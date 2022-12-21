ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Weigel's generously directs its Milk Fund donations to Empty Stocking Fund

By Sarah Riley, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago

The holidays are all about giving, and we're so pleased Weigel's has once again chosen to its use longstanding Milk Fund to contribute to our News Sentinel Charities Empty Stocking Fund .

With a shared goal of helping our East Tennessee neighbors facing food insecurity, the Knoxville-based convenience stores company has contributed $8,000 this year.

“Weigel's became a sponsor of the Milk Fund in 1987. We have been a sponsor, without interruption, ever since. Since we're a local dairy, it is a natural tie-in," said Bill Weigel, chairman.

"The company focuses its charitable efforts on programs that benefit East Tennesseans.  It makes it fun for all of us. We’re blessed to help.”

Weigel's annual contribution has grown by leaps and bounds since that early relationship, thanks to the community's generosity and the company leadership's commitment to giving back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZao4_0jqQtbSK00

Every dollar donated by companies like Weigel's and other local philanthropists goes to our effort to buy food for families during the holidays. Empty Stocking Fund boxes include items for a holiday meal plus other staples.

This year, 3,000 families received food boxes!

With this year's holiday distribution behind us, we're collecting funds now to help pay for meals in 2023, which could be another economically unpredictable year. Go to esfknox.org to learn more and give.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Weigel's generously directs its Milk Fund donations to Empty Stocking Fund

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023. Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
ROCKWOOD, TN
WBIR

TVA: Power demands far exceeded usual December levels on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority said it is working with power companies across East Tennessee to manage some of the highest powers it has seen in its nearly 90-year history. They said that usually in December, demand reaches around 24,000 megawatts. On Dec. 23, power demands surpassed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Electricity companies say rolling blackouts end throughout East TN after unprecedented power system demands

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority that extremely cold temperatures across the region are creating unprecedented demands on the power system. The Knoxville Utilities Board at around 1:30 p.m. that TVA lifted their rolling outage requirement. They also said crews would continue working to repair damage caused by strong winds. The Lenoir City Utilities Board said the same thing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Member of Blount Memorial Hospital board resigns

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — One member of the Blount Memorial Hospital board has stepped down after several weeks of controversy, and after they filed a lawsuit asking to be recognized as independent from "political control" from Blount County. Scott Powell resigned on Friday, citing "business and family reasons," according...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Blount County warming shelter open during Christmas weekend

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds of people are homeless in Blount County, and a warming shelter in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church of Maryville is up and running around the clock for those seeking relief from the frigid weather. “This was alright,” Frank Greico said. “I...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Rolling blackouts ended in East Tenn. counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rolling blackouts have ended after starting again in East Tennessee counties. The Tennessee Valley Authority required power companies to resume the rolling blackouts due to extreme demand on the system. However, TVA officials announced that the rolling blackouts would stop at 12:00 p.m. because the power...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

What restaurants are open on Christmas?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fire destroys Cocke County home on Christmas Eve

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire destroyed a Cocke County home on Saturday, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency officials. As of 6:30 a.m., multiple agencies were on the scene on Salem Road to manage the fire, but the home was declared a total loss. CCEMA officials said...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy