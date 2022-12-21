Read full article on original website
Dallas 124, L.A. Lakers 115
Percentages: FG .488, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Walker IV 3-6, Westbrook 2-5, Reaves 1-2, Beverley 1-3, Brown Jr. 1-3, Schroder 1-3, Bryant 0-1, Christie 0-1, James 0-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Reaves 2). Turnovers: 8 (James 2, Reaves 2, Schroder 2, Brown Jr.,...
UTAH STATE 82, WASHINGTON STATE 73
Percentages: FG .604, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 11-17, .647 (Ashworth 3-3, Bairstow 2-3, Shulga 2-3, Funk 2-5, Eytle-Rock 1-1, Jones 1-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Akin 2, Funk). Turnovers: 11 (Akin 4, Ashworth 3, Funk 2, Jones, Shulga). Steals: 5 (Dorius 2, Ashworth, Jones, Shulga).
Pepperdine 81, George Washington 70
GEORGE WASHINGTON (6-6) Lindo 0-5 4-5 4, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 6-14 2-2 14, Bishop 10-20 1-2 22, Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Edwards 4-11 6-6 15, Dean 6-7 1-1 13, Harris 1-1 0-1 2, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 14-17 70. PEPPERDINE (7-6) Lewis 9-13 1-1 22, Porter...
Memphis 125, Phoenix 100
Percentages: FG .495, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Aldama 2-2, Bane 2-8, Brooks 1-1, Roddy 1-2, Jackson Jr. 1-4, Konchar 0-1, Williams 0-1, Jones 0-2, Morant 0-2). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Aldama 2, Jackson Jr. 2, Adams). Turnovers: 10 (Morant 3, Williams 3, Bane,...
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24
Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. NYG_Hodgins 7 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 4:30. Min_Hockenson 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 14:12. Min_J.Jefferson 17 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:11. NYG_Barkley 27 run (Bellinger pass from D.Jones), 2:01. Min_FG Joseph 61, :04. A_66,919. NYGMin. First downs2322. Total Net...
Iona 76, Pepperdine 66
IONA (9-4) Ibine Ayo 1-5 0-0 2, Joseph 9-13 2-4 20, Shema 4-6 1-4 9, Clayton 6-13 4-4 18, Jenkins 4-12 0-0 11, Brookshire 0-0 0-0 0, Jefferson 2-4 0-0 4, Slazinski 5-10 0-0 12, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Weiss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 7-12 76. PEPPERDINE (7-7) Lewis...
Boston 139, Milwaukee 118
Percentages: FG .500, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Connaughton 4-7, Holiday 3-6, Ingles 2-6, Carter 1-1, Beauchamp 1-2, Lopez 1-2, G.Antetokounmpo 1-5, Mamukelashvili 0-1, Portis 0-1, Matthews 0-2, Allen 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lopez). Turnovers: 15 (G.Antetokounmpo 3, Holiday 3, Ingles 3, Allen...
Philadelphia 119, N.Y. Knicks 112
PHILADELPHIA (119) Harris 4-10 0-0 8, Tucker 2-2 1-1 6, Embiid 12-22 10-15 35, Harden 7-16 10-11 29, Melton 5-8 0-0 15, Niang 6-11 0-0 16, Harrell 0-2 2-2 2, Milton 3-5 0-0 8, Thybulle 0-0 0-0 0, House Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-77 23-29 119. NEW YORK (112)
New Orleans 17, Cleveland 10
Cle_Watson 12 run (York kick), 14:55. Drive: 5 plays, 30 yards, 2:49. Key Play: Delpit 40 interception return to New Orleans 30. Cleveland 7, New Orleans 0. Cle_FG York 30, 4:07. Drive: 17 plays, 60 yards, 8:44. Key Plays: Chubb 11 run on 3rd-and-11; Watson 14 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-11; Watson 5 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-10; Watson 21 pass to Cooper on 4th-and-5. Cleveland 10, New Orleans 0.
Carolina 37, Detroit 23
Car_Blackshear 7 run (Pineiro kick), 11:57. Drive: 6 plays, 78 yards, 3:03. Key Plays: Blackshear kick return to Carolina 22; Hubbard 30 run; Hubbard 35 run. Carolina 7, Detroit 0. Det_S.Zylstra 3 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 8:38. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 3:19. Key Plays: Goff 39 pass to...
Cincinnati 22, New England 18
Cin_Higgins 9 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 12:24. Cin_Irwin 23 pass from Burrow (run failed), 5:16. Cin_FG McPherson 28, 14:51. Cin_Irwin 4 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :14. Third Quarter. NE_Mar.Jones 69 interception return (kick failed), 3:51. Fourth Quarter. NE_Bourne 5 pass from Mac.Jones (pass failed), 12:58. NE_Meyers 48 pass...
Friday's Scores
Reynolds vs. Century, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Charlotte 134, L.A. Lakers 130
Percentages: FG .553, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 16-41, .390 (Rozier 5-8, Ball 4-12, Washington 3-6, McDaniels 1-1, Hayward 1-4, Maledon 1-4, Oubre Jr. 1-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Plumlee 2, Washington 2, Rozier). Turnovers: 16 (Ball 4, Rozier 3, Hayward 2, Oubre Jr. 2, Maledon,...
Houston 19, Tennessee 14
Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Hou_FG Fairbairn 25, 6:50. Ten_Willis 14 run (Bullock kick), 8:51. Hou_FG Fairbairn 22, 7:25. Hou_Cooks 6 pass from Mills (pass failed), 2:52. A_66,634. HouTen. First downs1516. Total Net Yards285272. Rushes-yards30-7031-184 Passing21588. Punt Returns5-412-16 Kickoff Returns2-514-85 Interceptions Ret.2-261-7 Comp-Att-Int20-32-114-23-2.
Buffalo 35, Chicago 13
Chi_Pettis 6 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 9:46. Buf_Davis 19 pass from J.Allen (kick failed), 6:22. Buf_Singletary 33 run (Shakir pass from J.Allen), 10:51. Buf_Cook 27 run (Bass kick), 7:57. Fourth Quarter. Chi_FG Santos 35, 10:19. Buf_J.Allen 4 run (Bass kick), 3:45. Buf_Knox 13 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 1:02.
Mitchell and Durant clash in Cleveland-Brooklyn matchup
Brooklyn Nets (21-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant meet when Cleveland hosts Brooklyn. Mitchell is eighth in the NBA averaging 28.9 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game.
The Obering family — built on basketball and helping others
WASHBURN, ND (KXNET) — Two is better than one – it’s a mantra taken seriously by Amanda and Jarod Obering, the co-head coaches for Washburn girls basketball. “I mean our date nights for the last decade have revolved around basketball and going to watch kids play basketball, our friends kids playing basketball, and coaching basketball,” […]
Nuggets host the Suns in Christmas day action
Phoenix Suns (19-13, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (20-11, first in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nuggets -3.5; over/under is 230.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns. The Nuggets have gone 16-7 against Western Conference teams. Denver ranks second in the Western...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. DENVER BRONCOS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — DENVER: WR Kendall Hinton, QB Jarrett Guarantano, CB Michael Ojemudia, T Calvin Anderson, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, WR Brandon Johnson, DL Elijah Garcia. LOS ANGELES: TBA.
