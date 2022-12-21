Read full article on original website
astaga.com
Most of the Bitcoin supply is now loss-making
Bitcoin was one of the best performing asset class between 2011 and 2021, however the yr 2022 has introduced nothing however ache. After rising 14X from its pandemic low in March 2020 to its all-time excessive in November 2021 of $68,739, Bitcoin has struggled amid risk-off surroundings. Pullback has been...
astaga.com
Litecoin (LTC/USD) settles at $65 support. Who has a chance now?
The cryptocurrency must recuperate above key transferring averages. Litecoin (LTC/USD) correction may now be over. In its newest market dip, the cryptocurrency settled at an anticipated help of $65. The bulls have now defended this important zone, suggesting {that a} restoration may very well be nicely on track. However there may very well be a catch.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Volatility Will Spike By End 2022, But Which Way?
Bitcoin is caught at its present ranges, however the market would possibly start transferring once more earlier than 2023 makes its entry. The important thing elements shaping international markets are altering, and cryptocurrencies are sure to observe the overall pattern into the brand new 12 months. As of this writing,...
astaga.com
Ethereum Stalls At $1,200, Why Bears Still Have The Upper Hand
Ethereum remains to be carefully mirroring the value of bitcoin via the bear market and that has seen its value principally stall within the final day in tandem with BTC. ETH’s value is presently resting simply above $1,200, and whereas this may have served as a superb bounce-off level for the digital asset, it exhibits no indicators of doing so.
astaga.com
Bitcoin struggles but Okcoin CEO thinks 3 catalysts will make it bullish
Okcoin CEO expects Bitcoin’s bear market to be pushed by key developments. The cryptocurrency may come beneath stress after falling under shifting averages. No Santa Claus rally for Bitcoin (BTC/USD) lovers? That is the clearest signal because the BTC price crashed under the shifting averages. Regardless of bulls efficiently defending $16,000, Bitcoin is much away from a bullish market. Nonetheless, the CEO of the crypto trade Okcoin is throwing insights on what to have a look at for a bullish Bitcoin motion.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
Apple Stock Down 52% In One Day: When And Why It Happened
Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report may be having a rough 2022, and certain days of trading have been painful to watch this year. But over 22 years ago, AAPL endured single-day losses that few investors would handle with much grace today. The stock was down about 52% on September 29, 2000.
New car prices hit an all-time high as dealers hold onto their upper hand
Car lots are slowly filling back up as supply-chain crunches ease, but dealers still have the upper hand on pricing.
Here's What Experts Predict for the Stock Market in 2023 — and What Investors Should Do
We’ll soon close out a tough year for investors. Financial assets like stocks, bonds and crypto struggled as inflation soared and the Federal Reserve continually raised interest rates in an attempt to bring down those spiraling consumer prices. The S&P 500 index is down around 19% since the beginning of the year, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost around 9%. The worst losses of the major benchmarks were concentrated in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which is down more than 30% since the beginning of January.
Oil and energy prices are moving in opposite directions, what’s going on?
Crude oil prices are moving in the opposite direction of energy stocks over the last three months amid unique economic pressures
astaga.com
Can Cardano (ADA) Price Blast Past $3 In The 2023 Bull Run?
With 2023 quickly approaching, buyers are searching for indicators that might trace on the future value actions of Cardano (ADA) in a crypto market that’s nonetheless recuperating from a tough yr. Nevertheless, the Cardano mission witnessed a substantial amount of success when it comes to the growing variety of new crypto wallets, because it grew by 22,000 since early January.
Where are home prices in America’s 400 largest housing markets headed in 2023? These 5 charts give us some clues
Buyers Vs. sellers: Let's take a closer look at inventory data in the nation's 400 largest markets.
Oil could surge nearly 50% when China completely reopens after ending zero-COVID policy, energy expert Dan Yergin says
Brent crude oil could rise to $121 a barrel when China fully reopens its economy, Dan Yergin said. Brent crude trading at that level would mark a 48% rise from Wednesday's price at around $81 a barrel. A "real recession" could push Brent down to $70 a barrel, Yergin said.
Investors just pulled a record $42 billion from stocks in one week in an attempt to cut their tax bill after grim 2022 losses, BofA says
Investors can use tax-loss harvesting to offset capital gains and lessen the amount they owe to the IRS.
Wall Street ends higher, still winds up with 3rd weekly loss
A choppy day on Wall Street ended with broad gains for stocks Friday, though most of the major indexes wound up with their third weekly loss in a row. Mixed economic news weighed on stocks early on, but the indexes rebounded by late afternoon amid relatively light trading ahead of a long holiday weekend. The S&P 500 reversed a 0.7% loss to close 0.6% higher. With one week left of trading in 2022, the benchmark index is down 19.3% for the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite eked out a 0.2% gain. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their third straight weekly loss.
Auto execs are losing faith in electric cars
Auto execs have indicated they're dialing back their EV expectations, which could be driven by production and affordability challenges.
Apple Stock: What History Says Will Happen In 2023
2022 should be one of AAPL’s worst years of performance since the turn of the century. But history suggests that investors should feel encouraged about the New Year. Here’s why.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Down, Dashing Santa Claus Rally Hopes
Stocks ended sharply lower Thursday, dashing hopes of a last-minute Santa Claus rally, after strong consumer confidence data and better-than-feared earnings failed to offset negative news from semiconductor giant Micron Technology (MU) - Get Free Report, which announced plans to lay off 10% of its workforce. The Dow Jones Industrial...
The supply chain crisis is coming to an end — but 2 looming threats could reignite the chaos
Supply chains are running more smoothly than they have in more than two years. But there are still risks looming that could disrupt them again.
astaga.com
Uniswap allows crypto purchases using credit cards, but how is UNI price behaving?
Uniswap partnered with Moonpay for crypto purchases utilizing a bank card and debit card. Uniswap token is below bear strain amid slight intraday positive factors. UNI may proceed decrease as traders present little curiosity. In an exceedingly bear market, any constructive cryptocurrency news is welcome. Buyers would need to capitalise...
