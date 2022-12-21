Read full article on original website
Three die in West Hartford car crash
It happened at 6:49 on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third occupant died at the hospital. No other information has been released.
Christmas Crash Kills 3 In West Hartford
Three people died in an early-morning crash on Christmas morning in West Hartford, police said.Police and fire departments rushed to Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road, where they found two vehicles had collided around 6:50 a.m., township police said.Despite life-saving efforts, two occupants were …
Three dead following a two car accident in West Hartford Sunday morning
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- Three are dead following a two car collision on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road in West Hartford Sunday morning, according to police. West Hartford Police arrived at the scene at 6:49 a.m. Medical aid was provided to the occupants of the vehicles, but despite lifesaving efforts, two occupants were pronounced dead […]
NBC Connecticut
Man Involved in Old Saybrook Crash Missing, May Be in Need of Medical Attention
Police are turning to the public for help as they continue to search for a man that's been missing since Saturday afternoon. Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera says that 64-year-old Robert Lagano of Old Saybrook had been driving in the area of Essex Road during the mid-afternoon hours when his vehicle unexpectedly went off the roadway and into a group of trees.
DoingItLocal
So Sad- Homeless Man Found Dead At Bridgeport Train Station On Christmas Eve
2022-12-24-7:04pm–#Bridgeport CT– A homeless man was found dead at the Bridgeport train station. CPR was attempted. No foul play is suspected.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate 3 Separate Christmas Morning Shootings in Hartford
Hartford police responded to three separate shootings on Christmas morning. The first happened on Allyn Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Officers located a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two...
Bridgeport man dies after car crashes into river
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died after his car crashed into a river in Bridgeport early Saturday morning, police said. Bridgeport police and fire officials responded to a call of an accident at the intersection of Stratford and Waterview Avenues just before 3 a.m. and found that a car traveled down an embankment before […]
Man dies after crashing into guardrail in Norwalk: State Police
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)- A 44-year-old man died following a one-car crash into a guardrail Friday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Moneham Pierre of Norwalk. While traveling southbound in the left lane of two lanes on Route 7 north of Exit #3, the vehicle veered off the roadway into the right shoulder. This led the […]
Local Man Killed After SUV Crashes On Route 7 In Norwalk
A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Fairfield County. It happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 in Norwalk. That's when the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Highlander, was traveling southbound on Route 7 on the left of two lanes near Exit 3, when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway into the right shoulder, then struck the metal beam guardrail and spun out on the grassy shoulder, Connecticut State Police said.
20-Year-Old Killed After SUV Goes Airborne, Crashes Into Embankment In Danbury
A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy stretch of I-84. The crash happened in Fairfield County at around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The vehicle, a 2016 Honda CR-V EX was traveling westbound in the area of Exit 5 in Danbury when it veered to the right off of the roadway, traveled into a grassy area, and became airborne, traveling over the guard rail into an embankment, Connecticut State Police said.
trumbulltimes.com
Hartford police investigate non-fatal shootings reported early Sunday
HARTFORD – Police announced that they are investigating several non-fatal shootings that they said occurred early Sunday. At about 1 a.m., police officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim “in the area of 179 Allyn St.,” which is yards from Union Station. When they arrived, officers found a man in his thirties suffering from a “non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” the Hartford Police Department said in a news release.
NBC Connecticut
Burst Pipe Shuts Down Hartford Library For at Least a Week
Dropping temperatures have played a role in the temporary closure of one of Hartford's libraries. Officials say the city's Main Street library will be closed for at least a week after a four-inch water feed line to a chiller in a fourth floor penthouse broke around 10:30 Saturday morning. All...
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies Months After Getting Shot in New Haven
A man that was critically injured after a New Haven shooting in September has died. Police said 46-year-old Kenneth Cloud, of Seymour, was pronounced dead Thursday after sustaining serious injuries in the Sept. 16 shooting. Officers responded to a shooting on Atwater Street between Dover Street and Wilcox Place at...
Eyewitness News
Police: 1 dead after vehicle goes airborne, crashes into embankment in Danbury
DANBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A 22-year-old Danbury man died in a single vehicle accident early Saturday morning on I-84 Westbound. Police say they were dispatched to calls for a motor vehicle accident shortly after 3 A.M. A 2016 Honda CR-V driven by Jorge Martinez, 22-years-old of Danbury, had veered off...
NBC Connecticut
2 Pedestrian Crashes Under Investigation in New Haven
Police are investigating two separate pedestrian crashes that happened in New Haven Thursday night. One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car in the area of Broadway and Whalley Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. Authorities said they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Another pedestrian...
Crews battle business fire in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews were battling a business fire Wednesday evening in New Haven. The building, located at 285 Poplar St., was vacant. Authorities said that investigators are looking into if squatters caused the fire. The fire was extinguished by 8:10 p.m.
NBC Connecticut
NY Family Dog Wakes Sleeping Parents, Kids in Time to Escape Xmas Eve Fire: Police
A dog is being credited with saving a New York family of four when their home caught fire overnight. Police officials said the fire started around 2 a.m. Christmas Eve at the home on Barry Lane in Bardonia. The family's dog scratched on a bedroom door, waking everyone up just in time to escape, according to a GoFundMe account set up to help the family.
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters Encounter Floodwaters While Responding to Call in Stonington
Firefighters in Stonington had to deal with some flooding while responding to a fire call Friday morning. The call came in for a fire at a home on Lindberg Road in the Lord's Point section of Stonington. As firefighters made their way to the scene, they encountered some floodwaters across...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Struck by Car in Waterbury Hit-and-Run
Waterbury Police are looking for the person who hit a pedestrian in Waterbury Thursday night. Authorities said they were called to the area of East Main Street and Cherry Street at about 7:30 p.m. Responding officers said a woman in her 40s was struck by a vehicle that fled the...
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies After Pedestrian Crash in Norwich: Police
A man has died after being hit by a car in Norwich Thursday night. Firefighters said they were called to Hickory Street at Golden Street for a reported pedestrian crash at about 4:30 p.m. Responding crews said the pedestrian sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was...
