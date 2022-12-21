ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

chautauquatoday.com

Traffic Stop in Jamestown Leads to Drug Charges for Buffalo Man

A traffic stop Wednesday evening on Jamestown's south side led to the arrest of a Buffalo man on multiple charges. Jamestown Police pulled over a vehicle with only one headlight in the area of Barker Street and South Main Street shortly after 8:15 PM. Officers say an investigation found that the driver, 25-year-old Haitham Kassem, was found to be in possession of 125 oxycodone hydrochloride pills, 48 clonazepam pills, and a quantity of methamphetamine. While he was being transported to the Jamestown City Jail, Kassem allegedly tried to conceal 1.7 grams of fentanyl that officers located in the back seat of the patrol car. Kassem was charged with two felony counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a felony count of tampering with physical evidence, two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle with one headlight. He was held pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
police1.com

After a long night of rescues, N.Y. deputies reach child trapped in a car

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All night long, deputies with the Erie County Sheriff's Office were out in the blizzard, searching for motorists stranded in their vehicles. The worst conditions they faced were around Clarence and Grand Island, said Undersheriff William Cooley, which he called "our ground zero." Like most anyone...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Duo Accused Of Stealing Water Services In Jamestown Following Drug Raid

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Two Jamestown residents, allegedly busted with methamphetamine during a drug raid, are also accused of stealing water services from the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities. Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, narcotics investigators with the Jamestown Police Department raided 23 Glenview Avenue arresting Matthew...
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

27-year-old man dies of carbon monoxide poisoning in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — One person died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Lockport on Christmas Day. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says they got a 911 call reporting two people who were unconscious at a home on Dogwood Drive in the Town of Lockport. When first responders arrived, they found two people overcome by carbon monoxide.
LOCKPORT, NY
erienewsnow.com

Teen Allegedly Busted During Jamestown Narcotics Investigation

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A teenager was allegedly busted with cocaine, meth cannabis and over $4,500 dollars in crash following a drug raid in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Inside the residence, a 17-year-old was arrested.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County District Attorney Reports

The “DA” is prosecuting a home invasion and child exploitation. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (A Misdemeanor):. Resisting Arrest (A Misdemeanor) Proceedings: Roy W. Austin was arraigned on an indictment in Allegany County Court. It is alleged the defendant broke into a home and injured the homeowner during a physical struggle. He is due back in court February 24, 2023 for argument of motions and was sent back to the Allegany County jail pending prosecution.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty In Federal Drug Case

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 33-year-old Jamestown man has plead guilty in connection with alleged drug trafficking in the Jamestown area. The U.S. Attorney Office says Justin Brooks entered the guilty plea on Wednesday. Brooks was arrested following an alleged burglary and assault at his Bush Street...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Chautauqua County residence search turns up gun, drugs, money

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Another early morning raid saw another arrest in Chautauqua County on Dec. 22. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office with the Dunkirk Police Department and Jamestown Police Department executed the search warrant at 5:20 a.m. on Dec. 22 at a Lake Avenue residence in the Village of Brocton. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office SWAT made […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Woman Gets Five Years in Prison for Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises

A Jamestown woman will be serving five years in federal prison for maintaining a drug-involved premises. On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced the sentence for 24-year-old Loegan Morrison-Samples, who pleaded guilty to the charge in September 2020. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Morrison-Samples' home at 12 Partridge Street in the city on April 27, 2019. Investigators recovered methamphetamine, small amounts of cocaine and marijuana, a Remington 870 shotgun, a stun gun, and drug paraphernalia. Morrison-Samples sold meth for boyfriend and co-defendant Jacob Komenda and maintained the premises for drug trafficking. In September 2019, investigators executed a second search warrant at a new residence in Jamestown that Morrison-Samples shared with Komenda, seizing $3,182 in cash, methamphetamine, and various drug paraphernalia. Komenda was previously convicted in August 2020 and is awaiting sentencing. The DEA and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office were also involved with the investigation.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Shore News Network

Buffalo man charged for stabbing girlfriend multiple times, killing her

BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo man who stabbed and killed his girlfriend Monday night has been arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter. Yesterday morning, Otis L. Johnson, Jr., 45, of Buffalo, was arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio on one count of manslaughter in the first degree (a Class “B” violent felony). A fight between the defendant and his girlfriend occurred on Monday, December, at approximately 10:42 p.m. Johnson is accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times in the leg during a fight. As a result of the injury, the victim, 56, died in her apartment located The post Buffalo man charged for stabbing girlfriend multiple times, killing her appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown “Drug House” Tabbed By Locals, Bail Reform Blamed

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown resident is expressing concerns about a “drug house” on the city’s southside, with local leaders blaming bail reform for the never ending illicit activity. On December 7, police arrested ten individuals following a drug raid at 15 West...
JAMESTOWN, NY
