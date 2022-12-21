The Guardian view on the Tories and the youth vote: Rishi Sunak doesn’t want it

Ryan Shorthouse blamed Rishi Sunak for failing millennials when he left the Conservative thinktank he founded.

“The Tory government has failed my generation – millennials – who have come of age and entered the labour market under 12 years of Tory rule, with punishing housing and childcare costs, combined with stagnant wages, preventing the building blocks of what Conservatives believe make the good life.” These were not the words of a young Labour supporter but a Tory, Ryan Shorthouse, on leaving the “liberal conservative” thinktank Bright Blue, which he founded. In his parting shot last month, Mr Shorthouse, 37, took aim at his “decent” fellow millennial Rishi Sunak for being “shortsighted politically and … a bad judge of character”.

One might be tempted to think that there was an ulterior motive to Mr Shorthouse’s outburst and dismiss it as sour grapes. But that would be wrong. Mr Shorthouse is a thoughtful Tory who deprecated his party’s descent into Brexit madness. The fading support of working-age voters is a threat to the Tories. YouGov’s December polling found that only 13% of voters between the ages of 25 and 49 would consider voting for the party were there an election tomorrow. For 18- to 24-year-olds the figure is 6%.

It is obvious why today’s students feel aggrieved with Tory baby boomers, who enjoyed free university tuition but support raising university costs for them. The Conservative dependence upon an older electorate – sustained by a large age gap in turnout – is having policy consequences. This month’s strikes underline how hard the working-age generation has been squeezed, while pensions are protected. The Tories are unable to resolve internal differences and come up with a sales pitch for younger voters. In 2022, the average house price is about £295,000 – but the median UK annual salary is £33,000. Given that home ownership usually correlates with voting Conservative, these figures ought to worry Mr Sunak.

Patrick English of YouGov noted that the prime minister’s recent compromise with his backbenchers will probably block housebuilding, and risks pushing the young out of cities in search of affordable accommodation. This might doom Conservative majorities in the commuter belt. The contradiction Mr Sunak cannot resolve is that increasing housing supply would help younger people by threatening prices and creating alternatives to the private rental market, but would be against the interests of the Conservatives’ electoral coalition. Mr Sunak seems out of touch with ordinary people’s concerns. When Labour’s Catherine McKinnell told the prime minister at Tuesday’s Commons liaison committee that the number of young mothers dropping out of the workforce “is going up” due to childcare costs, he responded with a pat comment that Britain had a lot of working women but “there’s always work to do”.

Without accruing capital, the young have few reasons to support capitalism. Last year, the sociologist Phil Burton-Cartledge suggested that, by banking on the old and the propertied, the Conservatives were sowing the seeds of their own destruction. What will happen, he asked in Falling Down, when today’s young grow old? The Tories aren’t waiting to find out. The list of acceptable identification documents in the new voter ID requirement disadvantages younger people. Pensioners are still spread across the country, making them crucial in every constituency, while younger voters remain clustered in cities, weakening their electoral clout. Nevertheless, Mr Sunak is oddly incurious about millennial voters. Sunakism aims to remember the past as better than it was, especially when the present doesn’t feel so good. But a country where the young cannot effect political change will be a bleak and stagnant place.