Read full article on original website
Related
PYMNTS
Boost Payment Solutions Names Seth Goodman Chief Revenue Officer
B2B payments firm Boost Payment Solutions has named Seth Goodman chief revenue officer. Goodman joins the firm after most recently serving as chief revenue officer at FinTech partner bank WebBank, Boost Payment Solutions said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release. During his 20 years in B2B sales, strategy and...
For Small Business, Choosing the Best Bank Starts With the Right Banker
For small businesses, it’s sometimes the banker, and not the bank, that makes the difference. That came across clearly in an episode of SMB TV, where PYMNTS’ Karen Webster was joined by Ryan Gunderson, president of Minnesota-based Superior Fuel, and Erin Wynn, director of product management at NCR.
PYMNTS
Goldman Sachs Deepens Banking Partnership With Apple
Goldman Sachs is expanding its banking partnership with Apple, something other banks have resisted. A Thursday (Dec. 22) report by The Wall Street Journal — citing unnamed sources — says that Apple has spent years asking big banks to let their customers view account balances on the Apple digital wallet.
FTC Wants Mastercard to Share Data with Other Payment Networks
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) wants Mastercard to share card data with competing payment networks. Under a proposed order announced Friday (Dec. 23), Mastercard will have to share with competing networks the customer account information needed to process debit payments, the FTC said in a press release. “This is a...
PYMNTS
$5T Syndicated Loan Market Readies for Data-Driven Digital Makeover
The syndicated loan market has ballooned the past few decades, but technology has lagged, badly. Syndicated loans represent a $5 trillion corner of finance, and $1.4 trillion of that is traded annually through private instruments widely used for financing in corporate America. The loans themselves can reach into the tens of billions of dollars.
PYMNTS
Automated Tools Help eCommerce Sellers Weather Economic Headwinds
Intelligent eCommerce solutions offer businesses a smart lesson in how to adapt during tough times. In the face of growing inflationary pressures, rising interest rates and other macro headwinds, consumers are increasingly comparison shopping around price and convenience. By giving shoppers what they want at the price they want it...
PYMNTS
Fintech Galaxy Acquires Egyptian Open Banking Firm Underlie
Fintech Galaxy has acquired the Egyptian open banking platform Underlie for an undisclosed sum. The Dubai-based financial technology firm announced the acquisition in a press release on Thursday (Dec. 22) stating that “the deal will help to set [its] Open Finance and Open Banking wheels in full motion across the region, develop and launch new digital solutions and push financial inclusion forward.”
China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the island, Taiwan’s defense ministry said Monday, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions i n a U.S. annual defense spending bill passed on Saturday.
PYMNTS
Digital Payments Platform PhonePe Officially Separates From Flipkart
India-based eCommerce platform Flipkart has parted ways with the digital payments platform PhonePe. The companies announced the severing of their ownership in a Friday (Dec. 23) press release, stating the decision was made to allow each business to grow independently. Flipkart acquired PhonePe six years ago, allowing the digital payments...
PYMNTS
Former BlockFi Exec Joins Google’s Web3 Project
A former BlockFi executive has left the company to work on Google’s Web3 initiative. Rishi Ramchandani, who stepped down recently after two-and-a-half years as BlockFi’s vice president of Asia, is now Google’s Web3 lead for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. “Excited for the next step in my career!”...
FedEx Earnings Put Discretionary Spending In Spotlight as Package Volume Drops
Declining package volumes in the latest FedEx earnings report stoked new concerns about discretionary spending. This was after the company reported its fiscal second-quarter earnings Tuesday (Dec 19) night, which included its fourth straight quarter of declining package volume. The logistics giant had been saying for some time that macroeconomic conditions had been softening.
PYMNTS
Sygnus Acquires 42.2% Stake in B2B Logistics Services Provider CS&T
Sygnus Deneb Investments Limited (SDI) has acquired a 42.2% stake in B2B logistics services provider CS&T. The private equity investment company said in a Friday (Dec. 16) press release that the investment will help CS&T to continue its strategic expansion and broaden its service offering to the Caribbean and Latin America.
PYMNTS
Procurement and AP Tech Firm XPRO Changes Name to Bedrock
Procurement and accounts payable (AP) technology firm XPRO has rebranded and changed its name. The firm is now known as Bedrock, a name that aligns with its growth and its focus on providing supplier management solutions, according to a Wednesday (Dec. 21) press release. “We are excited to introduce our...
PYMNTS
German eCommerce Sales Buck Christmas Trend, Shrink 16.8%
German eCommerce sales have seen a double-digit decline in the lead-up to Christmas. The numbers, reported by the German Federal Association for eCommerce (bevh), reveal that online sales between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30 — including Black Friday — were 16.8% lower than in the same period last year, a first since measurements began in 2014.
PYMNTS
Binance Skeptics Seek Answers Concerning Similarities With FTX Crypto Business Model
After the astounding FTX crypto collapse, investors and industry observers want proof that Binance is different. The leading cryptocurrency exchange and its founder and CEO, Changpeng Zhao, who played a key role in setting off the death spiral of the FTX enterprise, are now themselves facing increasing scrutiny over the opacity of Binance’s operations and the solvency of its crypto holdings.
America’s Digital Transformation Is Slow, Steady and Driven by Routine
Global digital transformation edged forward again in Q3 2022, increasing 0.7% from Q2, reflecting a continued rise in digital activities across the 11 economies we study. PYMNTS’ latest research identifies a critical shift in Q3: Consumers added more digital activities to their daily lives. We find that consumers are...
PYMNTS
Digital Wallets Drive D2C Brands’ Holiday Sales
In a bid to win consumers’ holiday spending, D2C brands are removing payment friction. This, as data shows that online shoppers are increasingly seeking out brands that offer them quick, convenient transactions. According to PYMNTS’ study, “Deal Or No Deal: The 2022 Holiday Shopping Report,” which draws from a...
PYMNTS
$2.5M in Funding Raised by Nigerian Online Furniture Seller Taeillo
Nigerian online furniture store Taeillo now has $2.5 million in funding raised to ramp up production. The Lagos-based investment company Aruwa Capital Management, a female-founded and led impact investor, provided the capital, which it announced earlier this month (Dec.12). “We are thrilled to announce this investment into Taeillo as it...
Australia’s tourism body wants to lift working holiday visa age limit to 50
Australia’s peak tourism body wants the working holiday visa age cut-off to be lifted to provide a wider range of skilled workers and professionals. The federal government is conducting a migration review to find ways of addressing worker shortages across Australia. Popular with backpacker tourists, the working holiday visa...
SEC to Crypto Investors: Be Wary of ‘Proof of Reserves’
Crypto investors might not be getting a complete picture from cryptocurrency company audits. That’s according to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is especially worried about “proof of reserves” statements, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Dec. 21). “We’re warning investors to be very wary...
Comments / 0