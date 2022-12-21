Read full article on original website
Chubb Bolsters Leadership and Advances Digital Strategy in North America Financial Lines Division
WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. , Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has promoted four executives in its North America Financial Lines Division to further elevate its underwriting and service excellence and enhance the digital experience for customers and brokers. Effective immediately,. is Chief Operating Officer;. is Executive Vice President, Private/Not-for-Profit (PNP)...
Peace Hills General Insurance Company Selects Guidewire to Increase Business Agility and Enhance Broker and Customer Experiences
EDMONTON, Alberta & SAN MATEO, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (Peace Hills), a writer of personal and commercial automobile and property insurance across. and the Northern Territories, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that they have selected Guidewire Cloud to power their core systems, engage their policyholders and brokers without limits, adapt to changing market demands, and simplify their IT operations. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Premier member EY Canada will be leading the implementation project.
King Insurance Partners continues expansion with Jean Arthur Associates, Inc.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. , Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners ("King"), one of the fastest growing full-service insurance brokerage firms in the nation, announced today that. Jean Arthur Associates, Inc. ("JAA" or the "Company") has joined the. King Insurance Partners. team. Founded in 1994, and located in. Winter Springs,...
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Downgrades and Withdraws Credit Ratings of Commercial Travelers Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with developing implications and downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B+ (Good) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb-” (Good) from “bbb” (Good) of. Commercial Travelers Life Insurance Company. (Commercial Travelers) (. Albany, NY.
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Credit Ratings of Bondex Insurance Company; Assigns Credit Ratings to Building Industry Insurance Association
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with positive implications and upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “bbb” (Good) of. Bondex Insurance Company. (Bondex) (. Florham Park,...
Kingstone Board of Directors Issues Open Letter to Stockholders Highlighting Strategic Progress and Focus on Value Creation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today issued the following open letter to stockholders from the independent members of its Board of Directors regarding the actions taken and work underway to enhance value:. Dear Stockholders,. As 2022...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Hannover Rück SE and Its Main Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) of Hannover Rück SE (Hannover Re) (. Germany. ) and its main subsidiaries. AM Best has also affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit...
MAPFRE Insurance Named a 2022 WWCMA WorkWell Massachusetts Awards Winner for Exemplary Worksite Health Promotion
Award recognizes successful corporate health improvement and wellness program. is proud to have been named a 2022 WorkWell Massachusetts Awards program Award Winner in the large group category for exemplary worksite health promotion. The awards, powered by Healthiest Employers, recognizes MAPFRE’s achievements in providing best-in-class programs and supporting employees through a culture of well-being.
“Prepaid Bundled Health, Dental, And Veterinary Services With Virtual Payment Distribution” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220391959): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
-- A patent application by the inventors Ketchel, III, Paul J. ( Brentwood, TN , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Medical services are services provided to a medical patient. Some medical services may help improve or maintain a patient’s health, based on disease prevention, diagnosis, or treatment. The practice of medicine encompasses medical procedures performed for a patient, which may include both preventive care and treatment. Medical service providers include doctors, hospitals, and health insurers. A provider may offer medical services to patients by provisioning medical resources such as, for example, laboratory, imaging, treatment, or surgical facilities, to provide the services. Some medical services may require specially trained or licensed medical professionals. For example, a medical practice providing diagnosis and treatment for joint pain may provide medical services through the work of an orthopedic specialist. In some scenarios, patient access to a specialized professional or facility may be limited by cost, or availability. Some specialized medical professionals and related facilities may be scarce.
Patent Issued for Media effectiveness (USPTO 11521230): United Services Automobile Association
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Meier, Richmond E. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11521230 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Marketing is about communicating the value of a product, service or brand to customers or consumers for the purpose of promoting or selling that product, service, or brand. Marketing techniques include choosing target markets through market analysis and market segmentation. Marketing can also include understanding consumer behavior and advertising a product’s value to the customer.”
Patent Issued for Autonomous vehicle control systems with collision detection and response capabilities (USPTO 11521271): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Gibson, Timothy W. ( Barrington, IL , US), Gore,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Aspects of the disclosure relate to vehicle control and guidance systems that may provide automated and/or remote control of one or more autonomous vehicles. In particular, one or more aspects of the disclosure relate to autonomous vehicle control systems with collision detection and response capabilities.
Embedded Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Players Health, OptioPay, Qover: Embedded Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Embedded Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Shandong Technology and Business University Reports Findings in Sustainability Research (Innovation and financial sustainability in China’s long-term care insurance: An empirical analysis of the Nantong pilot): Sustainability Research
-- New research on Sustainability Research is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Against a backdrop of aging and declining birthrates, the demand for long-term care insurance (LTCI) systems in various countries throughout the world continues to rise. Most traditional LTCI systems only cover a limited group of people, which cannot solve the problem of nursing needs among other groups, and, further, it makes financial sustainability very difficult to achieve.”
Sierra Club: Advocacy Groups Call On US Treasury To Measure Climate Crisis' Impact On Insurance
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) More than 75 advocacy and environmental groups including the Sierra Club have called on the. to begin collecting consistent, comparable, and granular data to evaluate how climate change is harming insurance consumers. In the letter, the groups, including. Public Citizen. , Americans for. Financial Reform...
US farmland escapes real estate slump as prices soar to record
Farmland prices in the Midwest, the nation’ s breadbasket, jumped 20 percent just in the third quarter from a year earlier— bucking a downturn in the residential real estate market, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and the National Association of Realtors. Jim Schultz, who runs Open Prairie, a private equity investment firm in central…
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Systems And Methods For Customizing Insurance”, for Approval (USPTO 20220391991): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Wilson, Thomas J. (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Today’s consumer is more pressed than ever for time. With increasing time demands placed, many consumers do not have much time to shop, and what time they do have seems to be consumed in reviewing the massive amount of information they encounter in shopping. The pressures attendant the time constraints and information can pervade a consumer’s shopping experience, including shopping for insurance.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for PT Asuransi Tugu Pratama Indonesia Tbk
PT Pertamina (Persero) The revision of the outlooks to negative from stable reflect the trend of deterioration in TUGU's underwriting performance over recent periods, and AM Best’s expectation for overall operating performance to remain constrained over the near to medium term. TUGU’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by its...
Patent Application Titled “Granular Data Update Sharing” Published Online (USPTO 20220392590): Apple Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Azimi, Reza (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Electronic devices, especially portable electronic user devices, are quickly becoming ubiquitous in every modern society. Such devices can be used to collect and store personal information, such as health data, about a user.”
Chape's insurer suffers setback, and the R$4.8 billion lawsuit returns to the U.S.
In a defeat for the insurer of the Chapecoense tragedy flight, Tokio Marine Kiln, the Justice of England decided that the case must be analyzed by the Court of the United States, where the sentences were stipulated at US$ 844 million. The insurer then got an injunction in England to stop the action in the United States. The defense of the families, in turn, points out…
Global Domiciliary Insurance Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities
The Business Research Company’s Domiciliary Insurance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026. Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!" -- The Business research company. LONDON.
