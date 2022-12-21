ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

One man arrested, two sought in Knoxville armed robbery turned homicide

By Liz Kellar, Knoxville News Sentinel
 4 days ago
Knoxville police have arrested one man and are seeking two others in connection with the Nov. 23 fatal shooting of 49-year-old Knoxville resident Frank Vinson.

Vinson was shot outside of his Park City home on East Fifth Avenue following what was believed to be an attempted robbery, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said in a press release.

Vinson was found dead from a gunshot wound and the shooting remains under investigation, a police department spokesperson said in a press release.

Officers had responded at around 2 a.m. Nov. 23 to the shooting, which happened outside Vinson's home, a press release stated. There were reports of multiple people running away from the scene after the shooting.

One man with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound to the leg was dropped off at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies later found the driver, and there was a second man with a gunshot wound to the arm inside. He was taken to UT Medical, the release stated.

According to the release, one of the suspects, Damante Golden, 29, of Knoxville, was already in custody after a Nov. 26 arrest on an unrelated warrant charging him with being a felon in possession of a weapon. According to court records, an gun found in Golden's vehicle after his arrest has been linked to Vinson's homicide scene. On Wednesday, Golden was charged with homicide in attempted perpetration of another crime. No bond has yet been set, according to court records.

According to court records, the three men were believed to have gone to Vinson's home to buy liquor from him but then attempted to rob him.

The other suspects are the two men who were also shot during the incident and treated for nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds, the release stated. Arrest warrants have been obtained for the men, who are considered armed and dangerous, but their whereabouts are unknown.

The police department is urging anyone with information to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter for Knox News. She can be reached by email at lkellar@knoxnews.com.

