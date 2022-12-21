Read full article on original website
Circular Economy FinTech Twig Buys Teen Banking Firm Vybe
Aiming to become “the go-to platform for Gen Z,” circular economy FinTech Twig has acquired Vybe. The London-based FinTech company rooted in circular economy principles said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release that its acquisition of the provider of teen banking services continues its expansion that includes the recent purchases of U.K. companies Loopster and Mobi.market.
FTC Wants Mastercard to Share Data with Other Payment Networks
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) wants Mastercard to share card data with competing payment networks. Under a proposed order announced Friday (Dec. 23), Mastercard will have to share with competing networks the customer account information needed to process debit payments, the FTC said in a press release. “This is a...
Digital Payments Platform PhonePe Officially Separates From Flipkart
India-based eCommerce platform Flipkart has parted ways with the digital payments platform PhonePe. The companies announced the severing of their ownership in a Friday (Dec. 23) press release, stating the decision was made to allow each business to grow independently. Flipkart acquired PhonePe six years ago, allowing the digital payments...
Amazon and Walmart Market Share Battle Crossed New Lines In 2022
The epic battle for wallet share between Amazon and Walmart entered uncharted waters in 2022. Tracking the action in the PYMNTS Amazon Versus Walmart report series, the year began with big news: the eCommerce titan bested the Bentonville behemoth for the first time in history, ushering in a new competitive dynamic between online and in-store sales.
Record-Breaking Holiday for Online Grocery Shopping Holds New Year Clues
This year, Ahold Delhaize is seeing holiday shoppers flock to online grocery like never before. The U.S. arm of the grocer, which encompasses thousands of stores across brands such as Giant, Food Lion and Stop & Shop as well as digital brands Peapod and FreshDirect, is seeing an increase in consumers’ expectations of digital convenience when it comes to holiday season purchasing.
For Small Business, Choosing the Best Bank Starts With the Right Banker
For small businesses, it’s sometimes the banker, and not the bank, that makes the difference. That came across clearly in an episode of SMB TV, where PYMNTS’ Karen Webster was joined by Ryan Gunderson, president of Minnesota-based Superior Fuel, and Erin Wynn, director of product management at NCR.
Goldman Sachs Deepens Banking Partnership With Apple
Goldman Sachs is expanding its banking partnership with Apple, something other banks have resisted. A Thursday (Dec. 22) report by The Wall Street Journal — citing unnamed sources — says that Apple has spent years asking big banks to let their customers view account balances on the Apple digital wallet.
Boost Payment Solutions Names Seth Goodman Chief Revenue Officer
B2B payments firm Boost Payment Solutions has named Seth Goodman chief revenue officer. Goodman joins the firm after most recently serving as chief revenue officer at FinTech partner bank WebBank, Boost Payment Solutions said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release. During his 20 years in B2B sales, strategy and...
Fintech Galaxy Acquires Egyptian Open Banking Firm Underlie
Fintech Galaxy has acquired the Egyptian open banking platform Underlie for an undisclosed sum. The Dubai-based financial technology firm announced the acquisition in a press release on Thursday (Dec. 22) stating that “the deal will help to set [its] Open Finance and Open Banking wheels in full motion across the region, develop and launch new digital solutions and push financial inclusion forward.”
SEC to Crypto Investors: Be Wary of ‘Proof of Reserves’
Crypto investors might not be getting a complete picture from cryptocurrency company audits. That’s according to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is especially worried about “proof of reserves” statements, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Dec. 21). “We’re warning investors to be very wary...
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Credit Unions Are Ideally Poised to Help Distressed Consumers
By all accounts, American consumers are feeling the economic strain. More than half of Americans earning less than $50,000 annually are now living paycheck to paycheck, and even 36% of the highest earners — those making more than $100,000 a year — now fall into the paycheck-to-paycheck category. Given consumers’ plight, one would expect financial institutions (FIs) to be stepping up to help.
$5T Syndicated Loan Market Readies for Data-Driven Digital Makeover
The syndicated loan market has ballooned the past few decades, but technology has lagged, badly. Syndicated loans represent a $5 trillion corner of finance, and $1.4 trillion of that is traded annually through private instruments widely used for financing in corporate America. The loans themselves can reach into the tens of billions of dollars.
Report: Italian Government Easing Merchants’ Digital Payment Woes
The Italian government has backed a plan to lower digital payment fees for retailers. The measure, part of the country's 2023 budget, would impose a “solidarity contribution” on banks and payment processors to reduce fees on digital payments for merchants, Reuters reported Wednesday (Dec. 21). The proposal comes...
FedEx Earnings Put Discretionary Spending In Spotlight as Package Volume Drops
Declining package volumes in the latest FedEx earnings report stoked new concerns about discretionary spending. This was after the company reported its fiscal second-quarter earnings Tuesday (Dec 19) night, which included its fourth straight quarter of declining package volume. The logistics giant had been saying for some time that macroeconomic conditions had been softening.
What Is Buy Now, Pay Later?
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) is a financing option that allows customers to purchase items and pay for them later, usually with no upfront payment or interest charges. Online retailers or other merchants typically offer this option as a way to make their products more accessible to customers who may not have the funds available to pay for them upfront.
Sheltered Harbor Extends Data Security Solution to More Financial Businesses
Sheltered Harbor is reportedly offering data security to more businesses. Previously limited to banks since its founding in 2015, Sheltered Harbor is now offering its solution for cyberattacks to insurance companies, asset managers, payment processors and other financial businesses, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Dec. 22). Sheltered Harbor provides participants with a...
Main Street Small Business Faces Fresh Tests as Recession Looms
Main Street SMBs can take a breather, having shown resilience during a year threatened by recession. The holiday season is winding down; the major gift-giving days are largely in the rearview mirror. With stores closed and families gathering for the long weekend, small business owners can finally relax, put their feet up, and look forward to better days.
German eCommerce Sales Buck Christmas Trend, Shrink 16.8%
German eCommerce sales have seen a double-digit decline in the lead-up to Christmas. The numbers, reported by the German Federal Association for eCommerce (bevh), reveal that online sales between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30 — including Black Friday — were 16.8% lower than in the same period last year, a first since measurements began in 2014.
Automated Tools Help eCommerce Sellers Weather Economic Headwinds
Intelligent eCommerce solutions offer businesses a smart lesson in how to adapt during tough times. In the face of growing inflationary pressures, rising interest rates and other macro headwinds, consumers are increasingly comparison shopping around price and convenience. By giving shoppers what they want at the price they want it...
Republic First Bancorp Names New CEO and CFO
Republic First Bancorp has appointed a new CEO and chief financial officer (CFO). The holding company for Republic First Bank d/b/a Republic Bank said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release that Thomas X. Geisel has been appointed CEO, president and a member of the board of directors, while Michael W. Harrington has been appointed CFO.
