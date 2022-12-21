Read full article on original website
Lexi DuBoi
4d ago
how is it he was able to escape his country. UT the itizens can't. I thought their ports had been taken over by Russia.
Reply
3
Related
Many of Donald Trump's legal problems are coming to an end as he launches his 3rd presidential run — but the biggest risks remain
Donald Trump still faces open-ended investigations related to the 2020 election and taking government documents — but he's swept away other headaches.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Saudi Arabia is now backpedaling, seeking to mend ties with Biden after Democrats fared better-than-expected in the midterms
Saudi Arabia was accused of interfering in the US midterms to damage the Democrats, sparking a diplomatic spat
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey says he has 'no doubt' that Trump 'intended to thwart the outcome' of the 2020 election
"For me, it was not a close call," Toomey said of his vote to convict former President Trump for "incitement of insurrection" for his role on Jan. 6.
Millions of Americans Would Get $3,600 Payments in 2023 Under New Plan
Scores of Americans were lifted out of poverty thanks to 2021's expanded child tax credit. Whether it comes back in 2023 is another question.
The Far Right Is Dumping Marjorie Taylor Greene
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a darling of the far-right. Apparently not anymore. Republican Rep. Greene disavowed white nationalist livestreamer Nick Fuentes, who’s now getting cozy with disgraced rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye), “and his racist, anti-semitic ideology” in a tweet last month. Ever since, Fuentes’ followers—known as “groypers”—have viciously turned on her.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
US Navy sends a message to adversaries with a rare submarine port visit in Indian Ocean
The US military wants its adversaries, as well as allies, to know that, for the first time, a US Navy nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine docked at the remote island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean as part of an extended months-long deployment.
Ex-federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner says Pence's belief that Congress has 'no right' to his testimony about January 6 should 'disqualify' him from public office
Kirschner has argued Congress has sufficient reason to question Mike Pence about Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Ivanka Trump grew 'visibly upset' as she failed to get her father to rein in his supporters on Jan. 6, before retreating to an office
The January 6 committee report details how aides to Donald Trump, including Ivanka, implored him to help stop the attack on the Capitol.
WATCH: Lauren Boebert tells Pelosi Americans 'fired you' to her face
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) went viral after telling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that the public "fired" her on the House floor.
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Twitter Users Slam Donald Trump Jr. For Calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy A 'Welfare Queen'
The Ukrainian president is visiting Washington with a request for more aid to fight Russia's invasion.
BET
President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Rev. Al Sharpton, And Others React To News Of Brittney Griner’s Release From Russian Prison
WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way home after spending months in a Russian prison. CBS News was the first to break the news on Thursday morning (December 8) after President Joe Biden tweeted, “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home.”
msn.com
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
McCarthy said Republicans could cede control of the House in January if they aren't unified. While on Newsmax, the Californian warned against the GOP playing "games" on the House floor. McCarthy is working to round up votes among GOP members that he'll need to lead the lower chamber. House Minority...
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Trump has refurbished his prized $100 million Boeing 757 private jet as he announces a 2024 presidential run — see inside 'Trump Force One'
The former president bought his luxury Boeing 757 private jet in 2011 and decked it out with gold-plated seatbelts and the Trump family crest.
Russians are angry Putin is spending billions on an unpopular war as they freeze back home, report says
Russians are complaining about poverty and poor infrastructure amid Putin's ongoing war in Ukraine, The Daily Beast reported.
NBC News
567K+
Followers
63K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 8