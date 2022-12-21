ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man seen burglarizing Howard Ave. business

By Raeven Poole
 4 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help finding and identifying that person they say is connected to a burglary in the Warehouse District on Dec. 14.

According to the NOPD, at about 3 a.m., a man was reportedly caught on surveillance video shattering the back glass door of a business in the 800 block of Howard Avenue. He was seen going into the business and taking out pizza delivery bags and beer from the cooler.

Woman found dead inside Desire motel, detail limited

The man was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with white writing and blue shorts with his medium length hair tied back in small ponytail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t59gE_0jqQwdBZ00

Anyone with information regarding his identity, location or has additional information about this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

