300 Bellingham residents almost lost their homes. Then Mercy Housing stepped in
“A lot of those families who have lived there for a long time would have had literally no place to go,” said Mercy Housing Northwest President Joe Thompson.
lyndentribune.com
Main Street construction closure until Dec. 31
LYNDEN — Because of weather delays, the City of Lynden will keep Main Street closed between 17th and Dahlia streets through Dec. 31. The City of Lynden’s Public Works department is constructing the Double Ditch/Pepin Creek Bridge and has had that stretch of Main Street fully closed. The City of Lynden asks that motorists follow the posted detour routes and plan their travel accordingly.
allpointbulletin.com
Proposition 5 wins by 20 votes; Sefzik wins north county votes
Whatcom County Auditor’s Office finalized November 2022 election results on November 28. While the last ballots to be counted didn’t change much for the candidates, they did swing the race for one county proposition. Proposition 5, the Whatcom County children’s initiative levy lid lift, passed by 20 votes...
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County WSDOT traffic cameras tell of driving challenges during winter precipitation event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following images are from the Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) Whatcom County traffic cameras. They were taken while Whatcom County areas were dealing with freezing rain during a changeover from snow to rain on Friday, December 23rd. WSDOT along with law enforcement...
whatcom-news.com
Warming and expected mountain rain raise flood concerns for areas along the Nooksack River
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters in the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued an areal flood watch today, Friday, December 23rd, due to expected impacts from recent warming and moderate to heavy mountain rainfall expected over the next few days. Heavy rains are expected in the north...
whatcom-news.com
Truck tangled in wires blocks Guide Meridian at Pole Road
LYNDEN, Wash. — Washington State Patrol was dispatched about 3:45pm to a roundabout at the intersection of Guide Meridian and Pole Road due to a report of a stalled semi-truck and trailer. According to radio transmissions at the time, the truck had become tangled in wires. According to traffic...
lyndentribune.com
Authorities meeting daily to monitor approaching weather systems
WHATCOM -- Whatcom County will see a significant shift in the weather pattern beginning late Thursday night or early Friday morning. Temperatures will begin to climb slowly and precipitation will fall first in the form of snow, then a brief period of freezing rain followed by all rain.
whatcom-news.com
Snow and freezing rain bring Friday closures & delayed openings
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Mixed rain and snow, freezing rain and resulting transportation challenges are being cited as the reason many Whatcom County area agencies, organizations and business are canceling or delaying opening today, Friday, December 23rd. Note: Public schools are already on winter vacation break. Bellingham Technical College...
Tri-City Herald
Shot in Peaceful Valley neighbor dispute, they’re now back, ready for Whatcom duty
Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputies Ryan Rathbun and Jason Thompson, have been cleared to return to duty following months of recovery after both were shot in the face while on duty Feb. 10. “Deputy Rathbun and Deputy Thompson not only fought to survive the deadly attack that was launched...
We took a ride on a Bellingham snow plow. This is what operators want you to know
Crews began plowing neighborhoods and making service requests early Wednesday morning.
More snow, icy rain comes to Whatcom. Here are the impacts
Whatcom County was forecast to see between one-tenth and one-quarter inch of ice and 1-3 inches of snow.
lyndentribune.com
Berryman Loop Neighborhood is one of Lynden’s newest Facebook groups
LYNDEN — Christmas cookie exchange!. If that doesn’t catch one’s holiday eye … this is one of the latest postings of the Facebook group Berryman Loop Neighborhood, started by Janelle Rodriguez who lives on the Lynden cul-de-sac named Berryman Loop.
KGMI
Flood Watch in effect for Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Whatcom and Skagit Counties and other parts of central western Washington. Excessive rainfall and melting snow could cause rivers to swell. Urban flooding is likely as rainfall contributes to melting snow. An inch or more...
whatcom-news.com
Thousands without power in Whatcom County during freezing rain event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of localized power outages and electrical emergencies have been reported across much of Whatcom County since about 2:30pm today, Friday, December 23rd. It’s reported the over 3,400 Puget Sound Customer addresses were impacted as of 5pm. Freezing rain, with ice accumulations of more...
KGMI
Two men arrested for breaking into Bellingham home, assaulting owner
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Two Skagit County men were arrested after breaking into a Bellingham home and assaulting the owner. The suspects entered the home on Cain Lake Road on Monday, December 19th, and attempted to get the owner to leave, according to court documents. As the victim tried to...
Whatcom County woke up covered in compact snow and ice. Here’s the latest Saturday
Bellingham International Airport temperatures cracked freezing at 3 a.m. Saturday.
Flying out of Bellingham for the holidays? Remember — you can’t take Uber
The Port issues licenses to operate permits to a number of taxicabs, for-hire companies and hotel shuttle bus operators.
KGMI
Man arrested for threatening employees with knife in Fairhaven
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man was arrested after threatening store employees with a knife for several hours. Bellingham Police say that officers were called to the business in Fairhaven around 8:30 on Wednesday morning, December 21st. The suspect refused to leave the store for two hours, leading officers...
Icy roads in Bellingham? Here’s how to turn out of a skid
Even with plowing and salting, Bellingham still has some icy spots on the roads.
Multiple dogs found abandoned in Skagit County amid frigid temperatures
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Officials are urging pet owners to reach out for help instead of abandoning their furry friends after a string of dogs were found left out in the cold. At least four dogs have been left abandoned in Skagit County in recent days. Twelve-year-old miniature pinscher, Lulu,...
