Read full article on original website
leef o m.b.e
4d ago
it's crazy cause I watch this whole thing happening in front of me and other people smh prayers goes out to the family members of these people
Reply(2)
3
powermoves
4d ago
it's crazy you would cross the tracks when a train is coming...come on ppl think 🤔 hopefully they will be okay prayers
Reply(1)
2
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Girl, 2 Others Die When Minivan Is Struck in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run in Del.
Three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash and Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage. The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road in Lewes just before 8...
Power problem forces evacuation of Lennox Apartments Germantown
SEPTA buses were used to keep people warm on Saturday after they were evacuated from their apartments in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.
phillyvoice.com
SEPTA train crashes into car in Delaware County; Media Wawa Line suspended
Regional Rail service on SEPTA's Media Wawa line has been suspended in both directions after a train crashed into a car attempting to cross the railroad tracks near Fernwood Station in Lansdowne. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to SEPTA spokesperson John Golden. Two passengers in the car...
Police are searching for 76-year-old Delaware County man
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Upper Darby are searching for a 76-year-old man. They took to Twitter asking for help locating Thomas Cortallessa.Upper Darby police say Mr. Cortallessa was last seen in his blue 2013 Toyota Corolla. His Pennsylvania license plate reads JJL3807.Authorities say he may be on his way to Harrah's Casino in Chester passing through Tinicum Township.The car has a dent on the rear driver-side bumper, authorities say.Please call Upper Darby police at (610) 734-7693 if you have information.
Plane Struck By Lightning After Leaving Philadelphia Airport For Cancun: Report
A Cancun-bound Spirit Airlines plane was struck by lightning repeatedly after departure from Philadelphia International Airport on Friday, Dec. 23, the FAA tells Daily Voice. Flight 2214, an Airbus A321, took off just after 10 a.m. but returned an hour later, according to the FAA and FlightAware. The flight landed safely and the incident remains under investigation, the FAA said.
fox29.com
5 displaced after fire completely destroys Delaware County home on Christmas Day, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - A fire ripped through a home in Delaware County, leaving several people without a home on Christmas Day. Fire crews responded to the blaze at a home on the 1100 block of Cedar Grove Road in Broomall around 1 a.m. It took over two hours to bring the fire under control.
abc27.com
Police looking for missing endangered person in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Upper Darby Township Police Department is searching for a 76-year-old man who may be at special risk or harm. Thomas Cortellessa Jr. was seen driving a blue 2013 Toyota Corolla that has a PA Registration JJL-3807. Cortellessa Jr. was last seen in the...
fox29.com
City van, equipment stolen from Parks and Recreation property in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a robbery in which city property was stolen, authorities say. According to police, the robbery occurred on the 4100 block of Montgomery Drive in the city's West Philadelphia area around 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Authorities say a property was burglarized and a 2500 express...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Ems Involved In Hit & Run Accident
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton emergency services ambulance ( North Rescue ) was involved in a hit & run accident early Friday morning. The accident happened just after 1:30 Am Ems was transporting a patient to Capital Health on Calhoun Street when they were hit by a vehicle at Trent street. The patient was transferred to Lawrence township Ems to Capital Health Hospital, emts were not injured.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve
A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
Woman killed in crash after leaving N.J. mall
A Cumberland County woman died after her car collided with a tractor trailer after leaving a shopping mall parking lot on Thursday. Kiromy Saldana-Gonzalez, 30, of Vineland, was exiting the Cumberland Mall driveway in Vineland around 1 p.m. when her car crossed into the path of a tractor trailer in the area of Southwest Boulevard and Burns Avenue, according to Vineland police.
WDBJ7.com
ATM explodes at bank in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An ATM exploded Thursday after police say two men set off a device at a Wells Fargo in Philadelphia. Wires could be seen hanging out of the machine at the branch on Crittenden Street in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood. It is believed that someone may have...
WGAL
Route 30 crash cleared in Chester County
SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down Route 30 in Chester County on Thursday. Route 30 was closed in both directions between between Octorara Trail and the Coatesville Veterans Hospital Exit. The crash has since been cleared and traffic is now back to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME...
morethanthecurve.com
Numerous power outages across the region including three significant ones locally
PECO’s Outage Map shows numerous power outages, mostly small ones, popping up across the region including in the area MoreThanTheCurve.com focuses on. According to PECO, there are 106 accounts without power in Conshohocken, 161 in Plymouth Township, and 47 in Whitemarsh Township. There are no outages in West Conshohocken.
Twin home partially collapses in Tioga-Nicetown, no injuries reported
Neighbors say the twin home was being restored and work was being done.
nccpdnews.com
NEWARK MAN ARRESTED WITH FIREARM FOLLOWING A HIT AND RUN
(Newark, Del.-19713) The New Castle County Division of Police have arrested, Brian Mackey, 45, of Newark with reckless endangering and other firearm related offences following a hit and run motor vehicle crash. On Thursday (12/22), at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Gerald Drive...
Two Holiday Travelers Caught With Loaded Guns At Philly Airport, TSA Says
Two travelers were arrested in two separate instances for trying to bring loaded guns onto their flights at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday, authorities say. A woman from Phoenixville was found with a .38 caliber revolver loaded with two rounds in her carry-on bag at a security checkpoint on Dec. 22, Transportation Security Administration officials said in a release.
North Philly Resident Shoots Robber Climbing Through Window, Cops Say
A north Philadelphia store resident sent a would-be thief to the hospital early on Thursday, Dec. 22, police say. The suspect climbed into a window of a building on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue at around 4:30 a.m., authorities told Daily Voice. Once inside, the resident shot him. The...
Water main break on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philly causes lane closures
The Roosevelt Boulevard was the scene of another water main break.
Philadelphia Water Department worker hurt in double shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia Water Department worker and another man were shot Wednesday afternoon in the city's Holmesburg neighborhood, police said.The shooting happened before 1 p.m. on Vista Street near Torresdale Avenue.Investigators said the suspect may have been in a black vehicle, but it's unclear whether the suspect shot the victims from inside the vehicle or got out and opened fire. Police said one of the victims is a Water Department employee."Any way you look at it, this is just a tragic situation," Sgt. Eric Gripp said, "and we're fortunate it wasn't worse."Police claim the bullets went flying after...
Comments / 7