related
Felony warrant leads to Christmas behind bars: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
An East Cleveland man, 31, out delivering packages on Dec. 22 could expect to spend Christmas in jail on a retainer after a 7 p.m. traffic stop initially for expired plates. Then a further check of the license plate showed that the owner had a felony warrant from Erie County (Ohio) for failure to appear in court on a drug trafficking charge.
Stolen car recovered in Cleveland: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Riverside Drive. A resident called the police department at 12:33 p.m. on Dec. 15 to report discovering her vehicle was missing. The Cleveland Police Department contacted the Lakewood Police Department at 12:48 p.m. to report they found the vehicle with broken-out windows on W. 28th Street in Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old woman was shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Cleveland police. Police reported the shooting happened in the 8700 block of Willard Avenue, and the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to metro in critical condition, according to...
Woman victim of carjacking in her driveway: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Elbon Road. At 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, police were dispatched to a home where a woman reported that, as she pulled her car into her driveway, a group of four or five males walked up to her vehicle. One of the males showed a gun and demanded the woman’s car. A suspect grabbed the keys from the woman’s possession and pushed her to the ground.
Cleveland police officer admits role in intentionally damaging two colleagues’ cars, city documents show
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A city police officer conspired to puncture the car tires of two fellow Cleveland officers, earning her a 20-day suspension without pay, recently released city documents show. Patrol Officer Melissa Marquard in January traveled to a fellow officer’s home in Lakewood, where Marquard’s sister used screws...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man wanted for biting, strangling victim in 2017 attack
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Stemming from a 2017 incident, Clarence Flowers is charged with abduction, assault and petty theft. According to Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers, Flowers strangled and bit the victim of the event in their right leg as they attempted to escape from his car. After driving the victim to...
Woman stopped for drunk driving pulls into police station lot, nearly backs into officer: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- OVI: Lee Road. At 8:10 p.m. Dec. 17, officers observed a Toyota car traveling slowly and impeding the flow of traffic on Lee Road, near Van Aken Boulevard. Officers initiated their overhead lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle as it traveled into the restricted police department parking lot.
I-Team: Woman found shot dead in Euclid, man surrenders, said he ‘hurt somebody’
The suspect went to Cleveland police early Friday evening saying he “hurt somebody.”
Garfield Heights family, police, seek answers on unsolved homicide
CLEVELAND — Family and police in Garfield Heights are still looking for answers following the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs in September. At a press conference on Wednesday, detectives showed new a video highlighting two unidentified people of interest -- one of which is believed to have fatally shot Briggs. You can watch the entire press conference in the video player above.
Hitchhiker’s journey ends at jail: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police went to the Pearl Road intersection at 10:18 a.m. Dec. 14 for a man soliciting for a ride. They went there and saw him get into a pick-up truck. Police stopped the truck. They explained to the driver the reason for the stop. The hitchhiker had several active warrants in the area. Most of them were for thefts. He was taken into custody and searched before he was placed into the cruiser. Police found several new items on the man. He said they were his, but later admitted he took them from store outside the city. The man was transported to another city where he was transferred to a different jurisdiction who had warrants on him. The man had a wrench set, batters, earbuds and epoxy putty on him.
Elyria teenager charged with multiple robberies after arrest for parole violation
ELYRIA, Ohio — A teenager in Elyria has been charged with multiple robberies after being arrested for a parole violation on Wednesday. According to the Elyria Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Harvard Ave. for a report of shots fired just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning. After speaking with multiple residents, officers learned that multiple shots were fired into a dwelling.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Akron: Police
Akron police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed while crossing the street Thursday evening.
cleveland19.com
16-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 23 to help find missing 16-year-old Aliyah Burston. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall, and 120 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a white tank top, purple shorts, and a white winter hat.
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain teen charged with Elyria High School freshman's killing
A Lorain teen has been charged in Lorain County Common Pleas Court with shooting and killing Elyria High School freshman Shayne Edwards Jr. during a drive-by shooting in Elyria in September. Hezekiah Shepard, 17, of East 32nd Street, was indicted Thursday by a Lorain County grand jury on 17 criminal...
Drunk woman in SUV babbles incoherently to police; drunk man drives SUV into guardrail: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Agnes & Delores boulevards. A Cleveland woman, 46, was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 10 after she passed out behind the steering wheel of a Chevrolet Captiva stopped in the Agnes-Delores intersection. The woman’s SUV was stopped at...
cleveland19.com
Strongsville homes across 3 streets damaged by group of suspects, police say
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville Police urge the community to come forward and identify the multiple males accused of causing damage to several homes in the city. The damaged homes are located on Woodfield Trail, Spruce Pointe, and Olde Creek Trail, according to police. Police said the homes were damaged...
Identity released of 42-year-old shooting victim in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Police are continuing to investigate after a 42-year-old man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds Sunday in his residence in the Kenmore neighborhood. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victim as Eddie Johnson III of Akron. Johnson was was pronounced dead at the scene on the 2300 block of 29th Street SW.
Worker arrested after turning violent at office Christmas party in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Olmsted Falls, 37, man was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9 after he fought with coworkers and police during a Christmas party at Western Specialty Contractors, 5160 West 164th Street. The owner of Western Specialty, who was hosting the party for his employees,...
Social media user scams woman out of $250,000: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A resident contacted police Dec. 19 that a person on Instagram pretended to be in the military. The resident was scammed of $250,000 cash and gift cards. The officer told the resident to gather evidence and drop it off at the station or call for a pickup when she was ready.
Stabbing incident at Cedar Road apartment under investigation: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Felonious assault: Cedar Road. At 11:45 p.m. Dec. 17, officers were dispatched to a Cedar Road apartment on a report of a disturbance that involved a stabbing. Officers located a man and woman in the apartment who appeared to have stab wounds. Officers administered first aid...
Comments / 3