December 24, 2022 - Due to low pressure and freezing water lines the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Shelbyville Water system, ID# 2100014 to notify customers that were without water 12/24/2022, or if you were not without water, to boil their water, prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

SHELBYVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO