A traffic stop Wednesday evening on Jamestown's south side led to the arrest of a Buffalo man on multiple charges. Jamestown Police pulled over a vehicle with only one headlight in the area of Barker Street and South Main Street shortly after 8:15 PM. Officers say an investigation found that the driver, 25-year-old Haitham Kassem, was found to be in possession of 125 oxycodone hydrochloride pills, 48 clonazepam pills, and a quantity of methamphetamine. While he was being transported to the Jamestown City Jail, Kassem allegedly tried to conceal 1.7 grams of fentanyl that officers located in the back seat of the patrol car. Kassem was charged with two felony counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a felony count of tampering with physical evidence, two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle with one headlight. He was held pending arraignment.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO