4Warn Weather – We are waking up to very cold temperatures and wind chills this Christmas Eve Day. Actual air temperatures are in the low-to-mid single digits (-15 to -17 degrees Celsius), but winds still gusting near and even above 40 mph have pushed wind chills down into the -15 to -25 degree range (-26 to -32 degrees Celsius). That is dangerously cold if you are not dressed appropriately to be outside, or if your car breaks down and you’re stranded. We’ll see only modest temperature improvement this afternoon, with highs in the mid-teens (-9 degrees Celsius), and wind chills rising to around zero (-18 degrees Celsius) this afternoon. Southwest to west winds at 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 40 mph possible.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO