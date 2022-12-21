We’ll soon close out a tough year for investors. Financial assets like stocks, bonds and crypto struggled as inflation soared and the Federal Reserve continually raised interest rates in an attempt to bring down those spiraling consumer prices. The S&P 500 index is down around 19% since the beginning of the year, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost around 9%. The worst losses of the major benchmarks were concentrated in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which is down more than 30% since the beginning of January.

3 DAYS AGO