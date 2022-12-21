ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

Head coach Danny Mendoza walks away from Wellington football

By Emilee Smarr, Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
Wellington's Danny Mendoza is the latest to hop on Palm Beach County's coaching carousel after announcing he would be stepping down as Wolverines head coach on Wednesday.

In a post on his personal Twitter account, Mendoza noted his departure was a "very difficult decision" but that he believes his objective of leaving Wellington football better than he found it had "very much been accomplished."

"Wellington has been the top priority in my life for the past 3 years," Mendoza said, hired by the school in late March 2021 after longtime coach Tom Abel left the program.

The former Apopka High coach thanked Wellington High principal Cara Hayden for giving him his first head coaching job and trusting his direction to "bring back honor, tradition and set a standard."

"That is exactly what we have done," Mendoza said, reflecting on back-to-back winning seasons, playoff appearances "which had not been done in years," and players who made All-County since his arrival.

Mendoza returned the Wolverines to the FHSAA State Series in 2021, transforming a 3-7 pandemic-stricken squad to one that finished 7-4. Wellington's last playoff appearance prior to Mendoza was in 2018.

"We want to thank Coach Mendoza for the time and dedication he put in as our head football coach over these past 2 years. We wish him the best of luck in the future," said Robert Callovi, Wellington High's director of athletics.

His second and final season at Wellington ended with a 6-5 record. Mendoza was ejected from the team's first round game against eventual region finalist Palm Beach Gardens.

"12 months out of the year thinking of our players, schemes, drills, opponents, strength and condition, planning and preparation, leadership and dealing with the everyday situations that may occur both on and off the field, etc....," Mendoza said. "I know I will miss the players, and I am sure everything else I just stated, but Wellington Football is in great shape."

Mendoza highlighted the program's renovation of a "30 year-old" weight room and its expansion into a second weight room, as well as updating outdated uniforms and equipment for quality protective gear for all players.

Mendoza counted among his accomplishments growing football participation at Wellington and fielding teams at freshman, junior varsity and varsity level. He also pointed to improved academics as well multiple collegiate signings, led by Class of 2022 wide receiver Reece Larson to Appalachian State.

"We brought back integrity back to the program," Mendoza said, vowing to still help Wolverines in search of a home at the next level in the recruiting process.

"We will begin a national search and hope to move quickly in finding our next head coach," Callovi said.

Wellington's vacancy is the fourth to rock Palm Beach County after Olympic Heights' firing of Brandon Knight sparked this offseason's coaching turnover.

Boca Raton and Palm Beach Lakes have already made moves to replace former head coaches David Angell and Cedric Jones, respectively.

