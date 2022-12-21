ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solana Beach, CA

Times of San Diego

Juan Ortega Convicted of Murdering Estranged Wife, Sister in Escondido

A man who killed his estranged wife and her sister in Escondido was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and other charges. Juan Carlos Ortega, 38, is expected to be sentenced next month to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the August 2018 deaths of 30-year-old Veronica Soto Ortega and 26-year-old Ana Soto. Both victims’ bodies were discovered miles apart from each other on Aug. 9, 2018.
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

3 Hospitalized After Pursuit Ends in Ambulance Crash in Oceanside

Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday night after a suspect drove off from deputies and crashed into an ambulance in Oceanside, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to calls of an altercation at a Vista home around 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to...
OCEANSIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Arrests Made in Fatal Shooting

On December 11th, 2022, at around 5:45pm, numerous 911 calls were received by the Escondido Police Dispatch Center reporting gunshots heard in the area of the flood control channel at Hickory St. A 16-year-old victim was found in the flood control channel. The victim was transported to the hospital and unfortunately was pronounced dead around 6:45pm.
ESCONDIDO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

MAN SAVES LIFE OF FELLOW INMATE WITH NARCAN DURING OVERDOSE

December 23, 2022 (San Diego) -- An incarcerated person has used a lifesaving medication available in the common housing areas of all county jails to assist another incarcerated person in medical distress. This is the eighth time an incarcerated individual has administered Naloxone since the San Diego County Sheriff's Department made the nasal spray accessible to the incarcerated population at county jails in June 2022.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Beer Bandit Shoots at 7-Eleven Worker After Being Tackled: SDPD

Three men are at large Thursday after stealing beer and then shooting at a store employee in the Swan Canyon neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers responded at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to a 7-Eleven store at 3105 Fairmount Ave. where they learned three men entered the store, grabbed several cases of beer and attempted to leave without paying for them, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Babysitter Arrested in Three Molestation Cases; San Diego Police Seek Other Victims

The San Diego Police Department arrested a babysitter charged with a series of child molestation cases and is encouraging other victims to speak out. Detectives with the San Diego Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit arrested 22-year-old Zayne St. Julien of Poway in connection to three separate child molestation cases in the San Diego Region.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Police Keep Arresting Homeless But Cases Go Nowhere

San Diego police continue citing and arresting unsheltered homeless people for blocking sidewalks and sleeping where they shouldn’t, but these cases continue to go nowhere. This summer, inewsource published a series of investigations that found a dramatic spike in arrests, revealed police and city officials violating court orders, and highlighted a disconnect between the mayor and city attorney about how best to handle people living on the sidewalk.
SAN DIEGO, CA

