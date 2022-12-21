Read full article on original website
flackbroadcasting.com
Man treated for leg and head injuries after wrecking snowmobile sled issued various tickets, including unregistered sled
HARRISBURG- A man was treated for head and leg injuries after wrecking his snowmobile sled Tuesday night in Lewis County, emergency officials say. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the Kubinski Road, town of Harrisburg, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Bystanders told deputies that driver, identified as Thomas J....
syracuse.com
19-year-old man killed in Christmas eve shooting on Syracuse’s West Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday night on Syracuse’s West Side. Syracuse police responded to a reported shooting call at 634 Richmond Ave. at 8:51 p.m. and found the victim near the rear of the house. The victim, who was struck in...
waynetimes.com
Lyons man charged in drive-by shooting onMain Street in Newark
Newark Village Police responded to a drive-by shooting on Thursday (12/22) at 6 a.m. A short time later Jamison Emanuel, age 42, of Catherine Street in Lyons was taken into custody. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree: Loaded Weapon and Murder Intention.
WKTV
Woman charged with DWI following pedestrian hit-and-run in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A Rome woman is accused of leaving the scene after hitting a pedestrian while driving intoxicated early Thursday morning. Around 12:50 a.m., two people walked up to an AmCare ambulance that was on West Embargo Street and reported a man had been hit by a car on the corner of West Thomas and North Madison streets.
localsyr.com
Bad multiple-car crash shuts down Route 481 in Clay. Update: All lanes reopen
Update 7:25 p.m.: All lanes on state route 481 northbound have been reopened, according to a state alert system. Traffic is still backed up and 911 callers reported that people are doing illegal u-turns on the road, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. A police officer told dispatchers that...
Man reported shot on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse police were responding Sunday night to a report of a shooting in the city’s South Side neighborhood. Dispatchers said multiple callers reported a man had been shot and was lying in the snow in front of 2401 Midland Ave. The callers said the victim was not breathing and people were attempting to perform CPR on him.
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Oneida County man charged with intoxicated driving in Remsen
REMSEN- A man from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving in Remsen, authorities say. Jeffery M. Ferguson, 37, of Holland Patent, NY, was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a/ .08 of 1% BAC).
Teen walking dog near Syracuse’s Westcott Street hit in head with gun, robbed
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen walking a dog near Westcott Street in Syracuse was robbed at gun point Thursday night, according to Syracuse police. The teen was hit in the head with the gun, police said in a news release Friday. He was taken by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.
cnycentral.com
Traffic diverted around scene of tractor trailer fire in Mattydale
MATTYDALE, N.Y. — Emergency crews responded Tuesday morning to a tractor-trailer fire near the intersections of East Molloy Road and Brewerton Road in Mattydale. Crews were dispatched just after 6:00 a.m. to the scene, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatch. As of 7:00 a.m., the fire was out, according...
Man shot in the leg near Vincent Apartments in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg near the Vincent Apartment in Syracuse Friday evening. Around 5:53 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of East Matson Avenue for reports of a person with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police...
Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
On the Lookout: Man involved in Fulton larceny
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fulton Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a man involved in a larceny incident at a Family Dollar in the city of Fulton. Police say that on December 12, the man committed the larceny at Family Dollar and was then seen in the parking lot […]
New Details: Body Of Missing 59-Year-Old NY Woman Was Found In Gorge, DEC Reports
The body of a 59-year-old New York woman who went missing for days was located in a gorge after her car was found parked at a trailhead, officials reported. Onondaga County resident Susan Mills' body was located in the area of Carpenter Falls, a waterfall located in the Cayuga County town of Niles, police reported on Sunday, Dec. 18.
whcuradio.com
Cortlandville man charged with 6 felonies in alleged purse theft
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortlandville man faces charges for an alleged theft. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Thrifty Shopper on Route 281 Wednesday afternoon for a stolen purse. During the investigation, authorities determined that 51-year-old Carl Sherman stole the purse while the victim was shopping. He fled the scene prior to authorities’ arrival but was located in the area with the purse shortly afterwards. Sherman was arrested and charged with 6 counts of felony grand larceny and one count of misdemeanor petit larceny. He’s set to appear in Cortlandville Court on January 16th, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.
WKTV
Armed robbery suspect arrested in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A suspect was arrested this week in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Utica this past October. Osam Tajir, 28, of Utica, allegedly walked up to a man on the 700 block of Lansing Street on Oct. 12 and threatened to shoot him if he did not hand over his property.
13 WHAM
Woman arrested after police chase in Geneva
Geneva, N.Y. — A woman faces several charges following a police chase in Geneva last week. Police said Erika Riley, 28, sped off during a traffic stop Dec. 14, attempting to flee officers through downtown and residential streets in an unregistered car. Officers caught Riley on Brooke Street and...
cnycentral.com
Daughter of Cayuga County Sheriff and a 1-year-old injured in crash in Aurelius
Aurelius, NY — The 21-year-old daughter of Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck and a one-year-old were among those injured in a two-car crash in the town of Aurelius Saturday morning. State police confirmed to CNY Central that Jennifer Schenck was among those injured when a car crossed over the...
22-year-old Central NY man dies after head-on crash in Pompey, troopers say
Pompey, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Central New York man has died after a head-on crash in Pompey on Friday night, troopers said. Chad J. Hawk, of Mattydale, died after he lost control of his 2018 Subaru Impreza at 11:10 p.m. on Jerome Road near Chase Road, state police said in a news release on Monday. He lost control due to speed, they said. Jerome Road is a narrow, two-lane rural road.
