Do you agree with my picks for Kansas stories of the year?
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Here’s my list of Kansas news items that stamped […] The post Do you agree with my picks for Kansas stories of the year? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Gov. Kelly campaigned as the ‘childcare governor.’ How will she confront crisis?
Campaigning four years ago, Democrat Laura Kelly promised to be Kansas’ education governor. As she sought votes a second time this year, she pledged to be the childcare governor in her next term. In an interview at her Capitol office in Topeka Wednesday, Kelly indicated the details of her...
Medicaid expansion in Kansas: What to know before lawmakers convene in January
Medicaid expansion is a popular policy among voters, in Kansas and across the country. More than 7 in 10 Kansas voters support expanding Medicaid eligibility, according to a survey from Fort Hays State University. But that popularity hasn’t been enough to motivate lawmakers to pass Medicaid expansion, despite a decade of trying. Lawmakers introduced dozens […] The post Medicaid expansion in Kansas: What to know before lawmakers convene in January appeared first on The Beacon.
WIBW
Lawmakers release $15 million for development of south-central Kansas mental health hospital
TOPEKA (Kansas Reflector) — Republican and Democratic legislative leaders joined with Gov. Laura Kelly to unanimously endorse allocation of $15 million for planning of a minimum 50-bed psychiatric hospital likely to be located in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services asked the State Finance Council...
bluevalleypost.com
Will Kansas’ food sales tax end in 2023? That’s up to lawmakers
Now, freshly reelected and frustrated with the deal she negotiated, Kelly wants to ditch the phaseout for a quicker and complete end to a tax that takes the biggest bites out of households with the least money. Food sales tax will drop to 4% on Jan. 1. Kelly says that’s...
Manhattan rep to resign from Kan. Senate midway through term
TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
fortscott.biz
Expanding Broadband Access in Kansas
Kansas Receives Nearly $5.7M to Expand Equitable Broadband Access. – Governor Laura Kelly today announced Kansas has received nearly $5.7 million to expand broadband access, adoption, and affordability, from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Office. “Communities across the Kansas have enormous potential for a...
Wichita Eagle
Facing Republican pressure to oust head of Kansas Highway Patrol, Kelly stands by him
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is standing by the embattled leader of the Kansas Highway Patrol as Republican lawmakers ramp up the pressure for her to oust Col. Herman Jones. “You will know when I don’t,” Kelly told The Star in an interview Wednesday when asked whether she stood by the highway patrol’s leader. “I’m not one to sit around and not take action if I think action needs to be taken.”
In Kansas’ mining past, lessons for our present-day political extremism
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. One would not guess after a tour of Big Brutus or an accidental […] The post In Kansas’ mining past, lessons for our present-day political extremism appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KBI investigation of alleged Catholic clergy abuse in Kansas approaches four-year milestone
KBI says the ongoing investigation of abuse in four Catholic dioceses in Kansas led to opening of 74 cases in 33 counties since launched in early 2019. The post KBI investigation of alleged Catholic clergy abuse in Kansas approaches four-year milestone appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas Gov. Kelly announces ‘Axing Your Taxes’ policy
Kansas Gov. Kelly released her three-part "Axing Your Taxes" plan Monday to save Kansans more than $500 million over the next three years.
Jury finds Michael Capps, former Kansas legislator, guilty of federal COVID-19 fraud
Dec. 22—WICHITA — , a 44-year-old Wichita business owner, was found guilty Wednesday of 12 felony charges for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief aid while he was a member of the. Kansas House of Representatives. . A federal jury announced the decision at. 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Kansas (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Kansas. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Kansas. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
kcur.org
A Kansas program aims to reward good nursing home care, but critics say poor oversight remains
WICHITA, Kansas — By the time Tammy Near made it inside her longtime boyfriend Miguel Ornelas’ room at a Wichita nursing home — after the pandemic forced them to visit through a window for much of his 16-month stay — she’d already harbored questions about the care he got there.
kggfradio.com
Kansas Law Enforcement Agencies to Receive New Funding
Over $13 million in new funding has been made available for Kansas law enforcement in the Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Package. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, who is the lead Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science, says Kansas law enforcement officers need the best tools and training to be able to do their jobs and keep their communities safe. He says he appreciates the county sheriffs, chiefs of police, state troopers and officers who speak with him frequently about what their departments are facing and inform him of the resources they need to be successful.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Kansas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
Kansas in state of emergency due to winter storm, governor signs executive order
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued an executive order in response to the winter storm settling across the state. Executive Order #22-09 will provide conditional and temporary relief from certain motor carrier rules and regulations so that assistance can more quickly get to impacted areas of the state. The order lifts certain […]
WIBW
15 Kansas projects awarded grants to re-build downtown buildings
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly’s office has announced the fall 2022 recipients of the Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) grants, which will go towards revitalizing underused downtown buildings and transforming them into structures that will improve the community and lead to more economic development. 15 Kansas projects...
