PODCAST: What's next for the Cardinals with GM position?

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
We have a new podcast episode. Cards Wire’s Alex Sutton joins me as we discuss the latest with the Arizona Cardinals.

We react to the leave of absence of general manager Steve Keim. We discuss potentially replacing Keim this offseason. We go over the pros and cons of firing coach Kliff Kingsbury. We look back at the good and the bad in the Cardinals’ 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos and look ahead at their Week 16 Christmas matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here are the approximate timestamps for the topics we discussed:

(1:00) Intros, reactions to Steve Keim’s leave of absence

(14:00) How the Cardinals can replace Keim

(30:27) The pros and cons of firing Kliff Kingsbury

(40:06) The good and bad in the loss to the Broncos

(48:56) Cardinals-Buccaneers preview

