Margaret Ann Hathorn
Margaret was born to the late Opal and Hubern Smith in Center, Texas on January 16, 1930, and graduated from Center High School in 1947. She was a teacher, principal, and business owner. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, former spouse C.M. Hathorn, Jr., siblings Martha Stevenson, Sue...
Steve Leo Crocker and Wyatt Clinton Crocker
Funeral services for Steve Leo Crocker and Wyatt Clinton Crocker, infant sons of Angela Lynn Crocker and Steve Clinton Crocker, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 26, 2022, at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center with visitation one hour prior at Watson & Sons Funeral Home. Survivors include:. Parents.
Sue Jackson
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 26, 2022, at Mt. Herman Cemetery in Center with visitation one hour prior at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Born December 6, 1940, in Center, Sue is the daughter of Meriam Bush Cowart and Burton Cowart. She loved...
St. Therese Catholic Church "Our Lady of Guadalupe" Procession
December 23, 2022 - (Photo Album) - St. Theresa of Lisieux Catholic Church held their annual Our Lady of Guadalupe procession Sunday, December 11, 2022 on the Center square. As participants performed dance demonstrations, they also offered prayers before the procession began its journey during inclement weather. The group, led by Fr. Nelson Muñoz, traveled the inside of the square around the Historic 1885 Shelby County Courthouse.
Shelbyville Water System Issues Boil Water Notice
December 24, 2022 - Due to low pressure and freezing water lines the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Shelbyville Water system, ID# 2100014 to notify customers that were without water 12/24/2022, or if you were not without water, to boil their water, prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
