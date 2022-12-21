ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
veronews.com

Man charged after shooting rifle at car

GIFFORD — A 40-year-old man was jailed Tuesday after deputies said he shot rounds from a rifle at a moving vehicle earlier this week following an argument. The man pointed the AK-47 at three other men before firing rounds at a car with two people inside, reports show. Erman...
GIFFORD, FL
WESH

Police: 1 injured in Brevard County shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Palm Bay is being investigated. The victim was shot in the area of Lynne Nungresser Park Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. According to Palm Bay police, the victim, who they say is a juvenile, had multiple wounds from the shooting. They were...
PALM BAY, FL
WESH

FHP: 1 dead, 4 others injured in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Florida Highway Patrol, a woman died after an Orange County crash Saturday, and four others were injured. Two vehicles crashed around 12:43 a.m. on Goldenrod Road and Fort Jefferson Boulevard. Troopers said a Nissan Altima attempted a left turn onto Fort Jefferson Boulevard...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Dec. 22

Dawn Marie Bragg, 60, of the 4300 block of 14th Lane, Vero Beach; Status: Released Friday on $3,500 bond; Charge(s): aggravated battery great bodily harm. Charles Benjamin Brown, 47, of the 300 block of Old Dixie Highway, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): violation of probation, child endangerment, child neglect, aggravated assault.
VERO BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Ex-girlfriend arrested after caught on camera breaking window at home of former beau

An ex-girlfriend was arrested after she was caught on camera breaking a window at the home of her former beau. The man contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night after discovering the broken window at his home in the 1700 block of Fruitland Park Boulevard. The man arrived home to find the broken window and a droplet of blood near the bottom of his steps, according to an arrest report.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy