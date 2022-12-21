Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Help still available even after registration ends to get into cold weather shelters
AUSTIN, Texas — Hundreds of people are seeking shelter during these freezing temperatures. Friday, alone, overnight cold weather shelters in Austin kept more than 450 people warm. The shelters opened Thursday night and will be available until Sunday night. Registration Saturday started at 6 p.m. and ended at 8...
CBS Austin
Trail of Lights to close early Friday due to cold weather
The Trail of Lights at Zilker Park is open Friday night -- but due to the below freezing temperatures they will be closing early. All guests must enter the trail before 8:30 p.m. The Austin Trail of Lights will open tonight, December 23rd, with an adjusted gate close time of...
CBS Austin
Microwave malfunction starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A kitchen fire that broke out at a Cedar Park house on Christmas Eve displaced four people. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane at around 12:01 p.m. AFD said the fire was knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and smoke removal.
CBS Austin
ATCEMS responds to 315 system incidents in 24 hours, twelve were environmentally related
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Travis County EMS helps the community and responds to a total of 331 incidents in a 24 hour period due to the cold weather freeze. Medics report there are 325 total system responses that included 12 environmental incidents, six cold weather shelter transports and one carbon monoxide incident response. In a tweet, ATCEMS mentioned responding to 315 total 911 incidents.
CBS Austin
Austin Fire, ATCEMS respond to combined 1,205 calls on Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire crews responded to an overall 1,205 incidents across Central Texas in the 24-hour period on Friday. ATCEMS said personnel responded to 382 9-1-1 calls. Of those incidents, 41 were environmentally related. Two calls were for carbon monoxide exposures. The ATCEMS...
CBS Austin
Two displaced following apartment fire in West Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are displaced following an apartment fire in West Austin Friday night. The Austin Fire Department said the 2-alarm fire happened at Neely Canyon apartments at 8200 Neely Drive at around 6:54 p.m. Firefighters said the blaze was seen coming from the chimney and roof...
CBS Austin
Leander residents trying to stay warm after Atmos Energy gas service problems
LEANDER, Texas — Many Central Texas residents are still experiencing low gas pressure Friday night which is creating problems with the heat in their homes. Round Rock, Cedar Park, and Leander residents are all connected to Atmos Energy, which is causing headaches for some. The Railroad Commission of Texas...
CBS Austin
Austin in top 15 best cities for New Year's celebration, according to WalletHub
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is ranked in the top 15 best U.S. cities for safely ringing in the new year, according to a WalletHub study. With the New Year's around the corner and 70 percent of Americans spending at least $50 on food and drinks for the occasion, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2022's Best Cities for New Year's report.
CBS Austin
One firefighter injured after house fire in East Austin
The Austin Fire Department says one of their firefighters was injured after a house fire in east Austin Thursday night. AFD responded to the fire at an unoccupied home on McKinley Avenue off Airport Boulevard around 10 p.m. Around 10:18 p.m. AFD tweeted a photo showing large flames coming from...
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
CBS Austin
Flights delayed, canceled at ABIA as winter storm and frigid cold sweeps across the U.S.
AUSTIN, Texas — 30 flights have been canceled on Thursday at Austin Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) due to the severe weather sweeping across the U.S. However, airport officials say operations have been running smoothly. There were some long lines Thursday afternoon but travelers were able to get through security fine with just enough time to make their flights.
CBS Austin
Still Austin's Very Merry Music Special: Willow City and "The Magic of Christmas"
We’re continuing to rock around the Christmas tree for Still Austin Whiskey Company’s Very Merry Music Special. Two talented brothers from central Texas, Willow City share their new single “The Magic of Christmas.” Written earlier this year, they were inspired by the question “What if we had to explain Christmas to someone who had never heard of it?” The result is a whimsical tune you’ll be humming all season. Here’s Willow City with “The Magic of Christmas.”
CBS Austin
Authorities recover body of missing person near Pennybacker Bridge
AUSTIN, Texas — The body of a missing person was recovered on Christmas Eve in West Austin near the Pennybacker Bridge, authorities said. The Austin Police Department, Austin-Travis County EMS, and Austin Fire crews responded to a call of a deceased body discovered in the 5400 block of North Capital of Texas Highway at around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.
CBS Austin
Gas improved for Atmos Energy customers, frustrated by lack of communication
AUSTIN, Texas — A chilly day both outdoors and indoors for Atmos Energy customers. The natural gas distributor calls for energy conservation while temperatures remain below freezing. Friday morning, several Atmos Energy customers reported little to no natural gas pressure at their homes. In Central Texas, Atmos serves the...
CBS Austin
Still Austin's Very Merry Music Special: Ray Benson with a Texas twist on a classic story
Now to help us *wrap* up our Still Austin Very Merry Music Special is our favorite guy with a white beard and beloved by many, but we’re not talking about Santa! Here in Texas, we’re talking about Ray Benson, Grammy-Award winning front man for Asleep at the Wheel, and friend of the show! He’s put a lone star spin on a classic Christmas story. Take a listen.
CBS Austin
Still Austin's Very Merry Music Special: The Tiarras with "Jingle Bells"
This powerhouse Texas sister trio draws inspiration from rock, Latin, pop, soul reggae, and the blues in an effort to create a new sound. Four our Still Austin Very Merry Music Special they put their Fa-La-La spin on a holiday classic. Check out The Tiarras performing 'Jingle Bells.' If you want to see The Tiarras perform live you can on January 7th at Antone's.
CBS Austin
Still Austin Very Merry Music Special: Watch the full show now!
It's our Still Austin Whiskey Co Verry Merry Music Special! Trevor Scott and Chelsey Khan have gathered a few of our favorite music friends for a full hour of holiday tunes. Enjoy music from Frederico7, Austin Gay Men's Chorus, Willow City, Nagavalli with AJ Vallejo, Asleep at the Wheel, and Andrew Tran. Plus, we're mixing up a cozy cocktail from Still Austin Whiskey Co that will warm you up in this frigid weather. So Grab a cup of cocoa and turn it up!
CBS Austin
CLEAR Alert has been issued for a missing 24-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO – A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a missing 24-year-old man. Malik Johnson was last seen at the 7400 block of Kitty Hawk Road at around 12 p.m. on Thursday. He is 5’10” and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue and orange shirts and red slippers. He was not wearing a shirt.
