ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

The Easiest Way To Transfer Data To Your New Samsung Galaxy

Android lets you back up your phone's data quickly so you can restore it when upgrading your phone or switching devices. You can create backups of your photos, videos, files, call logs, texts, apps, and device preferences. But even if you haven't created backups, switching devices doesn't mean you have to lose any data whatsoever.
SlashGear

The 10 Best MacBook Pro Alternatives

If you want a MacBook Pro alternative that runs Windows, there are quite a few options. Here are the 10 best MacBook Pro alternatives you can buy right now.
SlashGear

How To Copy And Paste On Android Phones

Android devices have come a long way since their launch in 2008, constantly adding and refining features. The first phone to debut the Android operating system was the T-Mobile G1, also called HTC Dream. It came with 192MB of RAM, supported 3G connectivity, and ran on a Qualcomm chipset. The first iPhone came out a year earlier in 2007, but the G1 had quite a few advantages, including a notification drawer, a customizable home screen, and the ability to copy and paste text, which the iPhone didn't get until 2009 (per Engadget). That's right, this feature has been present on Android since the beginning, over 15 years ago, and it's here to stay.
SlashGear

Surface Pro 9 Review: Arrested Development

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The Surface Pro 9 comes with a whole host of questions a reviewer has to ask. Am I reviewing a laptop? Am I reviewing a tablet? What happens if it's good at one thing, but not the other? None of these are original thoughts, mind you. They've been asked since the original Surface came out nine generations ago. So where are we today?
SlashGear

Settings On Your iPhone That Are Ruining Your Experience

The iPhone isn't the only name in the smartphone game but it's certainly one of the biggest. It's practically the poster child for the smartphone generation and a big part of the reason why is consistency. Even as Apple's flagship device has evolved over time, iPhone users always know what they're going to get. Smooshed inside a machine little bigger than a pack of cards are technologies capable of granting access to all of the world's knowledge and an open line of communication to just about anywhere on Earth.
SlashGear

Why Your Xbox Series X|S Is Slow And What You Need To Do To Fix It

While upgrading to an Xbox Series X|S is a great way to elevate your gaming experience, choppy online gameplay and slow downloads are quick ways to ruin your brand-new, next-gen set-up. In addition, the Series X|S's features, like the upgraded processor and lightning-fast SSD, will all be dulled if your network is slow and experiencing difficulties. According to Xbox, you might already notice this happening if your games take longer to update than usual or cannot get through an online session without severe lag.
SlashGear

SlashGear

60K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy