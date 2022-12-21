ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Reflector

Do you agree with my picks for Kansas stories of the year?

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Here’s my list of Kansas news items that stamped […] The post Do you agree with my picks for Kansas stories of the year? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
The Kansas City Beacon

Medicaid expansion in Kansas: What to know before lawmakers convene in January

Medicaid expansion is a popular policy among voters, in Kansas and across the country. More than 7 in 10 Kansas voters support expanding Medicaid eligibility, according to a survey from Fort Hays State University.  But that popularity hasn’t been enough to motivate lawmakers to pass Medicaid expansion, despite a decade of trying. Lawmakers introduced dozens […] The post Medicaid expansion in Kansas: What to know before lawmakers convene in January appeared first on The Beacon.
Little Apple Post

Manhattan rep to resign from Kan. Senate midway through term

TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
fortscott.biz

Expanding Broadband Access in Kansas

Kansas Receives Nearly $5.7M to Expand Equitable Broadband Access. – Governor Laura Kelly today announced Kansas has received nearly $5.7 million to expand broadband access, adoption, and affordability, from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Office. “Communities across the Kansas have enormous potential for a...
Wichita Eagle

Facing Republican pressure to oust head of Kansas Highway Patrol, Kelly stands by him

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is standing by the embattled leader of the Kansas Highway Patrol as Republican lawmakers ramp up the pressure for her to oust Col. Herman Jones. “You will know when I don’t,” Kelly told The Star in an interview Wednesday when asked whether she stood by the highway patrol’s leader. “I’m not one to sit around and not take action if I think action needs to be taken.”
Kansas Reflector

In Kansas’ mining past, lessons for our present-day political extremism

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. One would not guess after a tour of Big Brutus or an accidental […] The post In Kansas’ mining past, lessons for our present-day political extremism appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Kansas (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Kansas. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Kansas. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
kggfradio.com

Kansas Law Enforcement Agencies to Receive New Funding

Over $13 million in new funding has been made available for Kansas law enforcement in the Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Package. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, who is the lead Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science, says Kansas law enforcement officers need the best tools and training to be able to do their jobs and keep their communities safe. He says he appreciates the county sheriffs, chiefs of police, state troopers and officers who speak with him frequently about what their departments are facing and inform him of the resources they need to be successful.
WIBW

15 Kansas projects awarded grants to re-build downtown buildings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly’s office has announced the fall 2022 recipients of the Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) grants, which will go towards revitalizing underused downtown buildings and transforming them into structures that will improve the community and lead to more economic development. 15 Kansas projects...
InsuranceNewsNet

Senate Passes Funding Bill with Several Key Ohio Wins Secured by Brown

