Florida Man Charged With Premeditated Murder After Shooting And Killing Deputy
A sheriff’s deputy lost his life and on Saturday, December 24th, when a domestic violence suspect opened fire on responding deputies from inside his residence. Five-year OCSO veteran Corporal Ray Hamilton, a member of the OCSO Special Response Team, succumbed to the shooting injury shortly
fox35orlando.com
Kissimmee man, 28, killed while crossing street in Osceola County: FHP
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 28-year-old Kissimmee man was killed while attempting to cross a street in Osceola County Saturday night, according to troopers. The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was walking across W Irlo Bronson Highway near Old Vineland Road shortly before 10 p.m. when he was struck by an SUV.
veronews.com
Man charged after shooting rifle at car
GIFFORD — A 40-year-old man was jailed Tuesday after deputies said he shot rounds from a rifle at a moving vehicle earlier this week following an argument. The man pointed the AK-47 at three other men before firing rounds at a car with two people inside, reports show. Erman...
WESH
Police: 1 injured in Brevard County shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Palm Bay is being investigated. The victim was shot in the area of Lynne Nungresser Park Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. According to Palm Bay police, the victim, who they say is a juvenile, had multiple wounds from the shooting. They were...
Driver killed after leaving road and crashing into construction site, troopers say
Orange County, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened early Christmas morning. The crash happened on State Road 429, south of Ocoee Apopka Road at around 12:40 a.m. Troopers said a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on SR 429, when for an...
Florida man accidentally shot woman twerking at possible house party, police say
A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after police said he accidentally shot a woman who was twerking at a possible house party.
WESH
Police charge husband of woman shot, killed in Altamonte Springs with murder
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. On Thursday, police charged the woman’s husband with second-degree murder in her death. Thirty-six-year-old Jonathan Jiles is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Brandi Jiles early Tuesday morning. Jonathan Jiles was initially arrested...
click orlando
Casselberry woman dead, teen girl critically injured after crash in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old woman from Casselberry died Saturday after a crash in Orange County that left four other people injured, including a 17-year-old girl who was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 12:43 a.m. on South Goldenrod Road...
Orange County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ for the holidays
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office held a ‘Shop with a Cop’ event ahead of Christmas to spread some joy. Sheriff Mina and other members of the OCSO hosted their “2022 Making Holiday Wishes Come True” event at a Walmart. About...
Florida man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend 15 times because she did not return calls, texts
A Florida man told police that he shot his ex-girlfriend 15 times because she would not return his calls or text messages, according to an arrest report.
WESH
FHP: 1 dead, 4 others injured in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Florida Highway Patrol, a woman died after an Orange County crash Saturday, and four others were injured. Two vehicles crashed around 12:43 a.m. on Goldenrod Road and Fort Jefferson Boulevard. Troopers said a Nissan Altima attempted a left turn onto Fort Jefferson Boulevard...
Sheriff: Mom who claimed she was assaulted, robbed on I-4 allegedly made up story
After a Florida woman reported that she was assaulted and robbed when she pulled over on Interstate 4 to change her child's diaper, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office says that story might not be true
Three suspects arrested in St. Johns after stealing from Nike store, one suspect still at large
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County deputies are searching for one shoplifting suspect after arresting three others. The group is accused of stealing goods worth more than $1,000 on Monday from the Nike Factory Store at the St. Augustine Premium Outlets. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Lakeland activists want answers after video shows police officer punching man
Polk County activists are calling for answers after a video posted on social media shows a man punched by a Lakeland Police officer several times.
Lakeland Police officer punches man several times during arrest
A video circulating social media shows a Lakeland Police officer punching a man who is already on the ground several times during an arrest.
Florida Condo Association President Arrested Again On More Video Voyeurism Charges
Readers of The Free Press may remember when we first reported on 59-year-old Robert William Orr, the President of the Matanzas Shores Homeowners Association, who was arrested and booked on four counts of video voyeurism. Add nine new charges to the list. Robert W. Orr
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Dec. 22
Dawn Marie Bragg, 60, of the 4300 block of 14th Lane, Vero Beach; Status: Released Friday on $3,500 bond; Charge(s): aggravated battery great bodily harm. Charles Benjamin Brown, 47, of the 300 block of Old Dixie Highway, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): violation of probation, child endangerment, child neglect, aggravated assault.
WESH
Osceola sheriff: Woman who claimed she was attacked, robbed on I-4 allegedly made the story up
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County sheriff’s office says the woman who claimed she was attacked and robbed after pulling over on I-4 made the whole thing up. Sheriff Marcos Lopez says she initially claimed she was attacked and robbed by another driver when she had pulled over near the Champions Gate interchange to change her child’s diaper.
Man in standoff with police wanted to ‘get high' before surrendering
A man wanted by police allegedly barricaded himself inside a Florida home because he wanted to get high on his birthday before surrendering to police.
villages-news.com
Ex-girlfriend arrested after caught on camera breaking window at home of former beau
An ex-girlfriend was arrested after she was caught on camera breaking a window at the home of her former beau. The man contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night after discovering the broken window at his home in the 1700 block of Fruitland Park Boulevard. The man arrived home to find the broken window and a droplet of blood near the bottom of his steps, according to an arrest report.
