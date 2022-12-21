ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 men arrested in connection with fatal stabbing at Phoenix apartments in SW Gainesville

By Javon L. Harris, The Gainesville Sun
 4 days ago
Two men are now behind bars in connection with a stabbing death that occurred Tuesday in southwest Gainesville.

Tasireous Townsend, 20, and D’Angelo Bridges, 18, face felony charges for a stabbing that left Reginald Flowers dead in a street at Phoenix Apartments, 3100 SW 26th Drive.

Townsend, described by police as the main perpetrator, is facing a first-degree murder charge while Bridges is charged with aggravated battery. Both men also have been charged with destroying, altering or concealing evidence.

According to the arrest report, here is what happened

It all started on Tuesday about 10:05 a.m. when Flowers confronted Townsend, who was seated inside a car, and began arguing with him, according to an arrest report.

Shootings:Gainesville Police Department responds to multiple drive-by shootings over the weekend

Decision time:Alachua County officials give city officials hard deadline to sell communications system

Bridges was walking nearby and observed the confrontation between Flowers and Townsend.

Shortly after Flowers opened the car door where Townsend was sitting, Bridges hit Flowers from behind with a metal stick, resulting in a physical fight between Bridges and Flowers, the report says.

As the two men were fighting, Townsend ran inside the home of a witness and grabbed a kitchen knife to confront Flowers.

Police say Townsend made multiple aggressive statements toward Flowers including “You really wanna do this do?” and told Flowers that he would kill him.

Flowers then swung a fist at Townsend, who reactively stabbed him in the chest, the report says. Flowers died from his injuries.

Townsend and Bridges fled the scene and threw away their weapons, which officers later recovered.

Bridges initially lied to police and said that Flowers was armed with a knife, but later admitted that the victim was unarmed with only Townsend wielding a weapon, according to the report. Bridges added that Townsend had concealed the knife under his shirt before returning to the fight.

Two witnesses saw the fight and told police that Townsend had said, “Do something else to make me kill you” to Flowers.

During a police interview, Townsend told investigators that he and Flowers had been in arguments before over women.

In one narrative, Townsend said that the stabbing was in self-defense, but also that he had “blacked out” during the stabbing itself, according to the arrest report.

Eventually, however, police say Townsend provided details about the stabbing he could not have known if he had blacked out, including that he only stabbed Flowers once in the chest.

Townsend also admitted to police that he has “anger issues” and “problems.”

Shortly after fleeing the scene, he was apprehended by officers exiting Town Park Apartments. Bridges was eventually located in the Phoenix neighborhood.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and encourages anyone with information to contact Detective Bernal at (352) 393-7729.

Javon L. Harris is a local government and social justice reporter for The Gainesville Sun. He can be reached by phone at (352) 338-3103, by email at jlharris@gannett.com or on Twitter @JavonLHarris_JD.

