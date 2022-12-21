Read full article on original website
4 teens arrested in deadly shooting of 16-year-old boy
Four teenagers were arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy, said the Escondido Police Department.
4 Juveniles Arrested in Escondido Shooting Death of Boy in a Flood Control Channel
Four juveniles were arrested on suspicion of murder in the gang-related shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in a flood control channel, the Escondido Police Department said Saturday. Police received reports of gunshots heard in the Hickory Street flood control channel at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 11, police said. The...
Poway man accused of molesting 3 boys he babysat pleads not guilty
A Poway man accused of molesting three boys he was hired to babysit pleaded not guilty Thursday to six counts of lewd acts on a child.
Man hit, killed on I-15 identified
A pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 15 in North County earlier this month was identified, officials said.
Babysitter Who Connected with Families Online Pleads Not Guilty to Molestation Charges
A Poway man accused of molesting three boys he was hired to babysit pleaded not guilty Thursday to six counts of lewd acts on a child. Zayne St. Julien, 22, was arrested Tuesday as he was exiting an airplane at San Diego International Airport, according to police. St. Julien is...
Juan Ortega Convicted of Murdering Estranged Wife, Sister in Escondido
A man who killed his estranged wife and her sister in Escondido was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and other charges. Juan Carlos Ortega, 38, is expected to be sentenced next month to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the August 2018 deaths of 30-year-old Veronica Soto Ortega and 26-year-old Ana Soto. Both victims’ bodies were discovered miles apart from each other on Aug. 9, 2018.
NBC San Diego
3 Hospitalized After Pursuit Ends in Ambulance Crash in Oceanside
Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday night after a suspect drove off from deputies and crashed into an ambulance in Oceanside, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to calls of an altercation at a Vista home around 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to...
Jury finds Solana Beach woman accused of killing her stepfather guilty of 1st degree murder
VISTA, Calif. — After a little over one day of deliberations, a jury in North County found Jade Janks, 39, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her stepdad after finding nude photos of her on the stepfather's computer. The verdict is the end of a week-plus murder...
Orange County teen accused of killing mother, escaping custody, indicted for manufacturing weapon in jail
An Orange County teen accused of stabbing his mother to death and then escaping custody has been indicted Thursday on felony charges of manufacturing a weapon in jail. Ike Souzer, 19, from Garden Grove, was indicted by the Orange County Grand Jury on felony charges for “manufacturing a shank while being housed at the Orange […]
northcountydailystar.com
Arrests Made in Fatal Shooting
On December 11th, 2022, at around 5:45pm, numerous 911 calls were received by the Escondido Police Dispatch Center reporting gunshots heard in the area of the flood control channel at Hickory St. A 16-year-old victim was found in the flood control channel. The victim was transported to the hospital and unfortunately was pronounced dead around 6:45pm.
Motorcyclist killed in fiery head-on collision in La Jolla identified
A motorcyclist killed in a head-on collision earlier this month in La Jolla was identified Thursday by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.
eastcountymagazine.org
MAN SAVES LIFE OF FELLOW INMATE WITH NARCAN DURING OVERDOSE
December 23, 2022 (San Diego) -- An incarcerated person has used a lifesaving medication available in the common housing areas of all county jails to assist another incarcerated person in medical distress. This is the eighth time an incarcerated individual has administered Naloxone since the San Diego County Sheriff's Department made the nasal spray accessible to the incarcerated population at county jails in June 2022.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Beer Bandit Shoots at 7-Eleven Worker After Being Tackled: SDPD
Three men are at large Thursday after stealing beer and then shooting at a store employee in the Swan Canyon neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers responded at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to a 7-Eleven store at 3105 Fairmount Ave. where they learned three men entered the store, grabbed several cases of beer and attempted to leave without paying for them, said Officer Robert Heims.
Oceanside Police arrest man who got stuck behind wall at gym
A person described by Oceanside Police as a “wannabe Spider-Man” had to be rescued Thursday night after he fell behind a wall at a gym and could not get out.
Hit-and-run crash kills woman in Lemon Grove: CHP
A woman driving on State Route 94 was killed when another driver hit her vehicle and then left the scene, said the California Highway Patrol.
chulavistatoday.com
Babysitter Arrested in Three Molestation Cases; San Diego Police Seek Other Victims
The San Diego Police Department arrested a babysitter charged with a series of child molestation cases and is encouraging other victims to speak out. Detectives with the San Diego Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit arrested 22-year-old Zayne St. Julien of Poway in connection to three separate child molestation cases in the San Diego Region.
Pedestrian Seriously Injured by Commuter Train at Old Town Station
A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday after he was struck by a Coaster commuter train in Old Town, the San Diego Police Department said. The man, said to be about 40 years old, was hit by a North County Transit District Coaster around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Old Town Transit Center, according to SDPD Officer David O’Brien.
San Diego Police Keep Arresting Homeless But Cases Go Nowhere
San Diego police continue citing and arresting unsheltered homeless people for blocking sidewalks and sleeping where they shouldn’t, but these cases continue to go nowhere. This summer, inewsource published a series of investigations that found a dramatic spike in arrests, revealed police and city officials violating court orders, and highlighted a disconnect between the mayor and city attorney about how best to handle people living on the sidewalk.
Holocaust survivor returns to remodeled home in East San Diego County
local Holocaust survivor returned to a remodeled East County home after community members rallied to help renovate it.
Bystander tackles gunman after 7-Eleven robbery
Three thieves, one armed, stole several cases of beer from a 7-Eleven Wednesday night, said the San Diego Police Department.
