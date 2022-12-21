ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Business Monthly

With more tenants, Savage Mill almost fully leased

While questions about the health and the future of the brick-and-mortar retail sector abound, there’s good news about a local treasure in Howard County: historic Savage Mill, the former cotton mill-turned-retail tourist attraction, is 98% leased. And has a waiting list. The last time Savage Mill, which offers 135,000...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Business Monthly

Maryland cannabis businesses bracing for growth

The recent decision by Maryland voters to legalize recreational cannabis marked a new day for businesses that are preparing for a new way to operate and the owners of Remedy Columbia moved into this new environment by getting a leg up in the race to a newly-laid finish line. Remedy...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Anne Arundel Co. wastewater testing reveals rise in COVID cases

A wastewater monitoring program in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, has revealed that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the county. The new data was released just as the Centers for Disease Control moved COVID-19 community levels to medium in the county. As case numbers go up in the region, the CDC has also elevated the community levels to medium in D.C., Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, Howard County and Alexandria.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Warming centers open across Baltimore amid subzero wind chills

Amid subzero wind chills, Maryland's local leaders raced to get the most vulnerable populations somewhere warm. | MORE: How the storm is affecting the rest of the country. Anne Arundel County (410-768-5522) Baltimore City (443-984-9540, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Baltimore County (410-887-8463, or 410-583-9398 after business hours) Harford County...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Frustration from Baltimore City residents after days without power

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's not the Christmas Baltimore resident "Riggs" would have preferred. “Thanks, Mr. Grinch, you’ve ruined Christmas," said Riggs. However, he is not referring to the green one who came to steal Christmas. Riggs is referring to Baltimore Gas and Electric after he says he's gone without power for days.
BALTIMORE, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

Baltimore Residents Urge The Police Commissioner To Use The Padlock Law To Close A Gas Station Near Morgan State University

Residents in Northeast Baltimore are urging Baltimore City Police to shutdown a gas station near Morgan State University following the fatal shooting of 56-year-old Albert Stevenson on Sunday, Cristina Mendez reports for CBS Baltimore. Stevenson’s family, other members of the community, and City Councilman Ryan Dorsey are asking police commissioner Michael Harrison to invoke the “Padlock Law,” which allows the commissioner to order the closure of a business considered to be a nuisance.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Maryland woman injured after tree collapses on home

LAUREL, Md. — A woman is being treated for her injuries after a tree collapsed on a home in Maryland Friday morning. The Prince George's County Fire Department was dispatched just after 11:15 a.m. in Laurel, Maryland. First responders arrived at the home in the 67000 block of Park...
LAUREL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
MARYLAND STATE

