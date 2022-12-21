AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Crews with Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative have been working all day Friday to restore power to homes before the Christmas holiday. “This will last into Saturday,” Preston Knight, communications manager for SVEC said. “We hope to get most people back on by Saturday night, Christmas Eve. Hopefully, we can beat that, but conditions are tough the outages ... the number of incidents are pretty high. We’re doing the best we can to get to as many places as possible.”

