Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter storm impacts SMART services in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The winter storm has impacted SMART services as blowing, drifting snow, wind, and ice look to accumulate in Metro Detroit. Extra precautions are being issued for Friday (Dec. 23) to make sure SMARTs staff is rested, safe, and available to carry out service throughout the snowstorm. “SMART...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Oakland County officials use hovercraft to rescue swan stuck to ice on frozen lake

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County officials broke out their hovercraft Thursday to rescue an injured swan that was stuck to the ice on a frozen lake. The rescue took place around 10 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 22) on Voorheis Lake in Orion Township. Residents said they first saw the swan on the lake Wednesday. When it was still there the following day, unable to free itself, they called for help.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter Storm 2022 Live Updates: Severe cold, high winds sweep across Michigan

Detroit, MI – Stories, videos and updates from the winter storm crawling across the U.S. with Michigan in its path. 200 million across the U.S. under winter storm warning. This is a massive winter storm stretching across the U.S. and Canada. NBC News reports 200 million Americans are under a winter storm warning today, and power outages have already hit 1 million homes. U.S. cities are bracing for record low temperatures today and “bomb cyclone” winds gusting at over 45 MPH.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Karen Drew: I’m stuck at Detroit Metro Airport (for now)

I’m one of the thousands trying to fly out of Detroit Metro Airport this morning. I know it was best to avoid travel today - but my family has already made it to Florida for Christmas, and I’m trying to hard to get to them. I arrived two...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activates State Emergency Operations Center due to weather conditions

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center in response to the pre-Christmas snowstorm. Whitmer made the decision Friday (Dec. 23) at 1 p.m. with the response to the hazardous conditions resulting from the state-wide winter storm. Michigan had been coordinating with local communities to ensure full...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 men arrested, charged of 2018 slaying of deer hunter in mid-Michigan

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two men have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a hunter in a Michigan state park during the 2018 deer season. Thomas Olson and Robert Rodway, both 34, were arraigned Thursday on charges of felony murder and using a firearm during a felony, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 dead in Detroit after Christmas morning shooting, police say

DETROIT – One person was found dead with a gunshot wound in Detroit on Sunday near John R Street and Lantz Street. Detroit police responded to a call in the area of John R Street and Lantz Street in Detroit at approximately 7:48 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. Officials...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wind chill, winter weather advisory still in place for Metro Detroit -- what to know

4Warn Weather – We are waking up to very cold temperatures and wind chills this Christmas Eve Day. Actual air temperatures are in the low-to-mid single digits (-15 to -17 degrees Celsius), but winds still gusting near and even above 40 mph have pushed wind chills down into the -15 to -25 degree range (-26 to -32 degrees Celsius). That is dangerously cold if you are not dressed appropriately to be outside, or if your car breaks down and you’re stranded. We’ll see only modest temperature improvement this afternoon, with highs in the mid-teens (-9 degrees Celsius), and wind chills rising to around zero (-18 degrees Celsius) this afternoon. Southwest to west winds at 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 40 mph possible.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mega Millions jackpot hits $510 million just before Christmas

LANSING, Mich. – The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $510 million for Friday night’s drawing. It comes with a cash option of $266.8 million. If won, it would be the second-largest prize of 2022 and the 11th-largest jackpot in the history of the game. In July, a ticket...
MICHIGAN STATE

