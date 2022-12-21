Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buffalo man given strict sentence for threatening behavior in light of recent mass shootingEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
3 Great Pizza Places In Buffalo You Should TryTed RiversBuffalo, NY
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
chautauquatoday.com
Traffic Stop in Jamestown Leads to Drug Charges for Buffalo Man
A traffic stop Wednesday evening on Jamestown's south side led to the arrest of a Buffalo man on multiple charges. Jamestown Police pulled over a vehicle with only one headlight in the area of Barker Street and South Main Street shortly after 8:15 PM. Officers say an investigation found that the driver, 25-year-old Haitham Kassem, was found to be in possession of 125 oxycodone hydrochloride pills, 48 clonazepam pills, and a quantity of methamphetamine. While he was being transported to the Jamestown City Jail, Kassem allegedly tried to conceal 1.7 grams of fentanyl that officers located in the back seat of the patrol car. Kassem was charged with two felony counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a felony count of tampering with physical evidence, two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle with one headlight. He was held pending arraignment.
New York State Police confirm reports of 2 looting incidents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police on Sunday responded to claims across social media that there's been looting in the City of Buffalo during the winter storm that's shut down Western New York this weekend. One viewer sent 2 On Your Side videos near Grant and West Ferry...
police1.com
After a long night of rescues, N.Y. deputies reach child trapped in a car
BUFFALO, N.Y. — All night long, deputies with the Erie County Sheriff's Office were out in the blizzard, searching for motorists stranded in their vehicles. The worst conditions they faced were around Clarence and Grand Island, said Undersheriff William Cooley, which he called "our ground zero." Like most anyone...
wnynewsnow.com
Duo Accused Of Stealing Water Services In Jamestown Following Drug Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Two Jamestown residents, allegedly busted with methamphetamine during a drug raid, are also accused of stealing water services from the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities. Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, narcotics investigators with the Jamestown Police Department raided 23 Glenview Avenue arresting Matthew...
27-year-old man dies of carbon monoxide poisoning in Lockport
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — One person died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Lockport on Christmas Day. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says they got a 911 call reporting two people who were unconscious at a home on Dogwood Drive in the Town of Lockport. When first responders arrived, they found two people overcome by carbon monoxide.
erienewsnow.com
Teen Allegedly Busted During Jamestown Narcotics Investigation
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A teenager was allegedly busted with cocaine, meth cannabis and over $4,500 dollars in crash following a drug raid in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Inside the residence, a 17-year-old was arrested.
chautauquatoday.com
Probe into illegal drugs in Jamestown leads to 17-year-old male's arrest
A 17-year-old male is facing drug possession charges after a narcotics investigation in the city of Jamestown on Wednesday. Multiple agencies executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street around 1:30 pm. The Jamestown Police SWAT Team made entry into the residence and located the juvenile inside. Investigators located a quantity of 13.9 grams of crack cocaine, 29.1 grams of methamphetamine, 648.9 grams of cannabis, scales, and $4,821 in cash. The 17-year-old was transported to the Jamestown Police Department Juvenile Bureau. He will be facing two counts each of 3rd- and 4th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th, plus one count each of criminal possession of cannabis 4th and criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd through Chautauqua County Youth Part Court at a later date. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force was assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, Ellicott Town Police, Jamestown Police, Dunkirk Police, Jamestown Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's K-9 units, along with Chautauqua County Emergency Services and Jamestown Fire Department.
AMR of Western New York paramedic vehicle allegedly stolen in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — American Medical Response of Western New York has allegedly had one of their paramedic supervisor fly cars stolen after it was stuck in snow, the organization announced in a Facebook post Saturday night. AMR says the vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe with standard AMR markings that is identified as Medic 21, was […]
Erie man arrested for driving stolen car, resisting arrest in Chautauqua County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man was arrested for a list of charges after he allegedly was caught driving a stolen car in Chautauqua County. According to a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office report, the 27-year-old Erie man was stopped for an alleged vehicle violation at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 in the Village of Silver […]
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County District Attorney Reports
The “DA” is prosecuting a home invasion and child exploitation. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (A Misdemeanor):. Resisting Arrest (A Misdemeanor) Proceedings: Roy W. Austin was arraigned on an indictment in Allegany County Court. It is alleged the defendant broke into a home and injured the homeowner during a physical struggle. He is due back in court February 24, 2023 for argument of motions and was sent back to the Allegany County jail pending prosecution.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty In Federal Drug Case
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 33-year-old Jamestown man has plead guilty in connection with alleged drug trafficking in the Jamestown area. The U.S. Attorney Office says Justin Brooks entered the guilty plea on Wednesday. Brooks was arrested following an alleged burglary and assault at his Bush Street...
Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to assault in October 2021
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced a Buffalo man was sentenced to six years in prison in connection to an assault in October 2021.
Chautauqua County residence search turns up gun, drugs, money
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Another early morning raid saw another arrest in Chautauqua County on Dec. 22. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office with the Dunkirk Police Department and Jamestown Police Department executed the search warrant at 5:20 a.m. on Dec. 22 at a Lake Avenue residence in the Village of Brocton. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office SWAT made […]
Buffalo teen who was shot arraigned on gun charge
On Nov. 5, Buffalo police responded to the scene of a shooting inside of Zone Once Complex on East Amherst street where, they say, he and three other people had been injured by gunfire.
erienewsnow.com
Woman Sentenced For Maintaining A Drug House In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 24-year-old Jamestown woman convicted of maintaining a drug-involved premises was sentenced to spend five years in prison this week. Loegan Samples was arrested by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force in April 2019 following a raid of her Partridge Street house.
Buffalo man sentenced to probation after threatening grocery store employees
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that 34-year-old Andrew J. Marsh of Buffalo was sentenced to two years probation.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Woman Gets Five Years in Prison for Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises
A Jamestown woman will be serving five years in federal prison for maintaining a drug-involved premises. On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced the sentence for 24-year-old Loegan Morrison-Samples, who pleaded guilty to the charge in September 2020. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Morrison-Samples' home at 12 Partridge Street in the city on April 27, 2019. Investigators recovered methamphetamine, small amounts of cocaine and marijuana, a Remington 870 shotgun, a stun gun, and drug paraphernalia. Morrison-Samples sold meth for boyfriend and co-defendant Jacob Komenda and maintained the premises for drug trafficking. In September 2019, investigators executed a second search warrant at a new residence in Jamestown that Morrison-Samples shared with Komenda, seizing $3,182 in cash, methamphetamine, and various drug paraphernalia. Komenda was previously convicted in August 2020 and is awaiting sentencing. The DEA and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office were also involved with the investigation.
Buffalo man charged for stabbing girlfriend multiple times, killing her
BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo man who stabbed and killed his girlfriend Monday night has been arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter. Yesterday morning, Otis L. Johnson, Jr., 45, of Buffalo, was arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio on one count of manslaughter in the first degree (a Class “B” violent felony). A fight between the defendant and his girlfriend occurred on Monday, December, at approximately 10:42 p.m. Johnson is accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times in the leg during a fight. As a result of the injury, the victim, 56, died in her apartment located The post Buffalo man charged for stabbing girlfriend multiple times, killing her appeared first on Shore News Network.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown “Drug House” Tabbed By Locals, Bail Reform Blamed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown resident is expressing concerns about a “drug house” on the city’s southside, with local leaders blaming bail reform for the never ending illicit activity. On December 7, police arrested ten individuals following a drug raid at 15 West...
One dead and another hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning
According to police, the home was overcome with carbon monoxide and a 27-year-old man was found dead inside.
