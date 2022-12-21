Read full article on original website
An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"L. CaneClearwater, FL
TE Rob Gronkowski Discussed Return With BucsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, FloridaModern GlobeDunedin, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Freeze warnings are in effect throughout the Tampa Bay region ahead of the Christmas cold storm.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
stpetecatalyst.com
County officials extend cold night shelter activations
December 23, 2022 - The Homeless Leadership Alliance announced Friday that it is opening Pinellas County cold night shelters for an additional day as historically low temperatures approach the area. The facilities will now open at 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 25. All sites provide a warm and safe place to sleep, and many serve a meal. County officials activate the shelters when the National Weather Service expects “feels like” temperatures to drop below 40 degrees between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. The press release states that families with children should call 2-1-1 for information about family shelters. To support the efforts through volunteering or donating, visit the website here. The following facilities will open in St. Petersburg: Northwest Presbyterian Church at 6330 54th Ave. N.; WestCare Turning Point at 1810 5th Ave. N.; Unitarian Universalist Church at 100 Mirror Lake Dr. N.; and the Salvation Army at 1400 4th St. S.
stpetecatalyst.com
USF professor helps drastically reduce shelter 911 calls
A passionate care provider and a unique partnership between the University of South Florida College of Nursing and The Salvation Army has reduced emergency calls by 85% at a homeless facility. The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Center in Tampa is expansive. It provides 160 beds for homeless men and women,...
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa Bay among fastest-growing large U.S. metro areas
The region, with a population surging by 5.6% over the past five years, ranks 15th overall, according to a new study. U.S. population growth has slowed to its lowest rate on record. At the end of 2021, the U.S. Census Bureau announced that the nation’s population had grown by 392,665 compared to the previous year, an increase of just 0.1%.
Hillsborough County Homeowners With Wells Should Be Prepared For Freezing Temps
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla – According to the National Weather Service, parts of the Tampa Bay area are expected to have near to below-freezing temperatures Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning. This has prompted the Southwest Florida Water Management District to advise residents who live near Plant
Freeze warnings are in effect throughout the Tampa Bay region ahead of the Christmas cold storm.
Both Saturday and Sunday mornings, much of the Tampa Bay area will be under a freeze or hard freezing warning. Freeze warnings and watches are in effect in Florida ahead of a cold front.Photo byWesh.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Tampa General Hospital Senior Director of Data Analytics is Nationally Recognized as a Rising Star
Becker’s Hospital Review names Etter Hoang to its Rising Stars: 104 Healthcare Leaders to Know list for his innovative approach to data analytics and health care administration. December 22, 2022 – Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Senior Director of Data Analytics, Etter Hoang, is being nationally recognized for his groundbreaking...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area counties open cold weather shelters with freeze warnings issued for Christmas weekend
With forecasters expecting the Tampa Bay area to see one of its coldest Christmas Days on record, counties across central Florida are opening cold weather shelters for anyone needing a warm place to stay over the holiday weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s and 30s — and...
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA expands counties eligible for Hurricane Nicole assistance
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota and Manatee Counties have been added to list of FEMA assistance eligibility in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole. Fifty-one additional Florida counties affected by Hurricane Nicole are now eligible for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program. The counties are...
fox13news.com
Housing advocates see high influx of homelessness in 2022 as rents increased
TAMPA, Fla. - As communities remember those who died while homeless on National Homeless Persons Memorial Day Wednesday, housing advocates said the need grew in a way they haven’t seen before. What homelessness looks like can vary, from living with a friend or relative short term to a tent...
$11.75 million waterfront home in Tampa Bay area is sold
TAMPA, Fla. — An extravagant home in one of the Tampa Bay area's most exclusive communities has sold for $11.75 million after only being listed for 29 days, according to a release from Smith & Associate Real Estate. The home, located on Oceanview Drive in the Tierra Verde Westshore...
WATSON CLINIC WELCOMESADDITIONAL DERMATOLOGY MEDICAL PROVIDER
Watson Clinic is pleased to welcome the latest addition to their team of expert dermatology medical providers. Certified physician assistant K. Brooke Hughes, MSHS, PA works alongside board-certified Dermatology physician William J. Roth, MD, PhD from the Watson Clinic Bella Vista Building at 1755 N. Florida Ave. in Lakeland and Watson Clinic Highlands at 2300 E. County Road 540A in south Lakeland. Ms. Hughes has 16 years of experience in evaluating and treating common skin disorders including acne, rosacea, psoriasis and eczema, as well as performing skin cancer screenings and procedures. Ms. Hughes received her Master of Science in Health Sciences degree from George Washington University in Washington, DC. She is certified by the National Commission of Physician Assistants, and is a Diplomate Fellow of the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants. Ms. Hughes is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the Florida Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete homebuilding companies merge
St. Petersburg-based residential real estate companies Canopy Builders and Brick Street Homes are merging – allowing them to expand their portfolio and deliver more homes. Canopy Builders has built 135 homes and has 100 units planned for 2023. “With this merge, Canopy Builders can better serve our customers, employees...
floridapolitics.com
Hoyt Prindle officially launches campaign for Tampa City Council
Prindle has so far outraised all of his competition. Attorney Hoyt L. Prindle officially launched his campaign for Tampa City Council last week in West Tampa, with a launch party at Cigar City Brewing. About 50 community supporters attended what Prindle’s campaign described as a celebration of “a new day...
stpetecatalyst.com
County officials announce historical commission vacancy
December 24, 2022 - Pinellas County government is now accepting applications to fill the remainder of a term on the historical commission. The position is an individual appointment by District 7 Commissioner Rene Flowers and will expire Nov. 4, 2024. According to the release, the historical commission advises on matters regarding the Heritage Village and prospective objects and records for display. Applications are due by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. To apply, visit the website here.
Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight
TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
Nonprofit receives money back after crook stole scholarship funds
Gentlemen’s Quest of Tampa, a nonprofit that helps minority youth, was targeted by criminals who schemed their way into the group’s bank account and stole more than $23,000 in scholarship money.
Bay News 9
Homeless man secures permanent home days before holidays
TAMPA - Catholic Charities Tampa Hope is helping the homeless transition into homes for the holidays. The nonprofit placed nearly 130 formerly homeless people into permanent housing. For the last six months, Carl Walker has called a camping tent his home. "It's where I was living as of today," said...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Tampa General Hospital Reaches Milestone with a Total of 7500 Kidney Transplants
The hospital’s Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Center sets a record as it continues to address the increasing demand for this vital organ. December 20, 2022 – Filling a critical need for people hoping for a donor kidney, Tampa General Hospital (TGH), surgeons with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and Tampa General Medical Group and nephrologists with Florida Kidney Physicians, LLC recently set a record with the 7,500th kidney transplant at the hospital. Tampa General’s first kidney transplant was in 1974.
Battle brews over who’s responsible for dangerous holes in Pinellas neighborhood road
Ellen Connolly and other residents who use Estancia Boulevard were thrilled when Pinellas County workers put a steel plate over a dangerous hole in the street.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
What to do in Tampa, Florida after Becoming an Owner of Real Estate?
Tampa is an impressive tourist destination. Besides, having explored the property for sale in Tampa in 2022, most tourists obtain a desire to move there for the permanent stay. It is the third largest city in the state of Florida, located on the shores of Tampa Bay. The history of the neighborhood is famous for many difficult and significant moments. Tampa was annexed to the United States in the mid-19th century, and even then it was a promising and rapidly developing industrial area. At the end of the 19th century, the city was made famous by a tobacco company that produced the best cigars in the area, later large phosphate mining and processing plants were opened, and the tourist industry began to develop only in the second half of the 20th century.
