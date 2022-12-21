Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for fatal shooting in Appomattox County
CONCORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of another man in Appomattox County on Christmas Eve. About 10:45 a.m. December 24, 2022, deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person being shot at a home on Moore Drive in the Concord area.
WSET
Fatal shooting on Moore Drive in Appomattox County: Deputies
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — According to deputies, there was a fatal shooting in Appomattox County on Christmas Eve. According to deputies, on Saturday at approximately 10:45 a.m., deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an individual being shot at a private home on Moore Drive in the Concord area of Appomattox County.
WDBJ7.com
78-year-old woman reported missing out of Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Mary Jean Stewart, 78, was reported missing out of Lynchburg Sunday afternoon after leaving her residence along Federal Street at around 11 a.m. and not arriving back at noon. Lynchburg Police say they responded to a report of a missing person at around 3 p.m. in...
WDBJ7.com
Man hurt in Christmas Eve shooting in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was taken to a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound on Christmas Eve,. About 6:35 p.m. December 24, 2022, Roanoke Police were called about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot St NW. Officers found him with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.
WDBJ7.com
One person found shot at NW Roanoke apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person has been found shot in Roanoke Saturday evening at the Maple Grove Apartments (Pilot St. NW and Edgelawn Ave. NW). The injuries were non-critical, according to Roanoke Police.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Orange man charged with murder in Barboursville shooting
Albemarle County Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a woman from Orange who was found dead in a car in the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road in the Barboursville area in Albemarle County late Wednesday. Dominic Gaskins, 31, of Orange, has been...
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that left a 75-year-old woman dead Thursday in Charlotte County. Police say the crash occurred at 11:44 a.m. on Mt. Carmel Road at the intersection with Hunt Club Lane. Authorities said a 2012 Dodge Caravan was...
WDBJ7.com
One dead, multiple injured after Charlotte Co. crash
CHARLOTTE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A late Thursday morning crash along Mt. Carmel Rd. in Charlotte Co. left one person dead and another two injured, according to State Police. The crash, at Mt. Carmel and Hunt Club Lane, involved a 2012 Dodge Caravan that was being driven south when it approached at 2003 Lincoln Town Car going north in the southbound lane. Both vehicles collided in the northbound lane after swerving.
WDBJ7.com
Robber sought after Lynchburg parking lot holdup
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a robber after an overnight holdup. At 12:26 a.m. December 21, 2022, officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming at 254 Oakley Avenue. The victim said he was robbed by a man, armed with a handgun, in the parking lot.
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for a man wanted for grand larceny in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a man it believed committed a theft. Deputies say they are searching for 27-year-old Jacob Michael Fariss for the following charges:. breaking and entering with intent to commit a...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police release name of officer who shot at suspect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have released the name of the officer who shot at a suspect during an arrest operation. Patrol Officer Joshua Foster, a three-year department veteran, fired his department handgun during an attempt to arrest Aaron Hadley Roberts III. Per LPD policy, Officer Foster remains in...
wina.com
Albemarle Police investigate a 2nd Stony Point Road murder within two months
BARBOURSVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police are reporting another homicide on Stony Point Road. Shortly after 9:30 last night, police, fire, and rescue were dispatched to the 5200 block of Stony Point Road — not to far from Barboursville — for a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway. Deputies arrived and determined the victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was deceased.
Augusta Free Press
UPDATED: Albemarle County PD ID’s woman found dead in car in Barboursville area
UPDATE: Thursday, 4:28 p.m. Albemarle County Police have identified the victim in this shooting as Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins, 37, of Orange. A person was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road in the Barboursville area in Albemarle County late Wednesday, and Albemarle County Police are investigating the case as a homicide.
wfxrtv.com
Charges pending after head-on crash in Charlotte Co.:VSP
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) report they are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened in Charlotte County. Troopers say the crash happened on Dec. 22 at 11:44 a.m. on Mt. Carmel Rd at the intersection of Hunt Club Lane. They say a Dodge Caravan was traveling south when it came across a Lincoln Town Car traveling north in the southbound lane. Both vehicles reportedly swerved into the northbound lane and crashed head-on.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville poice ask public for assistance with car break-ins
=The Danville police knocked on doors along Arlington Road Wednesday in an attempt to educate residents about a recent rash of car break-ins. Since Dec. 1 there have been more than 20 reported incidents of thefts from cars and every part of the city has been hit, according to Lt. Eric Ellis with the Danville Police Department.
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash claims life of Bedford resident early this morning
BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday, (Dec 25) at 1:30 a.m. on Route 460, just east of Route 805 in Bedford County. A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460, when...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. crash leaves one person dead early Sunday morning
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash along Rt. 460 at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday has left one person dead, according to Virginia State Police. The crash was just east of Route 805. Paul Daniel Morgan, 28 of Bedford, was driving a 1993 Dodge Dakota east on Rt. 460...
Pittsylvania Co. Deputies arrest man for stealing school bus
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say stole a school bus on Wednesday morning. Deputies report being called to the 700 block of Spring Road in Hurt at 6:41 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The call was in reference to a suspicious white male near an […]
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. police make arrest in package theft investigation
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department believes it has charged the person responsible for taking packages. ACPD announced Wednesday, December 21, that 50-year-old William H. Kennedy of Stanardsville was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop. The department says the truck Kennedy was driving matched the description...
WSET
Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
Comments / 0