ADM Scholarship Foundation announces December Students of the Month
The infamous question on the street at this time of the year is — “Are you ready for the holiday season?” Our ADM students are looking forward to the season which might be able to give them a few extra hours of sleep at night and then be ready to celebrate with friends and family. Before a few days away from school, the ADM Scholarship Foundation, along with teachers and coaches of ADM, wish to acknowledge the following students who have excelled academically and/or athletically as the December Students of the Month.
Student of the Month
Geneva Timmerman — Raccoon Valley Bank
Kiwanis Humanitarian
Celia Kreifels & Ella Grossman
Fine Arts
Journalism: Alexa Seidl & Avery Milller — Lincoln Savings Bank
Wrestling
Kaeden Campbell — Patrick’s Restaurant
Wrestling Cheer
Avery Miller — Fareway
Boys Basketball
Adam Bryte — Cullen Howe Real Estate-RE/MAX Precision
Girls Basketball
Nicole Storck — Big Al’s BBQ
Basketball Cheer
Angel Lin — Adel TV and Appliance
Dance
Addi Reynolds — Core Physical Therapy & River Valley Insurance
Local businesses in the ADM School District also recognize these students every month with a donation to the ADM Scholarship Foundation. The donations received by the ADM Scholarship Foundation are invested and the income is used each year to fund scholarships. The goal of our founder, Stan Norenberg, was that every graduating senior of the ADM High School going on to post-secondary education would receive a scholarship after submitting an application. As of today, over 850 students have received scholarships totaling over $833,500.
Comments / 0