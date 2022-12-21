ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

astaga.com

Most of the Bitcoin supply is now loss-making

Bitcoin was one of the best performing asset class between 2011 and 2021, however the yr 2022 has introduced nothing however ache. After rising 14X from its pandemic low in March 2020 to its all-time excessive in November 2021 of $68,739, Bitcoin has struggled amid risk-off surroundings. Pullback has been...
astaga.com

Litecoin (LTC/USD) settles at $65 support. Who has a chance now?

The cryptocurrency must recuperate above key transferring averages. Litecoin (LTC/USD) correction may now be over. In its newest market dip, the cryptocurrency settled at an anticipated help of $65. The bulls have now defended this important zone, suggesting {that a} restoration may very well be nicely on track. However there may very well be a catch.
astaga.com

Bitcoin Volatility Will Spike By End 2022, But Which Way?

Bitcoin is caught at its present ranges, however the market would possibly start transferring once more earlier than 2023 makes its entry. The important thing elements shaping international markets are altering, and cryptocurrencies are sure to observe the overall pattern into the brand new 12 months. As of this writing,...
astaga.com

Ethereum Stalls At $1,200, Why Bears Still Have The Upper Hand

Ethereum remains to be carefully mirroring the value of bitcoin via the bear market and that has seen its value principally stall within the final day in tandem with BTC. ETH’s value is presently resting simply above $1,200, and whereas this may have served as a superb bounce-off level for the digital asset, it exhibits no indicators of doing so.
astaga.com

Bitcoin struggles but Okcoin CEO thinks 3 catalysts will make it bullish

Okcoin CEO expects Bitcoin’s bear market to be pushed by key developments. The cryptocurrency may come beneath stress after falling under shifting averages. No Santa Claus rally for Bitcoin (BTC/USD) lovers? That is the clearest signal because the BTC price crashed under the shifting averages. Regardless of bulls efficiently defending $16,000, Bitcoin is much away from a bullish market. Nonetheless, the CEO of the crypto trade Okcoin is throwing insights on what to have a look at for a bullish Bitcoin motion.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock Down 52% In One Day: When And Why It Happened

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report may be having a rough 2022, and certain days of trading have been painful to watch this year. But over 22 years ago, AAPL endured single-day losses that few investors would handle with much grace today. The stock was down about 52% on September 29, 2000.
Money

Here's What Experts Predict for the Stock Market in 2023 — and What Investors Should Do

We’ll soon close out a tough year for investors. Financial assets like stocks, bonds and crypto struggled as inflation soared and the Federal Reserve continually raised interest rates in an attempt to bring down those spiraling consumer prices. The S&P 500 index is down around 19% since the beginning of the year, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost around 9%. The worst losses of the major benchmarks were concentrated in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which is down more than 30% since the beginning of January.
astaga.com

Can Cardano (ADA) Price Blast Past $3 In The 2023 Bull Run?

With 2023 quickly approaching, buyers are searching for indicators that might trace on the future value actions of Cardano (ADA) in a crypto market that’s nonetheless recuperating from a tough yr. Nevertheless, the Cardano mission witnessed a substantial amount of success when it comes to the growing variety of new crypto wallets, because it grew by 22,000 since early January.
The Associated Press

Wall Street ends higher, still winds up with 3rd weekly loss

A choppy day on Wall Street ended with broad gains for stocks Friday, though most of the major indexes wound up with their third weekly loss in a row. Mixed economic news weighed on stocks early on, but the indexes rebounded by late afternoon amid relatively light trading ahead of a long holiday weekend. The S&P 500 reversed a 0.7% loss to close 0.6% higher. With one week left of trading in 2022, the benchmark index is down 19.3% for the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite eked out a 0.2% gain. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their third straight weekly loss.
TheStreet

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Down, Dashing Santa Claus Rally Hopes

Stocks ended sharply lower Thursday, dashing hopes of a last-minute Santa Claus rally, after strong consumer confidence data and better-than-feared earnings failed to offset negative news from semiconductor giant Micron Technology (MU) - Get Free Report, which announced plans to lay off 10% of its workforce. The Dow Jones Industrial...
astaga.com

Uniswap allows crypto purchases using credit cards, but how is UNI price behaving?

Uniswap partnered with Moonpay for crypto purchases utilizing a bank card and debit card. Uniswap token is below bear strain amid slight intraday positive factors. UNI may proceed decrease as traders present little curiosity. In an exceedingly bear market, any constructive cryptocurrency news is welcome. Buyers would need to capitalise...

