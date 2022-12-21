The holidays are all about giving, and we're so pleased Weigel's has once again chosen to its use longstanding Milk Fund to contribute to our News Sentinel Charities Empty Stocking Fund .

With a shared goal of helping our East Tennessee neighbors facing food insecurity, the Knoxville-based convenience stores company has contributed $8,000 this year.

“Weigel's became a sponsor of the Milk Fund in 1987. We have been a sponsor, without interruption, ever since. Since we're a local dairy, it is a natural tie-in," said Bill Weigel, chairman.

"The company focuses its charitable efforts on programs that benefit East Tennesseans. It makes it fun for all of us. We’re blessed to help.”

Weigel's annual contribution has grown by leaps and bounds since that early relationship, thanks to the community's generosity and the company leadership's commitment to giving back.

Every dollar donated by companies like Weigel's and other local philanthropists goes to our effort to buy food for families during the holidays. Empty Stocking Fund boxes include items for a holiday meal plus other staples.

This year, 3,000 families received food boxes!

With this year's holiday distribution behind us, we're collecting funds now to help pay for meals in 2023, which could be another economically unpredictable year. Go to esfknox.org to learn more and give.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Weigel's generously directs its Milk Fund donations to Empty Stocking Fund