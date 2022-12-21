ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas dinner out? Here are a few Vermont restaurants that will be open.

By Dan D'Ambrosio, Burlington Free Press
 4 days ago
Dinner out on Christmas − immortalized in the final scene of the overexposed 1983 classic, "A Christmas Story" − is popular among Vermonters, which is why restaurants offering said dinner sometimes sell out early. Same goes for Christmas Eve and New Year's.

With that in mind, you'll find below a few restaurants to consider if you decide you want to have your holiday dinner out. When we talked to these establishments on Wednesday, they still had spots available for you to live out your version of "A Christmas Story." But reservations are recommended in all cases.

Trapp Family Lodge

The Trapp Family Lodge is offering Christmas dinner at both the main restaurant in the lodge and in the Bierhall. Bob Schwartz, director of marketing and sales, said in an email that Christmas dinner in the lodge is for guests only right now, but "will open up as we get closer" to Christmas.

The Bierhall Christmas dinner is open to the public and offers a buffet with soups and salads, entrees, side dishes and "Austrian Dessers," such as apfelstrudel, linzertorte and sachertorte. The entrees include slow cooked ham, chicken schnitzel, bratwurst and spatzle. The cost is $65 for adults (13 and up) and $25 for children (12 and under).

At the Trapp Family Lodge, the entrees includes chicken coq au vin and potato crusted salmon filet, as well as bacon-wrapped smoked beef and sugar-glazed ham at the carving station. Dinner will be served from 4-9 p.m. on Christmas Day at a cost of $85 for adults and $40 for children ages 5-12. Children 4 and under are free.

There's also a New Year's Eve buffet at the lodge, from 5-10 p.m., featuring stuffed herb crust chicken breast, crab and lobster pie and grilled stuffed portabella mushroom. The cost on New Year's is $135 for adults and $50 for children ages 5-12. Children 4 and under are free. The New Year's Eve celebration also includes fireworks, according to Schwartz, who said that while the buffet is open to the public, "it's close to getting full."

Trapp Family Lodge, 700 Trapp Hill Road, Stowe. (800) 826-7000, www.trappfamily.com.

Spruce Peak

The Lodge at Spruce Peak is hosting a "festive holiday dinner" on Christmas from 3-9 p.m. in its "beautifully decorated" ball rooms. It costs $95 for those 12 and older and $45 for those ages 5-12. Kids under 5 are free, as are the visits from Santa Claus. Reservations are open to the public at 802-760-4735.

The menu includes ham and prime rib at the carving station, as well as baked salmon and roasted mushroom gnocchi. Sushi is also available.

The Lodge at Spruce Peak, 7412 Mountain Road, Stowe. (802) 760-4735, www.sprucepeak.com.

Echo Lake Inn

Owner Tom Gianola says he's pretty close to sold out for Christmas dinner at his Ludlow establishment near Okemo ski resort. The three-course gourmet dinner costs $59 per person, and features entrees such as filet mignon, roasted turkey and ahi tuna. There's also a vegan/vegetarian option: vegetarian terrine.

"Our chef is crazy about the sauces, they must be perfect," Gianola said.

Echo Lake Inn is also offering a New Year's Eve dinner, with a menu that includes a sea food medley and duck breast. Call 802-228-8602 for reservations.

Echo Lake Inn, 2 Dublin Road, Ludlow. (800) 356-6844, www.echolakeinn.com

The Essex Resort & Spa

The Essex Tavern and the Junction restaurant will both be serving dinner on Christmas and Christmas Eve, according to a spokesperson. Reservations are recommended. There are specials for the occasion at both establishments: prime rib at The Tavern, while The Junction has a duck dish.

Prices vary but are more expensive at The Junction, where a hangar steak is $50. A burger at The Tavern will cost you $19.

The Essex Resort & Spa, 70 Essex Way, Essex. (800) 727-4295, www.essexresort.com.

Donated holiday meals

In the spirit of the season, we also want to note that The Farmhouse Tap & Grill is donating more than a thousand baked ham Christmas dinners to the following nonprofit organizations:

  • Spectrum Youth & Family Services − 40 meals
  • Anew Place − 70 meals
  • Feeding Chittenden − 100 meals
  • Turning Point − 50 meals
  • Cathedral Square − 350 meals
  • Steps to End Domestic Violence − 40 meals
  • Howard Center − 250 meals
  • St. Mark's Church − 50 meals
  • Committee on Temporary Shelter − 55 meals

Contact Dan D’Ambrosio at 802-660-1841 or ddambrosi@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDambrosioVT. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

