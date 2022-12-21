We’re continuing to rock around the Christmas tree for Still Austin Whiskey Company’s Very Merry Music Special. Two talented brothers from central Texas, Willow City share their new single “The Magic of Christmas.” Written earlier this year, they were inspired by the question “What if we had to explain Christmas to someone who had never heard of it?” The result is a whimsical tune you’ll be humming all season. Here’s Willow City with “The Magic of Christmas.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO