ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Driver killed in fiery crash on Norton St. in Rochester

By Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXaVR_0jqQxdnG00

A motorist died early Wednesday morning in a fiery crash on Norton Street in Rochester, according to police.

Just before 3 a.m., a person was driving west on Norton Street when the driver left the road and struck a tree near North Street, said Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department. Emergency responders arrived to find the car engulfed in flames. The driver, who was alone in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the driver and are investigating what led to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waynetimes.com

Lyons man charged in drive-by shooting onMain Street in Newark

Newark Village Police responded to a drive-by shooting on Thursday (12/22) at 6 a.m. A short time later Jamison Emanuel, age 42, of Catherine Street in Lyons was taken into custody. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree: Loaded Weapon and Murder Intention.
NEWARK, NY
WHEC TV-10

Several homes in Rochester are still without power

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “We haven’t had power, no electricity, since 8 a.m. yesterday. It’s Christmas Eve,” Michelle Williams said, who lives on Bartlett Street. Saturday night, some people who were still without power, were forced to leave their homes. “We understood that they had to...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Four people displaced following fire on Harvard Street

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Harvard Street around 4:15 a.m. for the report of a house fire Saturday morning. The structure was a large two and a half story, two family home. The fire was located in the ceiling on the second floor and had...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot on corner of Bay and 7th Street

Rochester, N.Y — A 27-year-old man was shot last night while inside a car at the intersection of Bay Street and 7th Street. The victim then drove to 6th Street where he waited for police while suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. The man was then...
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Three arrested in Painted Post police raid

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Three people from Steuben County have been arrested following a months-long investigation into the sale of narcotics happening in Painted Post. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph M. Valley, 53, of Painted Post, Tonia L. Irish, 49, of Corning, and David E. Wilkins, 36, of Corning, were arrested […]
PAINTED POST, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Police Investigating Weyl Street Shooting

Rochester police are investigating a shooting on Weyl Street, between Joseph Avenue and Bauman Street. It happened shortly after 9 last night. A 40-year-old city man was shot in the lower body. Officers gave him first aid and he is expected to survive. No one has been arrested.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Five Accused of Trying to Steal Cars from Henrietta Dealership

A Rochester man and 4 teens are accused of trying to steal several vehicles from CarMax in Henrietta. 22-year-old Abdiweli Derow, and 2 16-year-olds, a 15-year-old, and a 12-year-old are each charged with attempted grand larceny, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of stolen property. Deputies say they caught the five...
ROCHESTER, NY
YAHOO!

Driver pleads guilty in fatal crash that killed dad in Parma

UPDATED (Dec. 21, 2022:) A North Carolina man pleaded guilty in Monroe County Court on Tuesday, admitting that he drove drunk in March when he crashed into an oncoming vehicle in Parma, killing the driver, a 52-year-old man driving home from a weekend swim meet. James Jacobs, 35, pleaded guilty...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Effects of the storm on Rochester homeowners, travelers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christmas Eve came to Rochester this year after 36 hours of crippling weather, especially to the west of us. The winds are still howling out there and the temperatures remain in the teeth-chattering territory as thousands head into another night without power. This is while the Thruway is off-limits from Henrietta west […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Woman arrested after police chase in Geneva

Geneva, N.Y. — A woman faces several charges following a police chase in Geneva last week. Police said Erika Riley, 28, sped off during a traffic stop Dec. 14, attempting to flee officers through downtown and residential streets in an unregistered car. Officers caught Riley on Brooke Street and...
GENEVA, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
967K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy