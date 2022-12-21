Read full article on original website
To our devoted readers and loyal advertisers
We thank you for your steadfast support over the last year. Without you, the Royal Examiner wouldn’t exist. In fact, it’s by virtue of your backing that we’re able to bring you the. local news you need to know. Thus, you have our deepest appreciation. In the...
Town Planning Commission approves Swan Estate Development proffers, defers Comprehensive Plan final recommendation
The Front Royal Planning Commission met Wednesday, December 21, welcoming its newest member, Commissioner Glenn Wood, and bidding adieu to newly elected Town Councilman Josh Ingram. The Consent Agenda consisted of a single item, approval of an authorization to advertise a public hearing for a request from Barbara Samuels for...
The SVEC gives update on power outages
SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is working working to restore service from Friday’s high winds, with about 2,500 members out of service as of Friday evening. The SVEC says the goal is to get most members back on by 9 p.m. Saturday they...
SVEC and Dominion crews work to restore power around the Valley
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - There were a significant number of power outages reported across the Valley on Friday, and with temperatures hitting extreme lows crews were working around the clock to restore power as quickly as possible. With high-speed wind gusts throughout the day and a number of fallen...
Cooking food blamed for fire that displaced 2, left firefighter with minor injury in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) –The Prince William County FIre Marshal’s Office said food left cooking while unattended started a fire in the Dale City area Friday that put an adult and a child out of their home. The fire started in a house in the 6000 block of Fox Den Ct., which […]
Man Dies Falling Through Pond on Christmas Eve in Prince William County
A man is dead after falling through an icy pond on Christmas Eve in Prince William County, authorities say. Rescue personnel responded to a water rescue in the 6000 block of Erinblair Loop in the Piedmont neighborhood of Haymarket, Virginia, at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Prince William County police spokesperson.
Hundreds sign petition to ban 'hate speech' at Loudoun County School Board meetings
Over 800 residents in Loudoun County, Virginia signed a petition banning 'hate speech' at school board meetings after a speaker quoted a Bible verse.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fires damage area homes
Area firefighters were kept busy Christmas eve and Christmas day with a number of structure fires. A north high street home in Harrisonburg received approximately $50,000 in damage from a fire on Christmas eve. No one of injuried. The cause of the fire is believed to electrical. A Churchville area...
Two dead in shootings at Berkeley Springs resort
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has said two people from Maryland are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide incident at the Coolfont resort west of Berkeley Springs. Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said officers responded to Coolfont around 9 p.m. on Friday, December 23 for a shooting. When Sgt. Lemon and Deputy Burkholder arrived, they found a male and a female deceased outside the front entrance to the main building of . . .
A visit to Shenandoah City
December 24, 1891 — During a visit of half day last week in Shenandoah City, we saw several things that surprised us:. First, we were surprised to see in a town of that size with five bar rooms should have so many citizens who from their appearance never take a drink.
Former elementary school to become new site for animal shelter
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The old Verona Elementary School is getting remodeled for a new purpose. The space will help the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. The school property has been on the market for years, but a former Augusta County employee pitched tha idea and that’s what inspired the move.
Line crews work in frigid conditions to restore power in the Valley
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Crews with Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative have been working all day Friday to restore power to homes before the Christmas holiday. “This will last into Saturday,” Preston Knight, communications manager for SVEC said. “We hope to get most people back on by Saturday night, Christmas Eve. Hopefully, we can beat that, but conditions are tough the outages ... the number of incidents are pretty high. We’re doing the best we can to get to as many places as possible.”
Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide
ALBEMARLE CO, Va. (WVIR) - The suspect in the Stony Point Road homicide has now been charged. The Albemarle County Police Department has charged 31-year-old Dominic Gaskins from Orange, Virginia, with the murder of 37-year-old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins. He is also being charged with the following:. 18.2-32. Second-degree murder. 18.2-53.1....
1000 words: Pagan Albemarle County government won’t say “Christmas”
Albemarle County is following Charlottesville City Schools’ lead in efforts to “decenter” Christmas. A recent government email notified that “County Offices will be Closed Friday and this Upcoming Monday in Observance of the Winter Holiday.”. There was no reference to the actual “holiday” that is being...
Operation 'Coal in the Stocking:' Virginia, U.S. agencies arrest 10, seize narcotics
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The United States Marshals Service and Western District of Virginia are making sure to cross names off of Santa's naughty list this holiday season. On Thursday, they partnered with Greene County deputies, the Albemarle County Police Department, Virginia State Police, and the Jefferson Area Drug Task Force in Operation "Coal in the Stocking."
End of an era
December 23, 1987 — An era ended at the last Page County Board of Supervisors meeting. Roy Comer of District 5 attended his last regular meeting and closed out a five-term, 20-year stint as the representative from the county’s southernmost district. “It really doesn’t seem like it’s been...
A developer’s plan to build new apartments in Scottsville shows just how unprecedented big projects are for the small town
Scottsville Town Council spent the first hour of its Dec. 12 meeting arguing over what kind of meeting it could have — or whether it could have one at all. Council had scheduled a public hearing for a proposal to transform a blighted tire factory into an apartment complex. Instead, the Dec. 12 meeting revealed just how unprecedented new development of this scale is for this small Albemarle County town.
Ready the reusable bags: City and county will start taxing plastic bags Jan. 1
People who shop in Charlottesville and Albemarle County might want to make a New Year’s resolution to remember to bring reusable shopping bags to the store. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, both localities will impose a five cent tax on single-use plastic bags at grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores. Convenience stores include places like 7-11 and Wawa. The tax will not apply to strictly retail outlets, such as clothing stores, but any bag used at the checkout of a large retailer that contains a grocery store or a pharmacy — like the Walmart Supercenter or the Target on Route 29 — will also cost five cents.
Sheriff: Teen charged after driving 108 mph in 40 mph zone in Stafford County
STAFFORD, Va. — Editor's note: The video attached to this article is from a story WUSA9 did back in September of 2022. A 17-year-old who was caught driving 108 mph has been charged in Stafford County on Wednesday, authorities said. A Deputy Sheriff sergeant observed a Ford Mustang traveling...
Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 22, 2022
Culpeper Juvenile & Dometic Relations Court: Delayed opening 9am. Germanna Community College: Delayed opening 10am. Nelson County Govt Offices: Closed Thursday. Nelson Memorial Library; Delayed opening noon. RWSA: Delayed opening Ivy MUC and McIntire Recycling Center and Paper Sort 10am. Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital: Alert Thursday, details at 434-654-5997 or...
