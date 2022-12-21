Ryan Garcia feels he has the kind of crippling punching power that no human being can take for too long. The hard hitting lightweight attraction from Victorville, California, has not been shy about playing up his strengths ever since it was announced last month that he had reached an agreement to face rival Gervonta 'Tank' Davis next spring. Davis has scheduled a fight in the interim, but should he come out victorious, they will meet sometime in April.

VICTORVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO