ClickOnDetroit.com
DTE lineman, contractors brave pre-Christmas winter snowstorm in Metro Detroit
The pre-Christmas winter storm was unusual for residents in Michigan because of the cold temperatures and the wind. Single digits, high wind, and snow are tough to get around in, but having to work in it is even more challenging. For much of the day, Local 4 had a front-row...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan officials using beet juice as road salt alternative this winter -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Wind chill, winter weather advisory still in place for Metro Detroit -- what to know. Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan amid...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police, command centers gear up for weekend snowstorm ahead of Christmas holiday
The video coming out of west Michigan was ugly, which is why the Michigan State Police is on standby with extra troopers ready to go if needed. “We’re going to have extra troopers on standby,” said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. “We gauge it as it goes.”. It...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm impacts SMART services in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – The winter storm has impacted SMART services as blowing, drifting snow, wind, and ice look to accumulate in Metro Detroit. Extra precautions are being issued for Friday (Dec. 23) to make sure SMARTs staff is rested, safe, and available to carry out service throughout the snowstorm. “SMART...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County officials use hovercraft to rescue swan stuck to ice on frozen lake
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County officials broke out their hovercraft Thursday to rescue an injured swan that was stuck to the ice on a frozen lake. The rescue took place around 10 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 22) on Voorheis Lake in Orion Township. Residents said they first saw the swan on the lake Wednesday. When it was still there the following day, unable to free itself, they called for help.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm makes for chaotic Christmas as airlines canceled 40% of flights in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – The winter snowstorm made for a chaotic Christmas weekend at Detroit Metro Airport as airlines canceled around 40% of flights before the day even started. Nearly every passenger was experiencing some delay due to the weather. One person told Local 4 she traveled nearly two days to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter Storm 2022 Live Updates: Severe cold, high winds sweep across Michigan
Detroit, MI – Stories, videos and updates from the winter storm crawling across the U.S. with Michigan in its path. 200 million across the U.S. under winter storm warning. This is a massive winter storm stretching across the U.S. and Canada. NBC News reports 200 million Americans are under a winter storm warning today, and power outages have already hit 1 million homes. U.S. cities are bracing for record low temperatures today and “bomb cyclone” winds gusting at over 45 MPH.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Karen Drew: I’m stuck at Detroit Metro Airport (for now)
I’m one of the thousands trying to fly out of Detroit Metro Airport this morning. I know it was best to avoid travel today - but my family has already made it to Florida for Christmas, and I’m trying to hard to get to them. I arrived two...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activates State Emergency Operations Center due to weather conditions
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center in response to the pre-Christmas snowstorm. Whitmer made the decision Friday (Dec. 23) at 1 p.m. with the response to the hazardous conditions resulting from the state-wide winter storm. Michigan had been coordinating with local communities to ensure full...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver fails to move over for crash site, pushes car into MSP trooper in Detroit
DETROIT – A Michigan State Police trooper was injured in Detroit on Friday night after a driver failed to move over for a three-car crash, lost control of his vehicle and pushed one of the crashed cars into the trooper. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police (MSP),...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm photos: What people across Metro Detroit are seeing as storm strikes Friday
DETROIT – Strong winds are blowing through Metro Detroit and creating dangerous wind chills that feel sub-zero. Those winds are also blowing snow around, which reduces visibility on the roads and makes travel dangerous. The winds are expected to be at their strongest during the late morning and afternoon,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 men arrested, charged of 2018 slaying of deer hunter in mid-Michigan
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two men have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a hunter in a Michigan state park during the 2018 deer season. Thomas Olson and Robert Rodway, both 34, were arraigned Thursday on charges of felony murder and using a firearm during a felony, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm creates dangerous travel conditions in Metro Detroit: Live traffic map, updates
A dangerous winter storm is likely to wreak havoc on all forms of travel on Friday in Southeast Michigan. A winter storm warning is in effect for the area through Saturday morning, with several inches of snow.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crews battle fire at building on Detroit’s east side during dangerous winter storm
DETROIT – Firefighters are battling a fire on Detroit’s east side, near Belle Isle. The fire broke out around 5 a.m. Friday (Dec. 23) at a building that is believed to have cars and boats inside, but is otherwise vacant. The fire is in the area of Canton...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 dead in Detroit after Christmas morning shooting, police say
DETROIT – One person was found dead with a gunshot wound in Detroit on Sunday near John R Street and Lantz Street. Detroit police responded to a call in the area of John R Street and Lantz Street in Detroit at approximately 7:48 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. Officials...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police on scene of barricaded gunman situation on city’s east side
DETROIT – Detroit police are on the scene of a barricaded gunman situation on the city’s east side near East Warren Avenue and Maryland Street. Christmas Day turned into an intense standoff by Christmas night on Detroit’s east side with a barricaded gunman situation. Nigel Jackson, 18,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wind chill, winter weather advisory still in place for Metro Detroit -- what to know
4Warn Weather – We are waking up to very cold temperatures and wind chills this Christmas Eve Day. Actual air temperatures are in the low-to-mid single digits (-15 to -17 degrees Celsius), but winds still gusting near and even above 40 mph have pushed wind chills down into the -15 to -25 degree range (-26 to -32 degrees Celsius). That is dangerously cold if you are not dressed appropriately to be outside, or if your car breaks down and you’re stranded. We’ll see only modest temperature improvement this afternoon, with highs in the mid-teens (-9 degrees Celsius), and wind chills rising to around zero (-18 degrees Celsius) this afternoon. Southwest to west winds at 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 40 mph possible.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pre-Christmas winter storm blankets Metro Detroit: Less snow, more cold and wind
4Warn Weather – Travel at your own risk today -- though we are still hoping and relying on most of you to avoid travel on this Friday before Christmas. Our Winter Storm Warning continues all day today, and won’t expire until 4 a.m. Saturday. The biggest problem with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan governor grants pardon to woman who survived human trafficking, served time in prison
A woman who served time in prison for crimes she committed while being human trafficked has been pardoned by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Leslie King spoke to Local 4 Investigator Karen Drew earlier this year and shared her story. She had tried to get her record expunged several times, but had no luck.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mega Millions jackpot hits $510 million just before Christmas
LANSING, Mich. – The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $510 million for Friday night’s drawing. It comes with a cash option of $266.8 million. If won, it would be the second-largest prize of 2022 and the 11th-largest jackpot in the history of the game. In July, a ticket...
