Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia Warns: I Expect To Knock Gervonta Davis Out!

Ryan Garcia feels he has the kind of crippling punching power that no human being can take for too long. The hard hitting lightweight attraction from Victorville, California, has not been shy about playing up his strengths ever since it was announced last month that he had reached an agreement to face rival Gervonta 'Tank' Davis next spring. Davis has scheduled a fight in the interim, but should he come out victorious, they will meet sometime in April.
Boxing Scene

Frank Martin On Facing Ryan Garcia: It’ll Be An Explosive Fight; Two Fast, Strong Fighters

LAS VEGAS – Frank Martin expects Gervonta Davis to knock out Ryan Garcia if those polarizing rivals fight next year. If, for some reason, Garcia and Davis don’t fight, Martin would welcome opportunities to face either Davis or Garcia. Martin was asked specifically about boxing Garcia following his dominant victory over Michel Rivera on Saturday night at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene

Erickson Lubin: "A Fight With Tony Harrison Makes Sense"

With his fists clenched in frustration, Erickson Lubin believes that he was just one win away from returning to the scene of the crime. In October of 2017, after racking up a spotless record, Lubin (24-2, 17 KOs) stood across the ring from Jermell Charlo. Anxious to begin his reign as a world champion, Lubin’s dreams turned into a nightmare as Charlo ended his title chase in the very first round.
Boxing Scene

Jamal James Expects To Return in February at The Armory

Welterweight contender Jamal James, 34-years-old, is currently preparing for his next fight, which is tentatively scheduled for February at The Armory in Minneapolis. James has been out of the ring since October of 2021 in Las Vegas, when he suffered a stoppage loss at the hands of Radzhab Butaev. At the time of the stoppage, James was up one card and down on two others. His record dropped to 27-2, with 12 knockouts.
Boxing Scene

Arum on Haney: His Next Fight Will Be With Lomachenko; We Are Working Out the Date

Promoter Bob Arum has no doubt that boxing fans will be treated to a significant lightweight title fight early next year. Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is headed toward a second defense of his belts against three-division Ukrainian titlist Vasiliy Lomachenko. The fight was in the works ever since Haney signed with Arum’s Top Rank earlier this summer in order to get the nod to face then unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. Haney would go on to outpoint Kambosos, in June, by unanimous decision and then do it again four months later in the contractually-mandated rematch.
Boxing Scene

Hatton Wants Fury-Usyk To Happen, But Prefers To See Wilder-Joshua

Former two division world champion Ricky Hatton is far more eager to watch Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua than a likely undisputed fight between world champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. At one point, when both were world champions, Wilder vs. Joshua was the biggest fight in the sport. Wilder...
Boxing Scene

Yarde Says Usyk Gave Him Advice Ahead of Beterbiev Showdown

Anthony Yarde is open to getting all the help he can get ahead of his title shot against Artur Beterbiev. England’s Yarde will face WBO, WBC, IBF 175-pound champion Beterbiev of Russia on Jan. 28 at OVO Arena Wembley in London. Recently, Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) said he picked...
Boxing Scene

Jared Anderson Wants to ‘Fight Some Bigger Names, People In The Top 15’ Next Year

NEW YORK – Jared Anderson’s destruction of Jerry Forrest might make it even harder to get ranked heavyweight contenders to fight the 23-year-old knockout artist. Anderson will just have to hope that his promoter, Bob Arum, can pay veteran heavyweights enough to entice them to take that risk in 2023. The Toledo, Ohio native also wants to fight in his hometown sometime next year.
Boxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Tank-Garcia, Joshua, Crawford, Frank Martin, More

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Anthony Joshua's trainer hunt, the trash talk between Gervonta Davis and Ryuan Garcia, the recent big win by Frank Martin, Terence Crawford, and much more. Anthony Joshua seems to want a Black American trainer. What do you...
Boxing Scene

Crawford Reaches Out To Spence About Restarting Talks

Terence Crawford Jr. evidently is still very much interested in pursuing a fight with Errol Spence Jr. Earlier this week, the WBO welterweight titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, publicly reached out to Spence, the WBA, WBC, and IBF champion from Desoto, Texas, on Twitter about restarting negotiations for the undisputed 147-pound championship. Crawford’s sentiment echoed what Spence said shortly after their initial negotiations flatlined in late October, leading Crawford to pursue a fight with David Avanesyan, whom he ended up stopping in the sixth round a couple of weekends ago at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Boxing Scene

Hector Luis Garcia Cautions That He's Far From an Easy Foe For Gervonta Davis

WBA super featherweight world champion Hector Luis Garcia smiles when they describe his Showtime pay-per-view fight against Gervonta 'Tank' Davis as a "preparation fight." Davis will face Garcia on January 7 en route to a potential mega-fight against Ryan Garcia, which is targeted for the month of April. However, the...
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis On Hector Luis Garcia And Ryan Garcia: “I Don't Think Either One Of Them Is A Complete Fighter”

As most of boxing’s biggest stars are attempting to figure out their 2023 schedule, Gervonta Davis has already lined up the first half of his calendar. First up for the soft-spoken power puncher out of Baltimore, Maryland, will be a showdown against the streaking Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) on January 7th. Of course, following a banner year, one that included victories over Chris Colbert and Roger Gutierrez, Hector is chomping at the bit.
Boxing Scene

Robeisy Ramirez's Coach Sees Fight With Dogboe as Doorway To Greatness

Robeisy Ramirez revamped his career when he hooked up with veteran trainer Ismael Salas in Las Vegas. After their paired up, Ramirez put together chain of victories that has him at the gates of a fight for a world title in the featherweight division, something that could happen sometime in 2023.
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia Packs Heavier Punch Than Tank Davis, Says Trainer Joe Goossen

Trainer Joe Goossen believes he has the real tank in his corner. The touted trainer linked up with Ryan Garcia earlier this year, and now, the rising phenom has a meeting set with Gervonta Davis in 2023 at a yet-to-be-determined date and venue. Davis has earned the nickname “Tank” due...
Boxing Scene

Emmanuel Rodriguez Aims To Fight For IBF Title in First Half of 2023

The road to a world title will not change for Emmanuel "Manny" Rodriguez. As the boxer himself had been anticipating, his new world title opportunity will not arrive until after the first three months of next year, once the undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue of Japan will vacate his four 118-pound titles.

