Oxford, MS

What Suntarine Perkins signing with Lane Kiffin over Alabama means for Ole Miss football

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
RALEIGH — Lane Kiffin is victorious.

Kiffin, who gave himself the nickname "Portal King" in January, shifted gears and won big during the early signing period and landed Suntarine Perkins. The four-star recruit signed with Ole Miss football at Raleigh High School on Wednesday.

Kiffin, in his third year as Rebels coach, landed the No. 1 recruit in the state despite a three-game losing streak to finish conference play and rumors linking him to Auburn's vacant head coaching position in November.

Kiffin signed a contract extension with Ole Miss on Nov. 29, and nearly a month later he delivered one of the most coveted recruits in the nation. He fought off fierce competition from Alabama and coach Nick Saban in the process.

Oxford is a destination for top-tier talent because of Kiffin, whether it's in the transfer portal with Jaxson Dart or Perkins choosing the Rebels over the Crimson Tide.

"When (Kiffin) came in, he turned the program around," Perkins said. "He recruits great players. He's a great coach and I love him.

"All my life I've been raised as an Alabama fan, but I always want to play against the best. I want to beat the best and it felt good to stay home and put on for your hometown."

OLE MISS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

SUNTARINE PERKINS DELEVERS A STATE TITLE

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Perkins is the No. 2 linebacker nationally and No. 47 recruit in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The senior led Raleigh (14-1) to the first state championship in program history with a 55-52 victory over Noxubee County on Dec. 2. He had 334 rushing yards, four touchdowns, six tackles and an interception in the narrow victory.

Perkins was second on the team with 92 tackles and five sacks along with four interceptions, four fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in 15 games. He also also led the team with 2,078 rushing yards and 32 TDs and had 12 catches for 291 yards and two TDs.

The former safety played all across the defense for the Lions, and that versatility combined with his two-way ability might be utilized in Oxford.

"Can do it all," Kiffin tweeted Wednesday. "Might have to steal you from the defense to play a little running back. Thanks for staying home."

Kiffin was in Hattiesburg to watch Perkins deliver in Raleigh's state championship victory. The duo discussed the possibility of Perkins having a wildcat package for the Rebels next season. Perkins watched how Kiffin utilized Quinshon Judkins closely this year. The freshman running back set program records with 1,476 rushing yards and 16 TDs.

Perkins is open to playing anywhere on the field for Kiffin.

"It really don't matter to me," Perkins said. "I just want to play ball. I like linebacker because I like to hit but it really don't even matter to me."

MISSISSIPPI STATE FOOTBALL RECRUITING

DANDY DOZEN

Perkins also received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida and Georgia, among others. However, the Crimson Tide separated themselves from the rest of the pack as the early signing period approached. Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding also traveled to watch Perkins in the MHSAA Class 3A championship game.

Ultimately, the allure of the Crimson Tide wasn't enough to lure Perkins away. He joined Ayden Williams and Jamarious Brown as three of the top five in-state recruits signed with Ole Miss. Perkins' history with the Rebels was too much for any coach, even Saban, to come between, and Kiffin capitalized.

"Since I was in the eighth grade I've been going to Ole Miss," Perkins said. "It just feels like home. The people I know feel like family. They show more love, and I'm ready to rock out with them."

The Clarion Ledger

