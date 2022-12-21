ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss football loses commitment from Neeo Avery, four-star edge, on early signing day

By David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
OXFORD — Make it three defections from Ole Miss football's Class of 2023 in the last three days.

Four-star edge rusher Neeo Avery signed with Maryland on Wednesday afternoon to stay in his home state.

The 247Sports Composite ranked Avery as the No. 314 overall prospect in this cycle and the No. 38 edge rusher. He had committed to join the Rebels' class on July 31.

Avery joins four-star quarterback Marcel Reed and three-star tackle Izavion Miller, who both decommitted from Ole Miss on Monday. Four-star wideout Marvin Burks Jr. flipped to Missouri in early December, too.

That dropped the Rebels' class to 33rd nationally as of early Wednesday afternoon.

But coach Lane Kiffin indicated that Ole Miss certainly isn't done, signaling that the 11 pledges who signed their National Letters of Intent to play for Ole Miss on Wednesday served more as a start rather than a finished product.

"It's so incomplete compared to what this will look like when we start spring ball, let alone camp," Kiffin said.

MEET THE CLASS:Ole Miss football recruiting class 2023: Meet Rebels' early signees for Lane Kiffin

GARRISON:How Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin prioritized familiarity by hiring John Garrison

MBB:North Alabama basketball tops Ole Miss to beat an SEC team for the first time

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

