ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waynetimes.com

Lyons man charged in drive-by shooting onMain Street in Newark

Newark Village Police responded to a drive-by shooting on Thursday (12/22) at 6 a.m. A short time later Jamison Emanuel, age 42, of Catherine Street in Lyons was taken into custody. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree: Loaded Weapon and Murder Intention.
NEWARK, NY
WKTV

Woman charged with DWI following pedestrian hit-and-run in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome woman is accused of leaving the scene after hitting a pedestrian while driving intoxicated early Thursday morning. Around 12:50 a.m., two people walked up to an AmCare ambulance that was on West Embargo Street and reported a man had been hit by a car on the corner of West Thomas and North Madison streets.
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Police: Christmas Eve shooting leaves 1 dead

Syracuse, NY – (WSYR-TV) – A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Syracuse’s west side on Christmas Eve. Syracuse police were called to the 600 block of Richmond Avenue just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday night for a reported shooting with injuries. Police arrived on the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man reported shot on Syracuse’s South Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse police were responding Sunday night to a report of a shooting in the city’s South Side neighborhood. Dispatchers said multiple callers reported a man had been shot and was lying in the snow in front of 2401 Midland Ave. The callers said the victim was not breathing and people were attempting to perform CPR on him.
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NYSP: Oneida County man charged with intoxicated driving in Remsen

REMSEN- A man from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving in Remsen, authorities say. Jeffery M. Ferguson, 37, of Holland Patent, NY, was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a/ .08 of 1% BAC).
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Traffic diverted around scene of tractor trailer fire in Mattydale

MATTYDALE, N.Y. — Emergency crews responded Tuesday morning to a tractor-trailer fire near the intersections of East Molloy Road and Brewerton Road in Mattydale. Crews were dispatched just after 6:00 a.m. to the scene, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatch. As of 7:00 a.m., the fire was out, according...
MATTYDALE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot in the leg near Vincent Apartments in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg near the Vincent Apartment in Syracuse Friday evening. Around 5:53 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of East Matson Avenue for reports of a person with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

20-year-old shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg on Friday, December 23, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that around 5:53 p.m. they responded to the 100 block of East Matson Ave. for a reported shooting in the 100 block of Roney Lane, Syracuse. After police arrived, they found the 20-year-old […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Man involved in Fulton larceny

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fulton Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a man involved in a larceny incident at a Family Dollar in the city of Fulton. Police say that on December 12, the man committed the larceny at Family Dollar and was then seen in the parking lot […]
FULTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortlandville man charged with 6 felonies in alleged purse theft

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortlandville man faces charges for an alleged theft. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Thrifty Shopper on Route 281 Wednesday afternoon for a stolen purse. During the investigation, authorities determined that 51-year-old Carl Sherman stole the purse while the victim was shopping. He fled the scene prior to authorities’ arrival but was located in the area with the purse shortly afterwards. Sherman was arrested and charged with 6 counts of felony grand larceny and one count of misdemeanor petit larceny. He’s set to appear in Cortlandville Court on January 16th, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WKTV

Armed robbery suspect arrested in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A suspect was arrested this week in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Utica this past October. Osam Tajir, 28, of Utica, allegedly walked up to a man on the 700 block of Lansing Street on Oct. 12 and threatened to shoot him if he did not hand over his property.
UTICA, NY
13 WHAM

Woman arrested after police chase in Geneva

Geneva, N.Y. — A woman faces several charges following a police chase in Geneva last week. Police said Erika Riley, 28, sped off during a traffic stop Dec. 14, attempting to flee officers through downtown and residential streets in an unregistered car. Officers caught Riley on Brooke Street and...
GENEVA, NY
Syracuse.com

22-year-old Central NY man dies after head-on crash in Pompey, troopers say

Pompey, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Central New York man has died after a head-on crash in Pompey on Friday night, troopers said. Chad J. Hawk, of Mattydale, died after he lost control of his 2018 Subaru Impreza at 11:10 p.m. on Jerome Road near Chase Road, state police said in a news release on Monday. He lost control due to speed, they said. Jerome Road is a narrow, two-lane rural road.
POMPEY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy