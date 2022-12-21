ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California's ban on most flavored tobacco effective Wednesday

By Matthew Rodriguez
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XKhBM_0jqQr1kH00

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 21 AM Edition) 02:07

Don't be surprised if you won't be able to buy your favorite flavored vape at your local smoke shop today.

In the past election, California voters approved Proposition 31 , reaffirming a ban on flavored tobacco. Lawmakers passed the ban two years ago, claiming that fruit and candy-flavored e-cigarettes, vape pods and chewing tobacco encouraged teens to get hooked on nicotine. According to the official ballot argument, supporters claimed that 80% of kids who have smoked started with a flavored tobacco product.

The law was reaffirmed when the United States Supreme Court refused a request from tobacco companies to stop the ban.

Flavored vape juice for electronic cigarettes are displayed for sale at the NXNW Vapor store in Sacramento, California, U.S., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Voters in San Francisco recently approved a ban on the selling of flavored tobacco products, including vape liquids, that are used to make tobacco more enticing. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The ban went into effect on Dec. 21, requiring retailers to stop selling, offering to sell and possessing with the intent to sell flavored cigarettes and tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes and tobacco product flavor enhancers.

Additionally, California has banned the following products, regardless if they contain nicotine:

  • Electronic cigarettes or vape devices that contained or are sold a flavored liquid or element
  • Flavored "eliquids", "ejuices" or pods
  • Components, parts or accessories of a tobacco product that contains or is sold with a flavored constituent
  • Flavored little cigars or cigarillos, smokeless tobacco, loose-leaf roll-your-own tobacco, blunt wraps or rolling papers

Flavored premium cigars with a wholesale price of $12 or more and flavored loose-leaf pipe tobacco are exempt from the new ban. Also, This law does not apply to hookah lounges that sell flavored tobacco to be used inside the store, as long as they only admit might people 21 or older.

Retailers and wholesalers with a surplus of a banned flavored tobacco product can contact their suppliers and request a refund. In turn, distributors can request a refund of the excise tax paid to the state.

Any retailers who violate the ban are subject to a $250 fine per infraction.

Comments / 27

Stacey Scott
4d ago

do you really think cigarettes were making the kids smoke because they were flavored what about the alcohol that kids are grabbing and partying then drinking and driving I think Sacramento's got this backwards

Reply(1)
4
davidtork
4d ago

Democrats and the majority of voters in California are authoritarian Karen’s. What happened to individual liberty and free markets? My body my choice. Parents mind your delinquent little hooligans!

Reply(4)
4
Lore Verduzco
4d ago

The entire reason of this is what is the big joke....if it is illegal for minors to purchase and use tobacco products....then how is banning menthol cigarettes going to stop minors form smoking???? The minors are still going to smoke.....so what is the point of banning menthol cigarettes????

Reply
2
Related
KTVU FOX 2

New California law allow universities to order opioid overdose medication free of cost

As California college students prepare to return to campus for the spring semester, the California Department of Public Health is connecting universities with the life-saving opioid overdose medication, Naloxone. Following the passage of Senate Bill 367, also known as the Campus Opioid Safety Act, CDPH will soon work with public...
torquenews.com

California Lawmakers Disagree With Tesla And Ban FSD

Yesterday something big happened relating to Tesla in California, which largely went unnoticed. New California law effectively bans Tesla from advertising FSD. California passed a new law banning Tesla from calling its software Full Self-Driving (FSD). Although Tesla has never claimed that its Full-Self Driving feature was fully autonomous, the electric–car maker is developing the technology for fully autonomous vehicles. Until Tesla cars are fully autonomous, drivers must be alert and ready to take over at all times when engaging FSD or Autopilot.
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Bonta, Multistate Coalition File Brief Blasting Florida’s ‘Extreme’ “Don’t Say Gay” Law

December 25, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta last Friday joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general in an amicus brief in Equality Florida v. Florida State Board of Education blasting Florida’s extreme “Don’t Say Gay” law. Florida’s law seeks to erase LGBTQ+ communities from classrooms in Florida by censoring or outright prohibiting discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity. In the friend-of-the-court brief, which builds on an earlier, similar amicus brief in the case, the coalition urges the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida to allow the plaintiffs’ amended complaint challenging the law to move forward and highlights the states’ efforts to combat discrimination against LGBTQ+ Americans nationwide.
FLORIDA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

DAN WALTERS: The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis

Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
CALIFORNIA STATE
rosevilletoday.com

New California Laws (part 10)

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 10. AB-1954Physicians and surgeons: treatment and medication of patients using cannabis. AB-1957Disparities within the developmental services system. AB-1958The Community College Student Access, Retention, and Debt Cancellation Program. AB-1959Food and agriculture: omnibus bill. AB-1963California State University and University of California: gene synthesis providers. AB-1968Public...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News 8 KFMB

Report: Officials seized enough fentanyl in California to kill every person in America

SAN DIEGO — California officials announced government agencies seized enough fentanyl in California alone to potentially kill every person in North America twice. “The opioid crisis has touched every part of California, and our nation, this year. As we mourn the many lives lost, California is working harder than ever to fight this crisis and protect people from these dangerous drugs to ensure our communities are kept safe in the first place,” said Governor Newsom.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

New California Law Bans Tesla from Advertising as Fully Self-Driving

(TNS) — A Tesla with "Full Self-Driving" software was reportedly responsible for causing an eight-car crash on the Bay Bridge on Thanksgiving that injured 18 people after the car abruptly stopped. But, starting next year, Tesla will effectively be banned from advertising its vehicles as Full Self-Driving under a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Ceaseless CA Dept. of Public Health Commercials Push Covid Boosters, Testing, Masking Up

The California Department of Public Health is running ceaseless commercials on radio repeatedly telling listeners, “Boost your immune system with the Covid booster and flu shot… wash your hands… and cover your mouth when you cough… take a Covid test… call your doctor if you feel sick… mask up indoors…”
Paradise Post

Are you underpaid? This new California law could help you find out

A new law that goes into effect next year could shake up salary structures at companies across California, empowering workers and calling out businesses that unfairly pay lower salaries to women or workers of color. Starting Jan. 1, Senate Bill 1162 requires employers to list salary ranges for all job...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

Flavored tobacco is now off the market in California

While California's flavored tobacco ban is being hailed by health organizations, convenience store owners say the products are being unfairly targeted. Hanny Thomas saw an uptick in flavored tobacco sales at his Inner World Smoke Shop in Oceanside, just before California's new ban on those products took effect. “The demand...
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

CalOES says a bill expanding on who can file a GVRO will go into effect in January

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - CalOES released a statement on Friday reminding everyone of California’s Gun Violence Restraining Order Law. Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law, which will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, that expands the list of who can file a Gun Violence Restraining Order. The law allows for the temporary removal of guns and ammunition from those who are at risk of harming themselves or others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Cheapest Places to Live in California

Looking for affordable places to live in California?. Cheapest Places to Live in California: Whether you’re a college student looking for an affordable off-campus housing option, or simply want to find a place that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of great options out there. Many people...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

CA Flavored Tobacco Ban And Abortion Amendment Take Effect

Sacramento, CA — A pair of actions that California voters decided on during last month’s General Election officially take effect today. It is no longer legal for businesses to sell flavored tobacco in California, in an effort to curb youth tobacco use. There was a late attempt to prevent the law from taking effect, as a lawsuit was filed, funded by members of the tobacco industry, arguing that the new state rule conflicts with federal law. However, the US Supreme Court denied the challenge and allowed the new law to take effect.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
197K+
Followers
27K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy