State agencies to move to downtown Baltimore after final leases gets approved
The Maryland Board of Public Works approved the final set of leases to move 12 state agencies to downtown Baltimore.
Business Monthly
With more tenants, Savage Mill almost fully leased
While questions about the health and the future of the brick-and-mortar retail sector abound, there’s good news about a local treasure in Howard County: historic Savage Mill, the former cotton mill-turned-retail tourist attraction, is 98% leased. And has a waiting list. The last time Savage Mill, which offers 135,000...
Business Monthly
Maryland cannabis businesses bracing for growth
The recent decision by Maryland voters to legalize recreational cannabis marked a new day for businesses that are preparing for a new way to operate and the owners of Remedy Columbia moved into this new environment by getting a leg up in the race to a newly-laid finish line. Remedy...
foxbaltimore.com
Nick Mosby's Ethics Board violation could cost him nearly $200,000 in fines
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Money donated to Nick Mosby’s embattled legal defense fund could now cost him a fortune. It all started when a Baltimore City Ethics Board violation was issued back in May. The board ordered Council President Nick Mosby to shut down his embattled legal defense fund and identify its donors.
WTOP
Anne Arundel Co. wastewater testing reveals rise in COVID cases
A wastewater monitoring program in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, has revealed that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the county. The new data was released just as the Centers for Disease Control moved COVID-19 community levels to medium in the county. As case numbers go up in the region, the CDC has also elevated the community levels to medium in D.C., Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, Howard County and Alexandria.
Wbaltv.com
Warming centers open across Baltimore amid subzero wind chills
Amid subzero wind chills, Maryland's local leaders raced to get the most vulnerable populations somewhere warm. | MORE: How the storm is affecting the rest of the country. Anne Arundel County (410-768-5522) Baltimore City (443-984-9540, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Baltimore County (410-887-8463, or 410-583-9398 after business hours) Harford County...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Fire emergency vehicle driver retires after 49 years of service
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore city emergency vehicle driver retires from his position after 49 years on the job, according to the department. Charles Young of AirFLEX 2 completed his last shift in Baltimore City Fire Department on Christmas Eve. Young began work with the department on December 3,...
Nottingham MD
Sewage overflow prompts temporary closure to shellfish harvesting of portion of Chesapeake Bay
BALTIMORE, MD—As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment on Thursday issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties...
foxbaltimore.com
Community leaders question Baltimore city's progress in the war on crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Community Leaders question city’s progress in the war on crime. Not long after Mayor Brandon Scott declared progress in the city’s war on crime, a 39-year-old man was shot dead on south Howard Street near the downtown arena. It was the city’s second homicide...
Bad Policy Could Be Driving Maryland’s Emergency Room Wait Times
Maryland’s hospital emergency rooms have the longest wait times in the country, according to a Dec. 21 investigation by Meredith Cohn in the Baltimore Banner. That’s a bad distinction for our state to have at any time, and especially when multiple winter viruses are slamming ERs nationwide. Cohn...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Developer who wants to buy Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church said he’s willing to sell his contract to the local community association
The developer who has a contract to purchase Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church says he is willing to sell that contract to a local community association, if its members want to buy it. Joseph Novoseller, the head of Aria Legacy Group of Lakewood, New Jersey, said in a phone...
foxbaltimore.com
Faith leader says Mayor Scott needs to do more to curb Baltimore's city crime problem
BALTIMORE (WBFF)- — Robert turner is a man of the cloth who gives a strong message to city leaders about crime. “This approach has produced some promising results," says Turner. That the time for talking is over. And other times you have situations that warrant actions.”. Baltimore sits at...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County student finally granted safety transfer after missing 3 months of school
Baltimore County, Md. (WBFF) — A Baltimore County student who left Perry Hall High School because of the violence finally has a new school. “Completely ecstatic, because he needs his education,” said Tiffany Moyd, describing how she feels now that her son is back in class. “That's the only way that you're going to prosper in life.”
foxbaltimore.com
Frustration from Baltimore City residents after days without power
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's not the Christmas Baltimore resident "Riggs" would have preferred. “Thanks, Mr. Grinch, you’ve ruined Christmas," said Riggs. However, he is not referring to the green one who came to steal Christmas. Riggs is referring to Baltimore Gas and Electric after he says he's gone without power for days.
Crews working around the clock to restore power due to subzero temperatures
BGE is now providing updates on when power is supposed to be restored following the effects of Friday's Winter Storm Elliott.
blocbyblocknews.com
Baltimore Residents Urge The Police Commissioner To Use The Padlock Law To Close A Gas Station Near Morgan State University
Residents in Northeast Baltimore are urging Baltimore City Police to shutdown a gas station near Morgan State University following the fatal shooting of 56-year-old Albert Stevenson on Sunday, Cristina Mendez reports for CBS Baltimore. Stevenson’s family, other members of the community, and City Councilman Ryan Dorsey are asking police commissioner Michael Harrison to invoke the “Padlock Law,” which allows the commissioner to order the closure of a business considered to be a nuisance.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore councilman seeks to regulate facial recognition technology after ban expires
There's a push to regulate facial recognition technology in Baltimore after a ban on it expires next week. Many people use it every day to unlock their phones. It's used at some airports and even stores. Companies said the technology helps them serve customers better, but opponents said it's a potentially dangerous invasion of privacy.
Maryland woman injured after tree collapses on home
LAUREL, Md. — A woman is being treated for her injuries after a tree collapsed on a home in Maryland Friday morning. The Prince George's County Fire Department was dispatched just after 11:15 a.m. in Laurel, Maryland. First responders arrived at the home in the 67000 block of Park...
After the Collapse: Another Look at the Stricker Street Fire
With a new report from the City Fire Dept.'s Board of Inquiry, we took a close look at their analysis throughout the incident.
Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
