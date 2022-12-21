Wind chills in Sioux Falls could fall below -40 degrees. How often does that happen?

Earlier this week, the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls put out a tweet, showing the "White Christmas history" in Sioux Falls and highlighting how often there's been either new or existing snowfall in the area on Dec. 25.

Since 1952, the odds have been pretty good. We've only had a snowless Christmas 26 times in the past 70 years, most recently in 2021.

With snow on the ground, more snowfall expected this week, including a chance on Christmas Day, and cold temperatures, a white Christmas this year is basically a given.

And while you might want to take a trip outside to marvel at a winter wonderland on Christmas, the high is forecast to be 18 degrees. Even more so, venturing outside your home over the next couple of days is likely to be dangerous.

From Wednesday night through Saturday morning, Sioux Falls will be under a wind chill warning as the city experiences a brutal cold the likes of which it rarely sees.

Temperatures are expected to fall to lows of -16 degrees on Wednesday night, with wind chill values that could reach -41 degrees. As winds pick on throughout Thursday, those wind chill values could fall even lower, to -44 degrees.

That's cold enough to lead to frostbite in about 10 minutes. The NWS has urged caution for travelers who may be driving over the next few days, emphasizing, "Anyone stranded outside or in an inoperable vehicle could quickly encounter a life-threatening situation."

Wind chills that low are much more rare than a white Christmas, with the NWS saying earlier this week that during the "cool season" months between 1948 and 2019, only 0.7% of days had wind chill values that dipped below -40 degrees.

And it may be hard to believe if you have to go outside, but those won't be the worst the city has ever seen.

Another tweet from the NWS in anticipation of the life-threatening temperatures showed the lowest the wind chill index has ever been between Dec. 22 and Dec. 24 in the city since 1948.

It hit -50 on Dec. 22, 1989, and -54 on Dec. 23, 1983. And on Dec. 24, 1983, it fell to -57, which is also the coldest value recorded in Sioux Falls since 1948.